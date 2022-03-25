 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   US Doomsday Plane, known as the 'Flying Pentagon' and designed for nuclear war, spotted at UK airfield amid Russian WW3 fears (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
28
    More: Interesting, World War II, Cold War, Russia, NATO, United States, World War III, Nightwatch aircraft, President of the United States  
•       •       •

532 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2022 at 1:16 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this plane always in service? Like one lands another takes off?
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, it follows the president no mater where he goes - and happens to be in Europe right now. It'd be more of a story if it wasn't over there.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Isn't this plane always in service? Like one lands another takes off?


Doomsday is scheduled between 4pm-11pm daily, outside of those hours we're all gonna live.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Isn't this plane always in service? Like one lands another takes off?


I've read there's a fleet of seven of them. Also read they can stay in the air for days.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I guess this means I don't need to pay my mortgage. ALL IN ON PC!!! WOOOOOOOOOOOOO
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We are at DEFCON 3, so...
 
keldaria
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Isn't this plane always in service? Like one lands another takes off?


I don't think they are always in the air at this point. I believe they are on alert 24/7 and can have one airborne within minutes but not technically flying around the clock.

That said, I think if defcon status goes up high enough, they do enter an always airborne state just like nuclear bombers do.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

urger: Ah, it follows the president no mater where he goes - and happens to be in Europe right now. It'd be more of a story if it wasn't over there.


This.

But we can't get our nuclear masturbatory word count in without one of these stories every day.  The Daily Star is what you use to clean tramp's diarrhea up with.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And it can "hold out against electromagnetic pules"!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Doomsday is scheduled between 4pm-11pm daily, outside of those hours we're all gonna live.



What time zone? I need to plan accordingly.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How can a plane survive a nuclear blast is it made of refrigerators?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Joe USer: Isn't this plane always in service? Like one lands another takes off?

Doomsday is scheduled between 4pm-11pm daily, outside of those hours we're all gonna live.


Gonna call bullshiat. The doomsday clock counts down to midnight, so doomsday is scheduled for midnight.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: SVC_conservative: Doomsday is scheduled between 4pm-11pm daily, outside of those hours we're all gonna live.


What time zone? I need to plan accordingly.


Indian Standard Time
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
was there not an article from the Enquirer available?
 
keldaria
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: SVC_conservative: Doomsday is scheduled between 4pm-11pm daily, outside of those hours we're all gonna live.


What time zone? I need to plan accordingly.


Depends if we're under daylight savings time or not
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'd think we need only be concerned if it was doing circles over North America.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Isn't this plane always in service? Like one lands another takes off?


You're thinking of the Hover-Quarters

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nullav
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nuke-proof
[...]
can withstand catastrophic nuclear blasts

In the sense that it's more able to withstand an EMP, yes, but I'm assuming there aren't nearly enough classroom desks lining the interior to measure up to the hype in those two lines.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wikipedia - "The Boeing E-4 Advanced Airborne Command Post (AACP), the current "Nightwatch" aircraft,[2] is a strategic command and control military aircraft operated by the United States Air Force (USAF). The E-4 series are specially modified from the Boeing 747-200B for the National Emergency Airborne Command Post (NEACP) program. The E-4 serves as a survivable mobile command post for the National Command Authority, namely the President of the United States, the Secretary of Defense, and successors. The four E-4Bs are operated by the 1st Airborne Command and Control Squadron of the 595th Command and Control Group located at Offutt Air Force Base, near Omaha, Nebraska. An E-4B when in action is denoted a "National Airborne Operations Center"
 
Headso
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Boeing 747 Nightwatch aircraft was pictured setting down in RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk as it travels with US President Joe Biden

Joe Biden rolling deep
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PerpetualPeristalsis: And it can "hold out against electromagnetic pules"!


Yeah, I kind of figured when they say "nuke proof" they mean "emp shielded".
 
crackpancake
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Joe USer: Isn't this plane always in service? Like one lands another takes off?

I've read there's a fleet of seven of them. Also read they can stay in the air for days.


With in flight refueling yes.  But if WW3 is on....It's unlikely airial refueling would be available lol  As there would be warheads hitting bases!
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Isn't this plane always in service? Like one lands another takes off?


^

When he's in the states it's on tarmac with engines running 24 hours a day.  When heS out of country it's always flying in general area.  Only landing to refuel and launch again.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Media coverage like this seems to be more about initiating a kind of shock & awe towards Putin, his advisers, and military commander.

Send Russia a message that the west is not afraid and is prepared for nuclear war. If not simply accepting the inevitability. Saying to them that we're not scared of the threats, and are in fact waiting for them to get the lead out if their asses and get on with it.


Perhaps as Russia sees more and more of this, it could instill a fear that we aren't playing and that we aren't just prepared for the fight, but we've lost our fear and are ready to go.

Sure some isolated commanders high on propaganda and ego think they're ready. But the others who have to carry out the orders could be starting to realize that if a bunch of civilians with tractors can defeat them, there is no hope if the United States gets involved.

And that is the deterrent to sabotage Putin.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Headso: The Boeing 747 Nightwatch aircraft was pictured setting down in RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk as it travels with US President Joe Biden

Joe Biden rolling deep


Wait til you watch "Joe Biden: After Hours"

Dude has broken up so many prostitution, mafia, and drug rings with his K9 partner Murph, it's unreal.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"That can withstand a nuclear blast."

Maybe the EMP effects from a good several miles away.  If that thing is anywhere in close proximity, what happens to it will be like what happens to a Toad that gets struck by lightning.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Macinfarker [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"That can withstand a nuclear blast."

And they tested this how?  Do they retest to ensure longevity of a particular unit?

She-farking-nanigans.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

