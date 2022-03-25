 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   When you think of health care providers who would be killed how far down the list are podiatrists?   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So it took four people to kill a 67-year-old podiatrist?

Smh
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd say podiatrists are at the foot of the list
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not justifying what he did, but guy thought the doc killed his wife.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have any particular opinion regarding podiatrists, as long as chiropractors and homeopaths are before them on the list.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: I'd say podiatrists are at the foot of the list


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: I'd say podiatrists are at the foot of the list


There it is - late contender for the groanest joke of the week.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: I'd say podiatrists are at the foot of the list


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: I'd say podiatrists are at the foot of the list


Yep, all of the way at the bottom...
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They convicted a whole California?!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The document, which featured Costello's fingerprint, concerned Robert's wife Bonnie Lee-identified by her initials-going to Shock as a patient for an ingrown toenail in 2014. She ended up losing part of her foot and died from an infection in 2016.

That was some ingrown toenail.

And I really recommend against doing a GIS for "ingrown toenail." Don't say I didn't warn you.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Not justifying what he did, but guy thought the doc killed his wife.


In other words...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lillya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Bootleg: Not justifying what he did, but guy thought the doc killed his wife.

In other words...

[Fark user image image 255x197]


Yeah - If the shoe fits
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Not justifying what he did, but guy thought the doc killed his wife.


When you're 80, a broken-hearted widower, and your name is Robert E. Lee, you probably figure, What have I got to lose?
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least all my patients can see to shoot shiat
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*can't
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if anyone knows defeat, it's a podiatrist.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Not justifying what he did, but guy thought the doc killed his wife.


When a patient gets seen for an ingrown toenail, then goes on to infection, amputation, and death, my first thought isn't what the toenail guy did wrong, it's how well the patient was managing their diabetes.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this guy found the one real hit man (person) on the internet ?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a shock. Was a shock.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Look at the head of hair on this old fart.

It's Newsom-esque.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: [Fark user image 480x250]

Look at the head of hair on this old fart.

It's Newsom-esque.


He looks like a partially melted Christopher Walken.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: I'd say podiatrists are at the foot of the list


Optometrists see what you did there.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Well, if anyone knows defeat, it's a podiatrist.


If anyone knows defeat, it's a man named Robert E. Lee.
 
comrade
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
#1 chiropractors
#2 osteopaths
#3 podiatrists I guess. Just going along with the crowd.
 
rtshrubber [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Do you think his defense will be that the podiatrist had no sole?
 
