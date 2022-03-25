 Skip to content
    Misc, Censorship, Freedom of speech, Political correctness, Hate speech, American cancel culture, First Amendment to the United States Constitution, examples of cancel culture, former FIRE intern Emma Camp  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is the measurable uptick, since around 2014, of campaigns to get people fired, disinvited, deplatformed, or otherwise punished for speech that is-or would be-protected by First Amendment standards. That's "cancel culture."

No that's other people using their 1st Amendment protected speech to let you know you are an asshole, and to stop patronizing you and your ideas.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why is it so hard for the American brain to comprehend that the bill of rights only protects you from the government (and even then, barely)?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Stop being a dick and you won't get "cancelled."

~fin~
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
All the people who hate cancel culture seem to be complete assholes.
That tells me that:
1. It works really well
2. We should never stop
 
puckrock2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yawn - yet again...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: This is the measurable uptick, since around 2014, of campaigns to get people fired, disinvited, deplatformed, or otherwise punished for speech that is-or would be-protected by First Amendment standards. That's "cancel culture."

No that's other people using their 1st Amendment protected speech to let you know you are an asshole, and to stop patronizing you and your ideas.


It is the person who can't stand to listen to free speech who is an asshole.

/I didn't expect the Daily Beast to get it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As a philatelist, I blame the Post Office.  I send a brand new, perfectly fine stamp on a journey across town, and by the time it gets to its destination, it's been cancelled.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm not throwing cancel culture under the bus. I plan to keep clapping back while speaking truth to power. Stay savagely woke and have an epic day!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Yawn - yet again...
[Fark user image 566x577]


If you're at a university and complain about what your teachers are saying you should be showing yourself the door because you obviously walked in by mistake and don't belong there.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Leave it to DB to find a way to put Trump above the fold.

Morons REALLY need to move on. There is enough tragically comedic material in a half hour of Joe Biden to last a month.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
the amount of people who think they're owed a polite audience is epidemic.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yes because those that are doing the cancelling are always right...
 
peachpicker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: As a philatelist, I blame the Post Office.  I send a brand new, perfectly fine stamp on a journey across town, and by the time it gets to its destination, it's been cancelled.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: aleister_greynight: This is the measurable uptick, since around 2014, of campaigns to get people fired, disinvited, deplatformed, or otherwise punished for speech that is-or would be-protected by First Amendment standards. That's "cancel culture."

No that's other people using their 1st Amendment protected speech to let you know you are an asshole, and to stop patronizing you and your ideas.

It is the person who can't stand to listen to free speech who is an asshole.

/I didn't expect the Daily Beast to get it.


You can't force people to listen or care
 
odinsposse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If someone is a monster and you try to do something about it that's cancel culture.

If someone is a monster and you don't do something about it that's virtue signaling.

The whole point is monsters can say you're wrong no matter what.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Basically this article says that some people deserve to be canceled but others don't.  Fine, but that is not an argument against cancel culture, it is an argument against the specific reasons.

Any argument against "cancel culture" is basically an argument for censoring some speech in favor of other speech.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: This is the measurable uptick, since around 2014, of campaigns to get people fired, disinvited, deplatformed, or otherwise punished for speech that is-or would be-protected by First Amendment standards. That's "cancel culture."

No that's other people using their 1st Amendment protected speech to let you know you are an asshole, and to stop patronizing you and your ideas.


Exactly.

Free-speech is a two way street. You have the right to be an asshole and others have the right to call you out on it.

/not "you" specifically
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: puckrock2000: Yawn - yet again...
[Fark user image 566x577]

If you're at a university and complain about what your teachers are saying you should be showing yourself the door because you obviously walked in by mistake and don't belong there.


You sound like that one guy in every class who thinks it's his job to teach the class - only he's not the professor.
And thinks he's being oppressed when the rest of the class disagrees.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Leave it to DB to find a way to put Trump above the fold.

Morons REALLY need to move on. There is enough tragically comedic material in a half hour of Joe Biden to last a month.


Talk about projecting.

Biden has come nowhere close to being comparable to the dumpster fire that was Trump's presidency.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is a commercial for FIRE, a far-right dark money 'free speech' advocacy group, basically billionaires against little people having opinions.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Why is it so hard for the American brain to comprehend that the bill of rights only protects you from the government (and even then, barely)?


The rub is that the people who run the private behemoths silencing unpopular views are in league with government actors.

That's the way the system works though, so people need to just quit their biatching.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's no better example of cancel culture than the case of Tyson M. Hornsby.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There are legitimate criticisms of social media and whatnot pressuring people to project this perfect online image, reality be damned, but 'cancel culture' seems to apply mostly to people at the very opposite end of that dynamic, who probably should have known better.
 
happyheathn
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Was it Levar Burton that coined it Consequence Culture?
 
chawco
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The problem with professors is they have a real platform, and can force conformity of ideas by virtue of grades. So there can be a fine line between expressing ideas, questioning, etc, and forcing dogma.

But still, you should have to say some pretty horrible things to get fired. And in a normal world there would be discussions, debate, and opportunities to modify non criminal but objectionable academic behavior.

The problem I guess is people jumping strait to immediaite and irrevocable action. University should occasionally challenge and even upset you. But also, there gotta be limits. Some people are sexist, racist, terrible assets and a lot ofnprofs have a God complex and a bully pulpit.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jso2897: RTOGUY: puckrock2000: Yawn - yet again...
[Fark user image 566x577]

If you're at a university and complain about what your teachers are saying you should be showing yourself the door because you obviously walked in by mistake and don't belong there.

You sound like that one guy in every class who thinks it's his job to teach the class - only he's not the professor.
And thinks he's being oppressed when the rest of the class disagrees.


No, I think it's just that I understand that if you sign up for a university  education and aren't willing to challenge your existing ideas and beliefs you don't actually  value  the education you just want the piece of paper to hang on your wall. If that's the case you can buy a decent laser printer for a couple hundred bucks at Staples and save yourself some money and time and not take up a seat that could have gone to another student that wanted to actually learn something.
 
jso2897
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chitownmike: You can't force people to listen or care


He apparently thinks people who don't accept their obligation to listen to him biatch are "assholes".
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Loucifer: I'm not throwing cancel culture under the bus. I plan to keep clapping back while speaking truth to power. Stay savagely woke and have an epic day!


Make sure you punch up, not down!
 
whidbey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But just because the term has been grossly overused doesn't mean we should give up on its popularly understood definition-which aptly describes a real (and growing) problem. This is the measurable uptick, since around 2014, of campaigns to get people fired, disinvited, deplatformed, or otherwise punished for speech that is-or would be-protected by First Amendment standards. That's "cancel culture."

Oh farking eat shiat.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Leave it to DB to find a way to put Trump above the fold.

Morons REALLY need to move on. There is enough tragically comedic material in a half hour of Joe Biden to last a month.


I thought all the Fark grizzes were taking some unpaid leave for the duration of the brouhaha in Ukraine.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, you want us to cancel cancelling cancel culture?
 
El Rich-o
‘’ less than a minute ago  

real_headhoncho: So, you want us to cancel cancelling cancel culture?


Don't call Wagga Wagga Wagga.
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RTOGUY: jso2897: RTOGUY: puckrock2000: Yawn - yet again...
[Fark user image 566x577]

If you're at a university and complain about what your teachers are saying you should be showing yourself the door because you obviously walked in by mistake and don't belong there.

You sound like that one guy in every class who thinks it's his job to teach the class - only he's not the professor.
And thinks he's being oppressed when the rest of the class disagrees.

No, I think it's just that I understand that if you sign up for a university  education and aren't willing to challenge your existing ideas and beliefs you don't actually  value  the education you just want the piece of paper to hang on your wall. If that's the case you can buy a decent laser printer for a couple hundred bucks at Staples and save yourself some money and time and not take up a seat that could have gone to another student that wanted to actually learn something.


Sounds some mighty hifalutin euphemisms for pretty much what I just said.
Where do people get this idea that the whole f**king universe revolves around them?
You don't get to turn every space you happen to occupy into your own personal pulpit.
There are fifty other friggin' people in that class.
If you want to teach a class, earn a professorship (that would take work) and do it.
 
