(NJ.com)   NJ man charged with manslaughter in 12-year-old nephew's dishwashing death   (nj.com) divider line
902 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2022 at 8:12 PM (1 hour ago)



24 Comments
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nokes, 35, was charged Monday with aggravated manslaughter, strict liability for a drug-induced death, maintaining a drug production facility, employing a juvenile in a drug distribution scheme and multiple related counts of endangering the welfare of a child, witness tampering, tampering with evidence and hindering apprehension and aggravated assault.

He should request the death penalty. He's not gonna have much fun in prison.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
otekisinema.comView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If it was legal and controlled this 12 year old wouldn't be dead.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is one of those cases where the perpetrator should go under the jail.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Camden. Yep.

One of the worst ghetto areas in the country.

It would sure be rad if Biden somehow made test strips legal nationwide. Wouldn't have saved this kid.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

johnphantom: If it was legal and controlled this 12 year old wouldn't be dead.


Pretty sick how that's your 'silver lining' analysis.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

johnphantom: If it was legal and controlled this 12 year old wouldn't be dead.


Fentanyl is legal and controlled.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Subtonic: johnphantom: If it was legal and controlled this 12 year old wouldn't be dead.

Pretty sick how that's your 'silver lining' analysis.


He forgot the /s I presume.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Subtonic: johnphantom: If it was legal and controlled this 12 year old wouldn't be dead.

Pretty sick how that's your 'silver lining' analysis.


What part of what I wrote is a "silver lining"?

Klyukva: johnphantom: If it was legal and controlled this 12 year old wouldn't be dead.

Fentanyl is legal and controlled.


Not in this case.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

2wolves: Subtonic: johnphantom: If it was legal and controlled this 12 year old wouldn't be dead.

Pretty sick how that's your 'silver lining' analysis.

He forgot the /s I presume.


No I didn't. Look at Portugal for legalization success.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: It would sure be rad if Biden somehow made test strips legal nationwide. Wouldn't have saved this kid.


Fentanyl test strips are illegal?  What?  They're not free from every service or vendor...
 
Subtonic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

johnphantom: 2wolves: Subtonic: johnphantom: If it was legal and controlled this 12 year old wouldn't be dead.

Pretty sick how that's your 'silver lining' analysis.

He forgot the /s I presume.

No I didn't. Look at Portugal for legalization success.


So now you'd prefer 12 year olds on fentanyl. Jesus, what is wrong with you?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Subtonic: johnphantom: 2wolves: Subtonic: johnphantom: If it was legal and controlled this 12 year old wouldn't be dead.

Pretty sick how that's your 'silver lining' analysis.

He forgot the /s I presume.

No I didn't. Look at Portugal for legalization success.

So now you'd prefer 12 year olds on fentanyl. Jesus, what is wrong with you?


The 12 year old wasn't addicted, his parent figure was. Want make up more?
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klyukva
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Klyukva: johnphantom: If it was legal and controlled this 12 year old wouldn't be dead.

Fentanyl is legal and controlled.

Not in this case.


"Controlled" is the part that among other things makes the manner of manufacture in this story illegal. If by "if it was legal and controlled" you meant legal to make in exactly the manner in this story,

1. Why do you think legalizing unsafe manufacturing conditions would stop them from resulting in worker deaths?
2. What did you mean by "controlled"?
 
Rezurok
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Great, just what we need, more incentive for cops to stage videos where they brush up against something that probably isn't fentanyl and then flop so hard that even Ronaldo rolls his eyes.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Klyukva: johnphantom: Klyukva: johnphantom: If it was legal and controlled this 12 year old wouldn't be dead.

Fentanyl is legal and controlled.

Not in this case.

"Controlled" is the part that among other things makes the manner of manufacture in this story illegal. If by "if it was legal and controlled" you meant legal to make in exactly the manner in this story,

1. Why do you think legalizing unsafe manufacturing conditions would stop them from resulting in worker deaths?
2. What did you mean by "controlled"?


Again, see Portugal: Want to Win the War on Drugs? Portugal Might Have the Answer
 
WTP 2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
why, it looks like they can even smile if just a little...
nypost.comView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Look, with over 80,000 dying a year to opiates this is not a political subject. This is about the complete and total failure of the war on drugs to recognize this as a disease and not a criminal or moral problem < AGAIN over 80,000 people dead a year is not a criminal or moral problem, it is a disease that must be treated.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Klyukva: johnphantom: Klyukva: johnphantom: If it was legal and controlled this 12 year old wouldn't be dead.

Fentanyl is legal and controlled.

Not in this case.

"Controlled" is the part that among other things makes the manner of manufacture in this story illegal. If by "if it was legal and controlled" you meant legal to make in exactly the manner in this story,

1. Why do you think legalizing unsafe manufacturing conditions would stop them from resulting in worker deaths?
2. What did you mean by "controlled"?

Again, see Portugal: Want to Win the War on Drugs? Portugal Might Have the Answer


Did you even read the story? This was a death on the manufacture side. De-criminalizing a drug's use (the subject of the article you linked) would not have prevented that.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Klyukva: johnphantom: Klyukva: johnphantom: Klyukva: johnphantom: If it was legal and controlled this 12 year old wouldn't be dead.

Fentanyl is legal and controlled.

Not in this case.

"Controlled" is the part that among other things makes the manner of manufacture in this story illegal. If by "if it was legal and controlled" you meant legal to make in exactly the manner in this story,

1. Why do you think legalizing unsafe manufacturing conditions would stop them from resulting in worker deaths?
2. What did you mean by "controlled"?

Again, see Portugal: Want to Win the War on Drugs? Portugal Might Have the Answer

Did you even read the story? This was a death on the manufacture side. De-criminalizing a drug's use (the subject of the article you linked) would not have prevented that.


Is that what Portugal is doing? NO. Go read that article and inform yourself.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

433: White_Scarf_Syndrome: It would sure be rad if Biden somehow made test strips legal nationwide. Wouldn't have saved this kid.

Fentanyl test strips are illegal?  What?  They're not free from every service or vendor...


Me live in Texas.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

johnphantom: 2wolves: Subtonic: johnphantom: If it was legal and controlled this 12 year old wouldn't be dead.

Pretty sick how that's your 'silver lining' analysis.

He forgot the /s I presume.

No I didn't. Look at Portugal for legalization success.


You may wish to examine your sources. Hard dope wasn't legalized.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: 433: White_Scarf_Syndrome: It would sure be rad if Biden somehow made test strips legal nationwide. Wouldn't have saved this kid.

Fentanyl test strips are illegal?  What?  They're not free from every service or vendor...

Me live in Texas.


As do I.  I didn't do my due diligence before replying.  Sorry about that.

At least ten years ago one could order syringes in bulk from Amazon, and other sites would mail test strips for other drugs.  I am surprised that I was unaware that unused hypodermics are paraphernalia.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

