(The Daily Beast)   Russian State TV: "In January, experts on the same show estimated that Russia could overtake the entire neighboring country in a matter of 11 minutes. Their current predictions have shifted from minutes to decades"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Ukraine is going to exist long after Russia is broken up into small fiefdoms run by local warlords.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SCTV did a great run on CCCP TV in the 80's. Russians took over the SCTV satalite and broadcast their own shows.

Hey Giorgy!
Youtube I4nk5mSz_2s
 
dickrickulous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gonna run out of military long before that.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With the progress the Russian army is making now, the Ukrainians will occupy Moscow by year's end.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No matter the country... the majority of these "pundits" are stupid, worthless sacks of sh*t.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: The Ukraine is going to exist long after Russia is broken up into small fiefdoms run by local warlords.


This.
Kyiv will again be the center of the Slavic world, a gateway between east and west.
But Moscow/St. Petersburg will be playing for second and third fiddle when this is all over.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: SCTV did a great run on CCCP TV in the 80's. Russians took over the SCTV satalite and broadcast their own shows.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/I4nk5mSz_2s]


Uzbeks. Don't give them money or matches.
 
Zenith
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The Ukraine is going to exist long after Russia is broken up into small fiefdoms run by local warlords.


Freedom for Novgorod
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I continue to hope that as Russia bleeds in Ukraine, all the other groups they are oppressing will take the opportunity to make their own moves to break away, and then Russia will bleed out.

Of course, I'm also hoping the world keeps tightening the financial noose until Putin is dead and a better-behaved successor is in place.

Then maybe eventually Russia can be welcomed to rejoin civilized nations in the world community again.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What no CGI video of all the Russian super weapons decimating the enemy?
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The war has not gone well for the Russians and not even the propaganda channels can hide the stench of defeat.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
State Duma Deputy Gen. Vladimir Shamanov-who is the former commander of the Russian Airborne Troops-accused the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky of being a "war criminal" for not surrendering to Russia. Shamanov argued: "He has the right to say, "Stop this war," lay down the arms and save all the people."

That's what I've been saying all along. Zelenskyy could end this war today, but he prefers to have his people continue suffering and dying. Instead he forces Putin to continue, even though it hurts him so (Putin loves Ukraine!). It's just cruel!

/I wouldn't hit you if I didn't love you
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He also demanded that Ukrainians who fled to NATO countries be denied the possibility of returning to their country.

Yeah, you have no say in that Boo Boo.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
To make matters worse, Ukrainians forcefully deported to Russia might end up in places like the Russian island of Sakhalin in the Pacific, with freezing cold temperatures and stark landscapes.

That this sentence exists at all in print is proof positive that Russia should no longer be allowed to exist as a nation. "Forcefully deporting" of another country to a frozen hellscape is a crime against humanity.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
George Bush Jr. seen smiling; Closing the blinds on his own history

//tying shoes still a daily struggle
 
genner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We can take the Ukraine in 10 minutes!
But Putin what if they fight back?
11 minutes!
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

toraque: To make matters worse, Ukrainians forcefully deported to Russia might end up in places like the Russian island of Sakhalin in the Pacific, with freezing cold temperatures and stark landscapes.

That this sentence exists at all in print is proof positive that Russia should no longer be allowed to exist as a nation. "Forcefully deporting" of another country to a frozen hellscape is a crime against humanity.


Yeah but Russia has been deporting people to cold hellscapes since Stalin. It's kind of their schtick.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
General Shamanov was even more pessimistic, as he grimly anticipated that it would take the "re-education" of at least two generations of Ukrainians before they would welcome or tolerate Russia's dominance.

Yeah, Ukrainians will never "welcome" nor "tolerate" you, and your forces will not be there 30-40 years. They will not be there more than a couple months from now. Half of them are already killed/injured/missing after just one month. And this was before the west started sending their best weapons. Your troops are even turning on each other. It's over Johnny, OVER!
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTA : "To make matters worse, Ukrainians forcefully deported to Russia might end up in places like the Russian island of Sakhalin in the Pacific, with freezing cold temperatures and stark landscapes. After discussing news reports about ongoing relocations, Evgeny Popov helpfully pointed out: "But in Sakhalin, the salaries are the highest in the country!" "

Do anyone really think people subjected to forced relocation by a foreign power tend to get the local market wage, or close to to?
 
alienated
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: With the progress the Russian army is making now, the Ukrainians will occupy Moscow by year's end.


Why would they want to occupy a bombed out hellscape ?
Why yes, I am saying that they should create that , after allowing the residents to leave. They are not beasts , after all.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My brother was told the same when he was deployed to Latvia.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: With the progress the Russian army is making now, the Ukrainians will occupy Moscow by year's end.


It's a trap!

Ukraine invades, takes Russia, then joins NATO; a clever ploy by Putin to join NATO.
 
Shmanger
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Anytime I read the word denazificiation, I immediately think of Not Sure's ride on the time masheen and realize that Mike Judge was only off by 485 years
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Potato Puti
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: eurotrader: The Ukraine is going to exist long after Russia is broken up into small fiefdoms run by local warlords.

This.
Kyiv will again be the center of the Slavic world, a gateway between east and west.
But Moscow/St. Petersburg will be playing for second and third fiddle when this is all over.


Third. They've be lucky if there's a fiddle at all...
 
Iczer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We need a new series titled something like "When Dicks Flop" that features the fallout on state run television after epic fails. Putin with Ukraine could be the opening mockery.
 
AnotherBrian [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"And it is not knowable if force will be used, but if it is to be used, it is not knowable how long that conflict would last. It could last, you know, six days, six weeks. I doubt six months". - Donald Rumsfeld
 
puckrock2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Weaver95:
Yeah but Russia has been deporting people to cold hellscapes since Stalin the Tsars. It's kind of their schtick.

FTFY.
 
