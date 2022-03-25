 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Gay whale tangled in fetish gear prompts search by Devo. Wait, hang on, let me put my glasses on   (vancouverisland.ctvnews.ca) divider line
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I LOVE THIS HEADLINE SO MUCH
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is like a headline from the old days.
Well done.
 
BigMax
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can't stop laughing...
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bravo, you crazy submitter!
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've got a gut feeling ...

DEVO / Gut Feeling
Youtube Cwx_Qq56YTA


/ Love this tune.
 
full8me
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
** takes off glasses, scans article headline **
** puts glasses back on **

Can confirm that subby was spot on.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was promised gay whales.

/Leaving disappointed.
 
Shadow Blasko
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That was beautiful subby. Take a bow.
 
BuckTurgidson [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El Borscht
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nice one, subby
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Gotta Nuke Somethin'
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wow, that's impressive, subby! I'm not even going to make a joke about your mom and...

Whale...

Blowhole...

GAAAAAAH! This is hard!
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Context HOTY candidate.  Bravo subby.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When a problem comes along you must fish it!

NOW FISH IT!  FISH IT GOOD!
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I was promised gay whales.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This headline needs to be made into a colorful kids book. Nothing about sex. Just the story of a whale with an unusual fashion problem being helped out but a bunch of dudes in red hats.

Both whales and Devo sing, so naturally it'd be a written as musical poetry
 
