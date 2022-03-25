 Skip to content
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Man buries spiked boards to flatten tires on cop cars that do speed enforcement -- he's caught in the act   (fox8.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Road, Facebook post, Police, blue plaid jacket, Tinkers Trail area, Amish, Truck, Aurora police  
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Next up, coming to a road near you, IEDs.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

snocone: Next up, coming to a road near you, IEDs.


Finally: a reason for the Omaha Police Department to use their two mine resistant vehicles that they have for some reason!
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for him.

Peckerheads need to find something better to do.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baaaahahahahahahaahahahaahaahahahahajjjaahahahahaajajahaha.
[inhales sharply]
Hahahahahahahahahahahhahahhahhahhaaaahahahaahhahahahaaa
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No hero tag?

/acab
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad used to throw down roofing nails on his evening walks.  You can judge where the tires are from the cat burn in the grass.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memeguy.comView Full Size
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, not really "caught".

A witness observed a man in a blue plaid jacket with a beard who likely parked in the Tinkers Trail area and fled on foot prior to officers' arrival
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people have no chill...

Good.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'...where officers park when enforcing no through truck traffic and speed enforcement...'

Look for a guy with a truck who earned a speeding ticket on that road?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I missed the part where he was caught.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So why is the photo dated 15 years ago?
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snitches get stitches.

FTFA: "A witness observed a man in a blue plaid jacket with a beard who likely parked in the Tinkers Trail area and fled on foot prior to officers' arrival, according to the post." [Does the jacket have a beard?]

"...where officers park when enforcing no through truck traffic and speed enforcement." [So the officers enforce speed enforcement?]

Cris Belle, I want you to make an appointment with a writing tutor as soon as possible.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: '...where officers park when enforcing no through truck traffic and speed enforcement...'

Look for a guy with a truck who earned a speeding ticket on that road?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: So why is the photo dated 15 years ago?


Some people date for a long time.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The obvious solution is to give the police of this town MRAP's to deal with the asymmetric warfare.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Good for him.

Peckerheads need to find something better to do.


Yes it's my right to speed as fast as I want
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Call the Aurora Police Department at 330-562-8181 if you know anything about this incident."

haha no
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
CSB:  In high school we used to race behind an old factory on the access road. It was a couple of miles long, dead ended at a locked gate, and had no side roads. It was pretty perfect. Then the cops actually had a hiding spot dug out of the hill next to the road. Like a little pull off area just big enough for a copy car with a radar gun.

If they cared about safety they would have just run us off or something, but they liked writing tickets. So.. we got in the habit of breaking all of our beer bottles there at the end of each night.

Problem solved.
 
wage0048
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This gives me an idea of how to handle the a**holes who insist on driving through my back-yard to get to the lower level of their house.

They can't drive through their own back yard because they don't want to damage their precious lilac hedge.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just another example of the liberal deflate the police agenda.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wage0048: This gives me an idea of how to handle the a**holes who insist on driving through my back-yard to get to the lower level of their house.

They can't drive through their own back yard because they don't want to damage their precious lilac hedge.


The world needs ditch diggers. Right about there.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: a reason for the Omaha Police Department to use their two mine resistant vehicles


Speed traps?

Somehow I doubt the ability of an MRAP to catch a Z06.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: REDARMYVODKA: Good for him.

Peckerheads need to find something better to do.

Yes it's my right to speed as fast as I want


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wage0048: This gives me an idea of how to handle the a**holes who insist on driving through my back-yard to get to the lower level of their house.

They can't drive through their own back yard because they don't want to damage their precious lilac hedge.


Just put up a sign stating severe tire damages in the area, you may not even need actual tire traps.
 
stuffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

So mush easier. Just toss out window.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: REDARMYVODKA: Good for him.

Peckerheads need to find something better to do.

Yes it's my right to speed as fast as I want


Speeding isnt a crime
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: CSB:  In high school we used to race behind an old factory on the access road. It was a couple of miles long, dead ended at a locked gate, and had no side roads. It was pretty perfect. Then the cops actually had a hiding spot dug out of the hill next to the road. Like a little pull off area just big enough for a copy car with a radar gun.

If they cared about safety they would have just run us off or something, but they liked writing tickets. So.. we got in the habit of breaking all of our beer bottles there at the end of each night.

Problem solved.


Sounds like drinking and driving.
 
smokewon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vern
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: ctighe2353: REDARMYVODKA: Good for him.

Peckerheads need to find something better to do.

Yes it's my right to speed as fast as I want

Speeding isnt a crime


You remind me of my Father arguing with a cop. The cop said speeding was wrong. My Dad argued that while speeding is illegal, it's not morally wrong. So call it what it is, illegal, but it's not fundamentally wrong.

They went back and forth over this. And yes he got a ticket. Thank god he's white, otherwise there would've been an exchange of gunfire. Although my Father is probably better armed than most police officers.
 
wage0048
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: wage0048: This gives me an idea of how to handle the a**holes who insist on driving through my back-yard to get to the lower level of their house.

They can't drive through their own back yard because they don't want to damage their precious lilac hedge.

The world needs ditch diggers. Right about there.


Pretty much.  Joke's on them because I already have a contractor lined up to do some landscaping this spring - installing drain tile and a privacy fence along the back of my yard and the side facing the street.  And of course, there's nothing saying I have to notify them of the work being done, since it's all on my side of the property and the permits are already filed with the city.

Still, some pressure-treated 2x10 boards with 6" screws every couple inches, buried so the screw tips are just a few inches below the surface in a bed of mulch... that does seem appealing.
 
