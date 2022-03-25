 Skip to content
Russia mourns the loss of nearly 1,000 soldiers during their highly successful war to liberate Donbass and Crimea
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They must only be counting complete bodies recovered. Not many of those when a tank or PC cook off.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll be liberating Moscow at this pace.
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I heard they lost another general today too. A few more "successful operations" like this and there won't be a Russia anymore.

...and nothing of value, etc.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

QuesoDelicioso: I heard they lost another general today too. A few more "successful operations" like this and there won't be a Russia anymore.

...and nothing of value, etc.


Perhaps the can recruit some Al-Qaeda #2s for generals as there seemed to be limitless quantities of those guys
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At this pace they'll be lucky to keep Donbàss and Crimea - And that's what they Started with!
 
Jesterling
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to think we had it all backwards - Putin is actually a CIA asset installed by us to destroy Russia from the inside.


/doing an amazing job btw
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Was it a Sucessful War On Speling?

/that should get things started
 
severedtoe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: They must only be counting complete bodies recovered. Not many of those when a tank or PC cook off.


the numbers are all over the place.  i have seen estimates as high as 40k.  i think that number includes wounded and killed.
 
aremmes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's weird not seeing apologists anymore. Very weird.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Here's a video debunking the idea that Russia is, for some bizarre reason, not using their best troops or equipment:

"Sending their best" - Debunking the myth of Russian 'cannon fodder' in Ukraine
Youtube Lem3enNkbV0
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: It's weird not seeing apologists anymore. Very weird.


Paymasters are busy with other problems now.
 
DVD
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: At this pace they'll be lucky to keep Donbàss and Crimea - And that's what they Started with!


______________________________

I was wondering if the Ukrainian gov't was starting to look at those two regions, but that's gotta be after shutting down the artillery batteries that are still slaughtering Ukrainians.

I'm not the boots on the ground there, so I don't know, person to person, how the now-hardened Ukrainian military personnel stack up against what's left of the Russian war machine.  Ukraine has suffered mass death, on their own soil.

At least their government is taking care of the dead and wounded as best they can, as opposed to Russia and Putin's mobile crematoriums covering up Russian losses.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
they went for a plausible number and totally missed the mark.

16,000 seems overly optimistic, and Ukraine does have a vested interest in inflating the number if for no other reason than to demoralize the russian troops.  Not complaining, but it's just what yo do in a war.  But so is downplaying your losses, especially when you're losing.  1,300 casualties is damn low for a month long mess like this.  That's only 46 per day, and with losses that low they should have made a lot more progress.

Fog of war, I guess.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
After lying about the buildup, and the invasion, and the failures, and the targeting of civilians, and the war crimes, I'm seriously asking why any western journalist is even publishing any Russian casualty figures? It's like reporting that the kid who swears up and down that he is really a werewolf whose dad is a ninja with a functional laser gun just had a four hour threesome with his two Canadian girlfriends who paid him $100,000 to ride his golden 14 inch penis.
 
robodog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

severedtoe: OdradekRex: They must only be counting complete bodies recovered. Not many of those when a tank or PC cook off.

the numbers are all over the place.  i have seen estimates as high as 40k.  i think that number includes wounded and killed.


40k is battle casualties, killed and wounded combined. I mean that seems like potentially an undercount given the reports of guys shooting themselves in the leg to be allowed to go home without being tracked down by kill squads.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Russia is signaling a retreat (or even a defeat).

This is amazing.

(click for more in the thread)
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mixed messaging from Russian propaganda

Fark user imageView Full Size


More here

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DVD
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Wessoman: After lying about the buildup, and the invasion, and the failures, and the targeting of civilians, and the war crimes, I'm seriously asking why any western journalist is even publishing any Russian casualty figures? It's like reporting that the kid who swears up and down that he is really a werewolf whose dad is a ninja with a functional laser gun just had a four hour threesome with his two Canadian girlfriends who paid him $100,000 to ride his golden 14 inch penis.


_________________________

We report, you decide!
 
