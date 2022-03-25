 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   "Truckers in the 'Freedumb Convoy' say that other truckers haven't been able to 'go to the bathroom' while circling the Beltway, "which has left 'people having actually pissed their pants'"   (huffpost.com) divider line
El_Frijole_Blanco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We already knew they where a bunch of pants pissing snowflakes already
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I shouldn't be surprised that the guys who haven't figured out vaccines also haven't figured out the piss jug, but somehow I still am.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's more, Petrizzo says, the truckers believe the ultimate blame for their predicament lies with Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Metropolitan Police - and so, they've mulled over making "citizen's arrests" of Bowser and police officers in response.

Please proceed.  Make sure someone gets video.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There's dumb.
Then there's really dumb.
Then there's extremely dumb.
Then there's colossally dumb.
Then there's unbelievably dumb.
Then there's mind-numbingly dumb.
Then there's how-do-you-even-dress-yourself-in-the-morning dumb.

And then there's Freedom Convoy dumb.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So what we're learning is that these fools are cosplay truckers.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I had a dream last night that I shiat my pants
 
wxboy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I had a dream last night that I shiat my pants


That was no dream...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: I shouldn't be surprised that the guys who haven't figured out vaccines also haven't figured out the piss jug, but somehow I still am.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mike Watt - Piss-Bottle Man
Youtube -DcA0p8Tvnk
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: I shouldn't be surprised that the guys who haven't figured out vaccines also haven't figured out the piss jug, but somehow I still am.



The hallucinations are stopping them.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pissed Jeans - The Bar Is Low [OFFICIAL VIDEO]
Youtube 9i7aBnoaYPQ
 
King Something
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Peeing themselves to own the libs.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh no! Anyway...
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They should have gone down I-83. Now that would have been a proper shiat show instead of this lame pants wetting.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I fail to understand how these people can't just take an exit and pee at a McDonald's like the rest of society. I drive on the Beltway three or four times a week, it's not difficult to find a place to pee.
 
Slippitus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
All that wasted fuel and the poor babies didn't get an ounce of the attention they so desperately needed.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The beltway isn't even in DC...
 
Ktonos
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There's an easy solution to that: go the f*ck back home. If not, then may you be perpetually stuck at the Mixing Bowl or the Wilson Bridge.

Saw these motherf*ckers on the Beltway last weekend and gave them the Northern Virginia salute.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I had a dream last night that I shiat my pants


I had a dream last night that I shiat your pants too
 
noitsnot
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Noticeably F.A.T.: I shouldn't be surprised that the guys who haven't figured out vaccines also haven't figured out the piss jug, but somehow I still am.


The hallucinations are stopping them.


Fark user imageView Full Size

That's Ted Cruz.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: What's more, Petrizzo says, the truckers believe the ultimate blame for their predicament lies with Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Metropolitan Police - and so, they've mulled over making "citizen's arrests" of Bowser and police officers in response.

Please proceed.  Make sure someone gets video.


So, uh, how in their minds is this the fault of the mayor?
 
MrBonestripper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

noitsnot: The Irresponsible Captain: Noticeably F.A.T.: I shouldn't be surprised that the guys who haven't figured out vaccines also haven't figured out the piss jug, but somehow I still am.


The hallucinations are stopping them.

[Fark user image 633x960]
That's Ted Cruz.


Pretty sure that's a piss jug.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Hi guys, what's going on in this thread?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The beltway isn't even in DC...


About 300' of it is.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I fail to understand how these people can't just take an exit and pee at a McDonald's like the rest of society. I drive on the Beltway three or four times a week, it's not difficult to find a place to pee.


Probably because the entire convoy would have to pull over. Next thing you know, Earl wants to stop for a slushee 5 miles later, and then Larry wants Arby's instead of McDonalds but the rest of the guys want Big Macs..
 
Loucifer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Live free or diapers.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dumb racist shartstains ain't never heard of gatorade.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 850x1200]


One uses American cars built in Mexico and the other uses Japanese cars built in USA.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I fail to understand how these people can't just take an exit and pee at a McDonald's like the rest of society. I drive on the Beltway three or four times a week, it's not difficult to find a place to pee.


Assuming that they are pulling trailers the options for even parking for a couple of minutes are limited.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Benevolent Misanthrope: What's more, Petrizzo says, the truckers believe the ultimate blame for their predicament lies with Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Metropolitan Police - and so, they've mulled over making "citizen's arrests" of Bowser and police officers in response.

Please proceed.  Make sure someone gets video.

So, uh, how in their minds is this the fault of the mayor?


The closed off downtown access where they could stop and piss on the street.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Slippitus: All that wasted fuel and the poor babies didn't get an ounce of the attention they so desperately needed.


FTFA: "The convoy has been casting about for a raison d'etre ..." (italics mine)

I doubt they even know what the term means.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

noitsnot: The Irresponsible Captain: Noticeably F.A.T.: I shouldn't be surprised that the guys who haven't figured out vaccines also haven't figured out the piss jug, but somehow I still am.


The hallucinations are stopping them.

[Fark user image image 633x960]
That's Ted Cruz.


looks like the zodiac killer, to me
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Lsherm: I fail to understand how these people can't just take an exit and pee at a McDonald's like the rest of society. I drive on the Beltway three or four times a week, it's not difficult to find a place to pee.

Assuming that they are pulling trailers the options for even parking for a couple of minutes are limited.


Yeah, well, that's their choice, isn't it?

Sometimes you need to make sacrifices for what you believe in.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No one is forcing you clowns to be here, go home.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lsherm: I fail to understand how these people can't just take an exit and pee at a McDonald's like the rest of society. I drive on the Beltway three or four times a week, it's not difficult to find a place to pee.

If they leave the expressway, then they won't be blocking traffic.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Some assholes in trucks drove through Port Townsend a couple weeks ago, every vehicle manned by an idiot with ear plugs in and an air horn. One of the greatest moments in my life was watching a trans woman bust one of their window's with a brick. I dunno what happened after but word on the street was that the dude in the truck ended up getting arrested, not the lady.
 
eagles95
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Benevolent Misanthrope: What's more, Petrizzo says, the truckers believe the ultimate blame for their predicament lies with Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Metropolitan Police - and so, they've mulled over making "citizen's arrests" of Bowser and police officers in response.

Please proceed.  Make sure someone gets video.

So, uh, how in their minds is this the fault of the mayor?


She's ordering the police to prevent them from peeing or something? And only the truckers aren't allowed to pee. So you see she is segregating them and therefore the real racist.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Slippitus: All that wasted fuel and the poor babies didn't get an ounce of the attention they so desperately needed.

FTFA: "The convoy has been casting about for a raison d'etre ..." (italics mine)

I doubt they even know what the term means.


they are pretty sure it has to do with raisin bran or something
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So if you're out there hitchhiking, avoid drivers named Large Marge or Wet Brett.
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Benevolent Misanthrope: What's more, Petrizzo says, the truckers believe the ultimate blame for their predicament lies with Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Metropolitan Police - and so, they've mulled over making "citizen's arrests" of Bowser and police officers in response.

Please proceed.  Make sure someone gets video.

So, uh, how in their minds is this the fault of the mayor?


I'm gonna give you three guesses, and the first two don't count

Mayor Muriel Bowser:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They're still doing this?

I thought it was over when they figured out they couldn't make D.C. traffic any worse. That was weeks ago, wasn't it?

These idiots saw a stupid movie from the 1970's and tried to replicate it in 2022 when nobody gives a flying fark about the movie (and especially about them in particular). They forgot one important thing: It was a farking movie. Not real life.

Oh well, maybe they'll park on an incline and forget to set the brake, running themselves over.

/A guy can dream
 
Muta
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So... what are they protesting?
 
gnosis301
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Slippitus: All that wasted fuel and the poor babies didn't get an ounce of the attention they so desperately needed.

FTFA: "The convoy has been casting about for a raison d'etre ..." (italics mine)

I doubt they even know what the term means.


"Casting about?"  I can see that.
 
wxboy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Benevolent Misanthrope: What's more, Petrizzo says, the truckers believe the ultimate blame for their predicament lies with Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Metropolitan Police - and so, they've mulled over making "citizen's arrests" of Bowser and police officers in response.

Please proceed.  Make sure someone gets video.

So, uh, how in their minds is this the fault of the mayor?


IIRC, the city (and maybe also MD and VA to an extent) has been placing cops and dump trucks at offramps along the freeways within the city boundaries, with the idea of trying to contain the convoy trucks to the freeways and preventing them from clogging city streets and creating a situation like happened in Ottawa.

This would mostly have only been within the beltway, though ,so there would have been nothing stopping them from finding a Walmart parking lot or something to pull into (though obviously not all at once, which would of course break up the convoy). On the other hand, there's not really very many places anywhere close to DC for the whole convoy to have been able to park (Iand is way too valuable to leave space for a truck stop, for instance) so trying to stop and pee as a group was never going to be possible. None of this is the fault of anyone in government.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MrBonestripper: noitsnot: The Irresponsible Captain: Noticeably F.A.T.: I shouldn't be surprised that the guys who haven't figured out vaccines also haven't figured out the piss jug, but somehow I still am.


The hallucinations are stopping them.

[Fark user image 633x960]
That's Ted Cruz.

Pretty sure that's a piss jug.


Oh god I'm hallucinating
 
guestguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

atomic-age: So what we're learning is that these fools are cosplay truckers.


What a dumb thing to cosplay as...zero spandex, codpieces or corsets.  :/
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Oh well, maybe they'll park on an incline and forget to set the brake, running themselves over.

/A guy can dream


make a list of these assholes...
how do you get off of a list like that?


you get Chekov?
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I once worked with a guy who wore a hat that said, "If you ain't a trucker you ain't shiat."  I kinda think that if you can't figure out a piss jug, then you ain't really a trucker. Kinda guessing we don't have an abundance of truckers out there on the loop.
 
