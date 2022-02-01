 Skip to content
(11 Alive)   Have a contract to purchase a new home? Are you sure?   (11alive.com) divider line
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Doesn't really seem like much of a contract if one side can just say "Eh, nevermind" and tear it up without consequence.  There should at least be some sort of financial penalty for doing so in order to deter exactly this type of behavior of canceling a contract to get more on the open market.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: Doesn't really seem like much of a contract if one side can just say "Eh, nevermind" and tear it up without consequence.  There should at least be some sort of financial penalty for doing so in order to deter exactly this type of behavior of canceling a contract to get more on the open market.


I call it "click the EULA" mentality. People often don't realize they have the power to negotiate these things (you're going to be paying over half a million dollars when all is said and done, so you damn well better).

And it's not totally their fault; I'm sure the builder presented it as a contract of adhesion, and it all seemed perfectly reasonable at the time, and "you can't fight City Hall", blah blah blah.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the first time this type of thing has made it to Fark.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put a lien on the place for what you are owed. She'll get her $$ pretty quickly after that.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad I read this before finding out the hard way...fine print I wouldn't have otherwise looked for.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Not the first time this type of thing has made it to Fark.


You'd think it would be fixed by now then, huh?

/a repeat on FARK? Nevers
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: Glad I read this before finding out the hard way...fine print I wouldn't have otherwise looked for.


One of the benefits of fark of the years, the, "that can't be real" lessons and realizing need to be more cautious with so many things
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Doesn't really seem like much of a contract if one side can just say "Eh, nevermind" and tear it up without consequence.  There should at least be some sort of financial penalty for doing so in order to deter exactly this type of behavior of canceling a contract to get more on the open market.


depends on the state and the contract. in Texas either party can cancel at anytime for a contract to build/purchase a home.
If the buyer backs out, they lose their deposits. if the builder backs out they have to refund the deposits and normally pay a small fee like $500.

I contracted to have my house built in January 2021. Closing was Novemeber 24th...inbetween I kept reading stories about the builders canceling without notice for any number of bullshiat reasons...and some not so bullshiat...like buyers getting impatient and interfering with city permitting processes etc.

I made extra certain I was as nice an sweet and polite as possible the entire time when I deal with the Builders employees.
same day I signed and closed, another buyer with the same builder who used a different agent with the same agency as mine had their contract canceled 2 hours before final closing. the reason given "the buyers were rude".

anyways I contracted for $297K and the second I signed the paperwork I was already up $70K in value/equity.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She puts a lien on the building for the $5k she fronted them for add-ons, they are obligated to pay out at closing date.  She needs an attorney.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Likely copied from the only trustworthy news site on the net: Lawyer doesn't read contract. Lawyer's family now needs to find a new place to live. Hopefully she also finds a new line of work

Colorado 2/2022 made the news

Texas in 2021 too?

2021 North Carolina getting in on the act

Seems like the courts in Canada aren't as clogged and sided with the buyers
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet the house came with an HOA.
They did her a favor.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read the contract before signing it. I've heard of builders who put clauses into contracts to deny access to the construction site. I'd never agree to that BS.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The developer offered easy terms, she "reserved" a house with $3500 in earnest money, then the builder figured they could make an extra $60k-80k by voiding the contract. It's shiatty, it's not ethical, but legal.

She seems to be doing what her most damaging move is, now, though: she's making the builder famous for being an asshole. Shouldn't be surprising if others pull out or negotiate guarantees.

If she had bought the lot then used a construction loan, it wouldn't have happened. But that would have required more money upfront.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand this.  I'm a normal house sale, buyer has equitable title upon signing the contract and can enforce it.

Are these contracts different?  What the hell clause are the builders relying upon?  IAAL and I have never heard of this.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: She puts a lien on the building for the $5k she fronted them for add-ons, they are obligated to pay out at closing date.  She needs an attorney.


 No, she needs a gas can and a match.
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'd redline the contract and add treble damages of down payment in event of cancellation and make damn well sure my initial payment was sufficient enough to make sure the builder doesn't pull bullshiat like this

The builder has to know that costs are increasing. It's called a change order. Be honest with the buyer, don't be a douchebag and jack the price last minute just to gain a few extra $k out of the market. In the long run no one will contact with you, especially if you focus on a small geographic area for your work.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now thats 3 things I cant afford.
New home
A tesla
or a  new apple computer
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Doesn't really seem like much of a contract if one side can just say "Eh, nevermind" and tear it up without consequence.  There should at least be some sort of financial penalty for doing so in order to deter exactly this type of behavior of canceling a contract to get more on the open market.


Based on the final selling price (295k) vs the contract price (370k) that seems way too small of gap for the house alone.

If she owned the plot and then paid someone to put a house on it, that would be a much larger gap.
I would then conclude that this contract was more of something like a pre-order on a house in a development.
The builder took on all of the risk, debt and tax cost during construction, and changes in materiel cost; she never owned anything.

She's not out any actual money either, only the opportunity to buy the house at below apparent market value and the time she lost when she could have been house shopping.

I'm not saying it doesn't suck, but she was dodging a ton of risk in this arrangement, it wasn't wholly a one-way contract.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First thing you learn in contracts class is that contracts are breached all the time, usually without significant consequences.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soopey: Yeah, I'd redline the contract and add treble damages of down payment in event of cancellation and make damn well sure my initial payment was sufficient enough to make sure the builder doesn't pull bullshiat like this

The builder has to know that costs are increasing. It's called a change order. Be honest with the buyer, don't be a douchebag and jack the price last minute just to gain a few extra $k out of the market. In the long run no one will contact with you, especially if you focus on a small geographic area for your work.


That's known as "liquidated damages" and you have to make the amount reasonable, relative to the economic loss from the breach. For a homeowner, who can buy a different house, the economic loss might be seen as virtually nil. If a court views it as a "penalty," it probably won't enforce the clause.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soopey: Yeah, I'd redline the contract and add treble damages of down payment in event of cancellation and make damn well sure my initial payment was sufficient enough to make sure the builder doesn't pull bullshiat like this

The builder has to know that costs are increasing. It's called a change order. Be honest with the buyer, don't be a douchebag and jack the price last minute just to gain a few extra $k out of the market. In the long run no one will contact with you, especially if you focus on a small geographic area for your work.


I'm a dick about change orders as a mechanical contractor. I'll do it to prints, and hey we need this moved.

Put in a change order and pay us. "Uhhh the duct is in the way of the door" "yup a 9 foot lid and 14" duct will get in the way of an 8 foot door.

Change order.

Also shiat like this is why general contractors/builders are farking useless. Generally I'll try to bring up these problems early and if I get rebuffed or argued with too many times I go about my merry way and do it anyways and say "not till the office OKs the revisions and I see the cloud and notes on the prints".

It's also the phrasing in the prints. My little brother had a lawyer confirm that the builder for his house was locked in at their price. Then covid hit. And I am curious what the lumber cost did to the profit margins.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In GA, a contract is Law.  She needs a lawyer.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: She's not out any actual money either


Asterisk was intended here, I meant to add a slashie -- I fully expect her to get her 5k for the improvements back, they already gave her the earnest money back. If they didn't, obviously that would be wrong, but that's a discussion about owing her 5k, not about owing her a house.
 
jayhawkeye2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would think if no contact claim, you could argue equitable relief: quasi-contract / reliance damages. She reasonably relied on the sellers' representations that she would be getting home, therefore she did not look to to buy another home, and now that the market has taken off and prices are up, she is unable to buy a home at the price she was originally going to. Not to mention the builder had unjust enrichment by use of her money.  Interest, at the very least.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawyer up. 

Else,

images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of naive Cracker Jack homebuyer do you need to be to buy a house under construction and not pay anything more than earnest money?

You do realize most new home contracts which are pre-sold are financed progress pay YOUR construction loan, meaning your bank is going to be paying the builder every month a percentage commensurate to the banks inspectors inspection.

Idiots. All of them.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The laws of contracts be a harsh mistress. Read them carefully.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jayhawkeye2: I would think if no contact claim, you could argue equitable relief: quasi-contract / reliance damages. She reasonably relied on the sellers' representations that she would be getting home, therefore she did not look to to buy another home, and now that the market has taken off and prices are up, she is unable to buy a home at the price she was originally going to. Not to mention the builder had unjust enrichment by use of her money.  Interest, at the very least.


Force majure. Allows for either party to
fire the other and walk away for just about any reason at all.

This is why you want to OWN the land first, THEN get a construction loan through your bank, and THEN hire the builder. So, if your builder fires you half way through the process, you're only out the 50% because your bank isn't going to release anything more than current progress.

Going under contract on a builder spec home is like dumbest dumb dumb you could ever dumb.
 
Watubi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Everyone exclaiming, "She didn't read the contract" assumes the fine print is negotiable.  It is not
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: NeoCortex42: Doesn't really seem like much of a contract if one side can just say "Eh, nevermind" and tear it up without consequence.  There should at least be some sort of financial penalty for doing so in order to deter exactly this type of behavior of canceling a contract to get more on the open market.

Based on the final selling price (295k) vs the contract price (370k) that seems way too small of gap for the house alone.

If she owned the plot and then paid someone to put a house on it, that would be a much larger gap.
I would then conclude that this contract was more of something like a pre-order on a house in a development.
The builder took on all of the risk, debt and tax cost during construction, and changes in materiel cost; she never owned anything.

She's not out any actual money either, only the opportunity to buy the house at below apparent market value and the time she lost when she could have been house shopping.

I'm not saying it doesn't suck, but she was dodging a ton of risk in this arrangement, it wasn't wholly a one-way contract.


This. Article says she only paid earnest money. She "bought" a builder spec home on the expectation that it was pre-sold.

The home was never hers. No more than someone who puts down $1000 on a new Tesla owns a Tesla.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: What kind of naive Cracker Jack homebuyer do you need to be to buy a house under construction and not pay anything more than earnest money?

You do realize most new home contracts which are pre-sold are financed progress pay YOUR construction loan, meaning your bank is going to be paying the builder every month a percentage commensurate to the banks inspectors inspection.

Idiots. All of them.


You know how I know you don't know anything about: contracts/homebuying/construction lending?
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: jayhawkeye2: I would think if no contact claim, you could argue equitable relief: quasi-contract / reliance damages. She reasonably relied on the sellers' representations that she would be getting home, therefore she did not look to to buy another home, and now that the market has taken off and prices are up, she is unable to buy a home at the price she was originally going to. Not to mention the builder had unjust enrichment by use of her money.  Interest, at the very least.

Force majure. Allows for either party to
fire the other and walk away for just about any reason at all.

This is why you want to OWN the land first, THEN get a construction loan through your bank, and THEN hire the builder. So, if your builder fires you half way through the process, you're only out the 50% because your bank isn't going to release anything more than current progress.

Going under contract on a builder spec home is like dumbest dumb dumb you could ever dumb.


It's a bit like arguing the benefits of buying everything cash, or maxing out the IRS annual 401k limits... Your argument might make sense, but it's ignoring the realities they most people face.

A lot of people don't have the money to buy the land and get financing for a new home, and the rates are less favorable. AND the process takes much longer. AND the cost of the home will largely unknown based on a whole bunch of stuff that you can't control, but will ultimately be responsible for.

Doing a builder-spec let's you take on far less risk, finance it like any other house, and if you wait until they are done, compete the purchasing process in the same timeframe as buying an existing home.

It might not be optimal in certain ways, but it is far more practical.
 
whitroth
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The end of the story - the builder had *not* yet refunded her additional money, and it's two months. Time to sue for, say, $400k
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

soopey: Yeah, I'd redline the contract and add treble damages of down payment in event of cancellation and make damn well sure my initial payment was sufficient enough to make sure the builder doesn't pull bullshiat like this

The builder has to know that costs are increasing. It's called a change order. Be honest with the buyer, don't be a douchebag and jack the price last minute just to gain a few extra $k out of the market. In the long run no one will contact with you, especially if you focus on a small geographic area for your work.


Some construction contracts include a clause stating that the builder can come back for more money if the cost of building materials rises in an extraordinary amount.  If you complain, they usually don't care since the demand for contractors is so hot right now.  Or they can just dissolve their LLC and reform under a different name if their rep turns to shiat.  That's what my second to last contractor did.
 
vegasj
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That builder is a dick.  I was hoping it wouldn't be a national firm like KB, Lennar, Richmond etc....  hopefully they don't pull crap like that.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Time to fark that house up. So many ways, so little time, make it count. I suggest Rounduping the yard, introduction of some terrible regional pest into the structure, and cutting a small hole(s} in the roof in a inconspicuous location.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jmr61: Flushing It All Away: What kind of naive Cracker Jack homebuyer do you need to be to buy a house under construction and not pay anything more than earnest money?

You do realize most new home contracts which are pre-sold are financed progress pay YOUR construction loan, meaning your bank is going to be paying the builder every month a percentage commensurate to the banks inspectors inspection.

Idiots. All of them.

You know how I know you don't know anything about: contracts/homebuying/construction lending?


She bought a promise, not a house. Just like the people that put down cash on a CyberTruck don't actually own a car.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: jayhawkeye2: I would think if no contact claim, you could argue equitable relief: quasi-contract / reliance damages. She reasonably relied on the sellers' representations that she would be getting home, therefore she did not look to to buy another home, and now that the market has taken off and prices are up, she is unable to buy a home at the price she was originally going to. Not to mention the builder had unjust enrichment by use of her money.  Interest, at the very least.

Force majure. Allows for either party to
fire the other and walk away for just about any reason at all.

This is why you want to OWN the land first, THEN get a construction loan through your bank, and THEN hire the builder. So, if your builder fires you half way through the process, you're only out the 50% because your bank isn't going to release anything more than current progress.

Going under contract on a builder spec home is like dumbest dumb dumb you could ever dumb.


Force majeure "acts of god" absolves a party of costs associated with unforseen external factors such as war or labor strikes. It has nothing to do with contract termination in and of itself. That being said, they definitely had an escape hatch baked in, and I agree with everything else you said.

Remember kids, read your contracts, and if you don't understand it, have a lawyer translate it into plain English for you. Sign absolutely nothing until you're sure you understand all of it. Every type of scam imaginable has been perpetrated in the construction industry. Thankfully, that also means that there are laws designed to protect people from preditory contracts. A judge can and will nullify contract clauses if they don't line up with the law. You can also sue for financial damages if you can prove a breach of contract.

/If you see the word "arbitration" don't walk, RUN.
 
