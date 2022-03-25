 Skip to content
(KLKN-TV Lincoln)   Crashing into police cruiser with 247.3 grams of meth, 171 prescription pills, 5.3 grams of magic mushrooms and $400 cash is no way to start your Friday morning you two   (klkntv.com) divider line
danvon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that stuff.
 
alienated
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well , it is a way , but it's the wrong way. Like me getting to wake someone up who has been up my ass about where I go in a company vehicle at 0300 because the remote won't open the gate. I don't think she will be complaining about my driving for the near future.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's what you get for driving recklessly in bat country...
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe if you don't like fun
 
El Borscht
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Where's the weed?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It was 250g of meth before skelewhore and Mr. Chromosome smoked a bowl.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why is $400 cash a problem? I just dropped more than that on a lawn mower. Not even a very fancy one.
 
