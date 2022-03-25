 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Seattle Police department requests closure of Downtown bus stop "to help reduce crime". Bus stops one block away from the one to be closed unavailable for comment   (kiro7.com) divider line
21
    More: Unlikely, Crime, downtown Seattle, bus stop, Police, mayor's office, northbound bus stop, KIRO-TV, Seattle Police Department  
•       •       •

559 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2022 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is a bus stop causing crime?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: How is a bus stop causing crime?


Time theft: Seattle buses are always late and then so full you can't get on and have to wait for the next.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SPD has a record unmarred by success.

They are so stupid. They could just set up a police kiosk like they had pre-Covid, but they are too lazy to do so, so they say it's the fault of the bus stop there.
 
tehskwid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: SPD has a record unmarred by success.

They are so stupid. They could just set up a police kiosk like they had pre-Covid, but they are too lazy to do so, so they say it's the fault of the bus stop there.


but...they set up the (empty) command Vehicle and an (empty) police car right there!  Why is it not working?!?!?!

...sigh.

How about you just run off the 50-60 idiots that are CLEARLY causing the problem right across the street?!?!

(as someone who walks through that area a lot, just arrest the ones clearly being criminals)
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: How is a bus stop causing crime?


The same way SPD is preventing crime.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I transferred at that bus stop daily for a year or so. The things I saw there...

You've never seen that many broken people and degenerates outside the 2nd act of a zombie movie.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blame it on the rain dog bus stop
 
extrafancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: I transferred at that bus stop daily for a year or so. The things I saw there...

You've never seen that many broken people and degenerates outside the 2nd act of a zombie movie.


Oh man, I had to walk by there every day for years.

All of third ave in that zone was a depressing haunted house.

I never did get to eat at Turf though. (A few doors down from Leroy's Menswear.)
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tehskwid: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: SPD has a record unmarred by success.

They are so stupid. They could just set up a police kiosk like they had pre-Covid, but they are too lazy to do so, so they say it's the fault of the bus stop there.

but...they set up the (empty) command Vehicle and an (empty) police car right there!  Why is it not working?!?!?!

...sigh.

How about you just run off the 50-60 idiots that are CLEARLY causing the problem right across the street?!?!

(as someone who walks through that area a lot, just arrest the ones clearly being criminals)


But mommm... that would be work.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta love the government at work.  If a business gets robbed, I guess the solution is to shut down the business so it can't get robbed again.  Do that enough times and I guess the criminals will leave the area because there's nothing left to steal.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Blame it on the rain dog bus stop


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many Black people used the now-closed bus stop before its closure, compared to the bus stop one block away?
 
JRoo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If bus stops are criminalized, only criminals will have bus stops.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's got two and a half stars. Makes you wonder what a one star bus stop is like.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That'll show 'em. THE END OF DRUG ACTIVITY FOREVER IN THAT TOWN
 
Rent Party
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

tehskwid: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: SPD has a record unmarred by success.

They are so stupid. They could just set up a police kiosk like they had pre-Covid, but they are too lazy to do so, so they say it's the fault of the bus stop there.

but...they set up the (empty) command Vehicle and an (empty) police car right there!  Why is it not working?!?!?!

...sigh.

How about you just run off the 50-60 idiots that are CLEARLY causing the problem right across the street?!?!

(as someone who walks through that area a lot, just arrest the ones clearly being criminals)


That would require SPD to, you know, police stuff.

And they don't do that.

The best thing that could happen to Seattle is if SPD lost its certification.

"There's a whole lotta criming going on at this bus stop.  Nothing we can do. Better close the bus stop just to be safe."
 
El_Dan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Looks like there are some experts right here on Fark who the City of Seattle could be consulting with about proper crime reduction techniques.
 
Ant
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Walker: How is a bus stop causing crime?

Time theft: Seattle buses are always late and then so full you can't get on and have to wait for the next.


This. I'm driving to a nearby light rail station now. I wonder if the crime will just follow the bus stop.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My favorite bus stop pal was "bag of pee" guy. He was a double amputee who had this pendulous clear bag of urine that would gently sway back and forth from a hook on the underside of his wheelchair. There was at least a gallon of pee in there at all times. It was impressive.

I once saw a guy steal a dozen or so cans of whipped cream from the 7-11 right there and huff them all. Then he passed out in the middle of the sidewalk covered in whipped cream. A couple minutes later some random dog came up and started licking it off his unconscious face.

Howlers, dope sick zombies, toothless hookers offering to suck you off for $5. I'm not exaggerating one bit. It was like a farking Flannery O'Connor fever dream down there. And there were hundreds of these degens just milling around at any given time (they call it a bus stop, but it was really an area about the size of two blocks)

Open air heroin dealing, right in front of cops. There was one officer I mocked right to his stupid face. I called him Officer Rambo because he was all of 24, weighed 125 pounds soaking wet and would always wear this belt with at least 10 hi-cap pistol mags on it, all chromed out. It was ludicrous.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: I transferred at that bus stop daily for a year or so. The things I saw there...

You've never seen that many broken people and degenerates outside the 2nd act of a zombie movie.


That corner has been a complete shiatshow for as long as I've lived in Seattle, more than 3 decades.  The only reasons to be there are (1) selling something illegal, (2) buying something illegal, (3) passing through on your way to somewhere else, (4) waiting for a bus, or (5) farking around and waiting to find out.   Right wingers love to pretend that corner is representative of Seattle, but that would be like saying the sewage line in my basement is representative of my house.
 
tarkin1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When you discover a crime hot spot you can either write a nasty letter saying "STOP" or you can have the cops start hanging out there.

When people do option #1, you know they care more about appearances than about actually arresting criminals.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.