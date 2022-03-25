 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 5 New York)   Please don't use newborn infants as hood ornaments   (fox5ny.com) divider line
16
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

286 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2022 at 5:46 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOU'RE NOT MY SUPERVISOR!
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig.:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jesus - a preemie, no less.
 
B0redd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why not?
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Oblig.:

[Fark user image 420x291]


/closes search window
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
giffiles.alphacoders.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thankfully, the pro-life brigades will be arriving shortly to take care of this child.

Any minute now.

Soon.

Probably
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You know how it is with babies.  You're always setting them down somewhere then forgetting where you left them.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zobear
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Are toddlers still okay?
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Preemies under 33 weeks can't nurse, so maybe the mother panicked when her tiny newborn couldn't latch.  Obviously it would have been better to surrender the child at a hospital, but the end result is the same in this case so I'll put my pitchfork away.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Next you're going to tell me not to use them as footballs or nacho dip. I thought this was America?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

edmo: Thankfully, the pro-life brigades will be arriving shortly to take care of this child.

Any minute now.

Soon.

Probably


Calm down, Karen. Abortion isn't illegal in the country yet, especially in Connecticut. You can have an abortion in Connecticut until the fetus is viable outside the womb. The parents chose to have this kid.
This is just your run of the mill abandonment after the parents had an "oh sh*t. I have to care for this poop factory?" moment.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Raising Arizona - You Never Leave A Man Behind
Youtube RV6QlE8MIzM
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Subby is absolutely right. Never put a baby on the hood. Seat them farther back, where it's safer.

cdn.24.co.zaView Full Size
 
berylman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Can you imagine returning to your parked car to find a newborn baby on the hood? That's messed up
/maybe the stork myth is real, little parachutes included
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.