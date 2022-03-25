 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Whitmer abduction defendant lived in the basement of a friend's store, but had 2 rifles, a pistol, 100s of rounds of ammunition, knives, Zip Ties, flexible handcuffs, gas mask, head lamp, binoculars, tactical vest, and MREs. Priorities, people   (mlive.com) divider line
23
    More: Dumbass, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Organized crime, Special agent, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, United States Marshals Service, United States Department of Justice, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Law enforcement agency  
•       •       •

358 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2022 at 5:30 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stereotypes exist for a reason
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure if it's hilarious I pass that repair shop every day, or terrifying.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bring out The Gimp Tacticool Roleplayer.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It was a tactical basement.
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The number of people defending these wannabe terrorists in the media and here locally is really depressing.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Have fun storming the governor's mansion!

/said no one ever
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good deal for the friend, though. Why pay for security when you can have a crazy, armed to the teeth pitbull of a buddy living in the basement?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
here he is with his new buddy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What a tactical vest looks like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AnyName
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Other than the tactical vest I have all that stuff too.  I also don't have a basement but don't think that counts.

/MRE was a joke gift from a relative after Katrina and has probably expired
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x426]


Whar buy?
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Of the one person I know from Wyoming (Michigan), I am not surprised at all that another resident of that hellscape is responsible for this.

/Grabs rapids proper is a lovely place
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

151: Of the one person I know from Wyoming (Michigan), I am not surprised at all that another resident of that hellscape is responsible for this.

/Grabs rapids proper is a lovely place


I'm gonna kidnap and murder autocorrect, ffs
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He was the one with the "at least thirteen generations of inbreeding" blank stare, glazed eyes, and ratty beard, wasn't he?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: Not sure if it's hilarious I pass that repair shop every day, or terrifying.


I used to live a few blocks over on 32nd st. I don't know why you would even be surprised by this.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Clark testified that investigators found a small bedroom-like area, cordoned off by sheets instead of walls, in the basement, accessible by a door in the upstairs floor. Fox had fallen on hard times and needed a place to stay."

Fallen on hard times but he had two rifles, a pistol, a bunch of ammo, a tactical vest...

I remember living through hard times. It was a steady diet of ramen and I couldn't have afforded bullets let alone a gun.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Waffle Party: The number of people defending these wannabe terrorists in the media and here locally is really depressing.


2/3rds of the people involved were feds.  But the "anti fascists" dont have a problem with that because they're not really anti fascism so much as pro their own flavor of fascism and anti everyone elses'.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can't run his own life
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wants to overthrow the government to run yours
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Is it just me, or... ?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

151: 151: Of the one person I know from Wyoming (Michigan), I am not surprised at all that another resident of that hellscape is responsible for this.

/Grabs rapids proper is a lovely place

I'm gonna kidnap and murder autocorrect, ffs


Iz not autokarrot. Iz bored mods...
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In his defense, I do not expect a homeless, or about to be homeless, person to sell all of their belongings before crashing at a friend's place.

Selling his guns buys him another month, maybe two, of a roof over his head and then he's back to sleeping in that store basement anyway, only now he's even worse off. Let's say he sold his fetish gear and got 2k. Should he have to blow through that 2k before couch surfing? I don't think so.

Gun hate aside, that's also one of the biggest complaints about homeless shelters - the homeless person often has to abandon what's left of their belongings, only to often kick them out later for something like curfew or alcohol violations, or getting into a kerfuffle with other people.

It's also a problem with some means testing approaches. Ya, it's pretty farked when a lottery winner collects welfare, but depending on the settings it is far more likely that a much more moderate saver falls on hard times and gets told they get no help because they've still got too much "wealth".

Asset based means testing significantly affects the poor in the following ways that should be obvious: fewer resources to manage the ups and downs of life, less incentive to ever even bother trying to get ahead*, dehumanization, and ultimately impacts wealth accumulation. Resetting people to square one before helping them in order to save money on a social program is essentially a tax on the poor for benefits for the poor.

It's hard to tell people to scrimp and save their way out of poverty if you also tell them they don't deserve a hand up until they blow their savings.

This thread is full of people judging someone for having a whopping low four figures of stuff while accepting (we don't even know if he requested it, or was merely offered it) aid.  Be better than this, folks.

/Obviously I'm ok with shelters not wanting weapons, particularly guns, before anyone muddles up my two points.
//I hate I just had to offer any form of defense to one of the assholes planning to execute whitmer. I'm not defending his choice of belongings and certainly not his politics.
///*I'm often criticized for talking about what can be accomplished with a relatively low income and citing my own past accomplishments when I was young, but I'll always acknowledge my biggest advantage was knowing I'd be ok if I failed. I was never subject to the mental aspects of being one minor disaster away from losing it all thanks to a parental safety net. At the same time, I never leaned on that net and was self sufficient. But just knowing it was there made decisions to focus on the longer term a lot easier.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.