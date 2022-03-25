 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Russian general who told troops the war would be over quickly killed in Ukraine. He was not entirely wrong, it did end quickly for him   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
51
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

831 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2022 at 2:35 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have the Russians considered not going on about their LEET troops on open channels without encryption? Because not advertising where your generals are going to be, or all the kewl doodz that they're gonna bring seems like something smart militaries might consider.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Have the Russians considered not going on about their LEET troops on open channels without encryption? Because not advertising where your generals are going to be, or all the kewl doodz that they're gonna bring seems like something smart militaries might consider.


Maybe, but you have to be line of sight for their backup communication network.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Also, do you think defense contractors are kind of sweating right now? Considering all the new exciting state of the art things we were convinced we needed to keep our battlefield advantage? Turns out a sharp stick might be all that's needed against one of our main adversaries.
 
wage0048
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Which side killed him?

Was it the Ukrainians defending their country, Putin trying to make himself look like less of a limp-dictator, or Russian troops sick of being lied to by their officers?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Saves Putin the trouble of culling the leadership ranks after the war.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Also, do you think defense contractors are kind of sweating right now? Considering all the new exciting state of the art things we were convinced we needed to keep our battlefield advantage? Turns out a sharp stick might be all that's needed against one of our main adversaries.


Don't you worry. They'll find a way to charge a million dollars for a stick.
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What should we do now Corporal. I mean General?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: SoupGuru: Also, do you think defense contractors are kind of sweating right now? Considering all the new exciting state of the art things we were convinced we needed to keep our battlefield advantage? Turns out a sharp stick might be all that's needed against one of our main adversaries.

Don't you worry. They'll find a way to charge a million dollars for a stick.


There are ways to defend against it, but you need additional training.

img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
Mattix
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: SoupGuru: Also, do you think defense contractors are kind of sweating right now? Considering all the new exciting state of the art things we were convinced we needed to keep our battlefield advantage? Turns out a sharp stick might be all that's needed against one of our main adversaries.

Don't you worry. They'll find a way to charge a million dollars for a stick.


Maybe 10.

https://www.fastcap.com/product/10-million-dollar-stick
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Also, do you think defense contractors are kind of sweating right now? Considering all the new exciting state of the art things we were convinced we needed to keep our battlefield advantage? Turns out a sharp stick might be all that's needed against one of our main adversaries.


China is our main adversary.  They are better-prepared because they've spent decades stealing and copying every other nation's tech.
 
Abox
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wage0048: Which side killed him?


And how quickly?
 
OptimisticCynicism [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
lt general at 48 - nepotism, social climber or actually competent?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's like deja Vu all over again.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's a two star. You get double points for those!
 
Rucker10
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Keep stacking them up boys and girls.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OptimisticCynicism: lt general at 48 - nepotism, social climber or actually competent?


successfully killed his CO and got away with it a few times?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I know I told you when I was going to get married that I was gonna be in marital Bliss and raise a family and live happily forever after, most of those objectives have kind of sort of been taken care of but you know really my primary objective all along was to be the guy that got to mow the grass and empty out the cat box. So that's really what I'm going to focus on now
 
OptimisticCynicism [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: OptimisticCynicism: lt general at 48 - nepotism, social climber or actually competent?

successfully killed his CO and got away with it a few times?


I mean you could probably file that under social climber OR competent...
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"What? Men dodging this way for single bullets? ..They couldn't hit an elephant at this dista-."
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
bragged the war would be over 'in a few hours

Well technically, subby, the war could be measured in hours but I was told there'd be no math.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OptimisticCynicism: AquaTatanka: OptimisticCynicism: lt general at 48 - nepotism, social climber or actually competent?

successfully killed his CO and got away with it a few times?

I mean you could probably file that under social climber OR competent...


Books about prison breaks get filed under 'educational' in the prison library as well
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Also, do you think defense contractors are kind of sweating right now? Considering all the new exciting state of the art things we were convinced we needed to keep our battlefield advantage? Turns out a sharp stick might be all that's needed against one of our main adversaries.


Don't even need sticks. Russia's worst enemy is Russian incompetence. Their trucks can't go in the dirt, their tanks are out in the open with no infantry support, their air wing can't launch complex sorties because they don't know how to deconflict airspace, their logistics is nonexistent, and they're losing more to attrition and surrender than they are to combat (allegedly).

When this first started, I was worried that Ukraine would get steamrolled. Now, I'm convinced that the Russians will get John Deered if the Ukrainians keep their morale up.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OptimisticCynicism: lt general at 48 - nepotism, social climber or actually competent?


Considering he predicted the war would come to a quick conclusion and was instead killed in action, I wouldn't believe competence was the reason for his rise through the ranks.
 
thy crotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
did he get run over?  again again?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: hubiestubert: Have the Russians considered not going on about their LEET troops on open channels without encryption? Because not advertising where your generals are going to be, or all the kewl doodz that they're gonna bring seems like something smart militaries might consider.

Maybe, but you have to be line of sight for their backup communication network.


https://www.sparkpost.com/blog/sparkpost-afire-ssp/
 
wage0048
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Abox: wage0048: Which side killed him?

And how quickly?


How slowly can a tank be made to roll?  The tracks would probably act like a tourniquet, so if you started at the feet you could probably get a bit north of the pelvis before blood loss would allow the General to lose consciousness.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wage0048: Abox: wage0048: Which side killed him?

And how quickly?

How slowly can a tank be made to roll?  The tracks would probably act like a tourniquet, so if you started at the feet you could probably get a bit north of the pelvis before blood loss would allow the General to lose consciousness.


ask Deadpool
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Considering he predicted the war would come to a quick conclusion and was instead killed in action, I wouldn't believe competence was the reason for his rise through the ranks.


It depends on what he was told to say.

Russia had an advantage with their weather in WWII not they know what it's like.
 
Muta
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Also, do you think defense contractors are kind of sweating right now? Considering all the new exciting state of the art things we were convinced we needed to keep our battlefield advantage? Turns out a sharp stick might be all that's needed against one of our main adversaries.


The Brits are well prepared to defend themselves against fruit.  A point stick though, not so much

Monty Phython - Person Armed With A Banana!!!
Youtube ZqISLI2UQMY


Sorry aboot the ads.
 
Katwang
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Was the Ukrainian army issued playing cards similar to these as a quick reference guide?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Red Generals are being taken off the board.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: SoupGuru: Also, do you think defense contractors are kind of sweating right now? Considering all the new exciting state of the art things we were convinced we needed to keep our battlefield advantage? Turns out a sharp stick might be all that's needed against one of our main adversaries.

China is our main adversary.  They are better-prepared because they've spent decades stealing and copying every other nation's tech.


"As long as they keep doing that we can stay one generation ahead, so we definitely need to keep upgrading our tech!"
--Defense industry, probably.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Also, do you think defense contractors are kind of sweating right now? Considering all the new exciting state of the art things we were convinced we needed to keep our battlefield advantage? Turns out a sharp stick might be all that's needed against one of our main adversaries.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Also, do you think defense contractors are kind of sweating right now? Considering all the new exciting state of the art things we were convinced we needed to keep our battlefield advantage? Turns out a sharp stick might be all that's needed against one of our main adversaries.


That's why we need a war with China.  Russia was no good for scaring people post-breakup.  China is much scarier, and probably always will be.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
5th general? I thought the Russian dead general count was already up to 6? Are you telling me MailOnline waits for official confirmation of these things before blogging about them, because I don't believe you.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Thats too bad. What are the chances of him being replaced with a worse general?

500 to 1 maybe?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Muta: SoupGuru: Also, do you think defense contractors are kind of sweating right now? Considering all the new exciting state of the art things we were convinced we needed to keep our battlefield advantage? Turns out a sharp stick might be all that's needed against one of our main adversaries.

The Brits are well prepared to defend themselves against fruit.  A point stick though, not so much

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZqISLI2UQMY]

Sorry aboot the ads.


DarkSoulNoHope: [img.gifglobe.com image 700x394]


We've done them!

/Alright... Bananas, we haven't done them, have we?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I know I told you when I was going to get married that I was gonna be in marital Bliss and raise a family and live happily forever after, most of those objectives have kind of sort of been taken care of but you know really my primary objective all along was to be the guy that got to mow the grass and empty out the cat box. So that's really what I'm going to focus on now


happy wife happy life. i've been interrupted so many times i no longer speak. after 30 years of 'wedded bliss' i have successfully floated away while appearing to listen. it was a joyful moment. i hoped it would last.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looking around, I found this article from 2 days ago with a list of dead Russian generals:

Major General Andrei Kolesnikov
Major General Andrey Sukhovetsky
Major General Oleg Mityaev
Lieutenant General Andrei Mordvichev
General Magomed Tushaev

The Daily Mail article is reporting Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev to be dead, so he would be #6.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: [Fark user image 850x362]


Goddamn you, good sir.  Goddamn you.
 
Bigsack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wonder how many of these Generals graduated from the Trump University ROTC program?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Muta: SoupGuru: Also, do you think defense contractors are kind of sweating right now? Considering all the new exciting state of the art things we were convinced we needed to keep our battlefield advantage? Turns out a sharp stick might be all that's needed against one of our main adversaries.

The Brits are well prepared to defend themselves against fruit.  A point stick though, not so much

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZqISLI2UQMY]

Sorry aboot the ads.

DarkSoulNoHope: [img.gifglobe.com image 700x394]

We've done them!

/Alright... Bananas, we haven't done them, have we?


 Suppose he's got a bunch !?
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Have the Russians considered not going on about their LEET troops on open channels without encryption? Because not advertising where your generals are going to be, or all the kewl doodz that they're gonna bring seems like something smart militaries might consider.


Don't know how true it is, but I read yesterday an article talking about how Russia's encrypted digital communications rely upon 3G technology...and the first thing Russia did was destroy the cell towers and digital infrastructure needed to run the system.

So now it's back to unencrypted analog radios that anyone can listen in on.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: SoupGuru: Also, do you think defense contractors are kind of sweating right now? Considering all the new exciting state of the art things we were convinced we needed to keep our battlefield advantage? Turns out a sharp stick might be all that's needed against one of our main adversaries.

Don't you worry. They'll find a way to charge a million dollars for a stick.


And it will be shiattier than any stick you've ever worked with. Including this one.
staticdelivery.nexusmods.comView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Also, do you think defense contractors are kind of sweating right now? Considering all the new exciting state of the art things we were convinced we needed to keep our battlefield advantage? Turns out a sharp stick might be all that's needed against one of our main adversaries.


I think the Drone Industry is going to be in a bit of tizzy after this, Turkey's TB-2's are about a million a pop comared to $32 Mil 140 Mil and 232 Mil for the US models

Now, our single use  Switchblade" drones that biden recently sent to Ukraine might turn heads because they are only $6,000/ea, if they work as advertised
 
special20
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Red Generals are being taken off the board.

[Fark user image 726x1230]


Russia's equipment is much less modern than that.
picclickimg.comView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: That's a two star. You get double points for those!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NoGods
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Hey Nurse!: I know I told you when I was going to get married that I was gonna be in marital Bliss and raise a family and live happily forever after, most of those objectives have kind of sort of been taken care of but you know really my primary objective all along was to be the guy that got to mow the grass and empty out the cat box. So that's really what I'm going to focus on now

happy wife happy life. i've been interrupted so many times i no longer speak. after 30 years of 'wedded bliss' i have successfully floated away while appearing to listen. it was a joyful moment. i hoped it would last.

A clown puts his makeup on upside down
So he wears a smile even when he wears a frown
You might think I'm here when you put me down
But actually I'm on the other side of town.
My body's in this room with you just catching hell
While my soul is drinking beer down the road a spell
You might think I'm listening to your grocery list
But I'm leaning on the jukebox and I'm about half ... way there
A clown puts his makeup on upside down
So he wears a smile even when he wears a frown
You might think I'm here when you put me down
But actually I'm on the other side of town.


John Prine
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.