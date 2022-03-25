 Skip to content
(WGNTV Chicago)   Not news: Food company donates to less fortunate. News: Donates 10,000 pizzas to homeless people. FARK: 10K frozen pizzas   (wgntv.com) divider line
28
    More: Facepalm, Chicago, coming weeks, Pizza, City, Home Run Inn Pizza, Poverty, Chicago-style pizza, Homelessness  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Homeless, seniors and low income folks. Some of these people have ovens, so, not purely tone deaf?

I would assume shelters/community kitchens are picking up a portion to serve to the homeless segment?
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I volunteered at a shelter with a whole wall of ovens. These would have been very welcome.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If they donated 10K prepared pizzas that'd last a few days at best until they all rottted.

CSB I once worked at a pizza place where a lady tried to demand a free pizza because she got sick from a week old pie from us that she was keeping in her closet.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Until they thaw out, hey, free frisbees! Win-win.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Does subby think that community service centers, senior centers, and early childhood learning centers don't have ovens?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If it's going to shelters or to food insecure people with ovens, what's the problem?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I volunteered at a food pantry where we handed out groceries every week. We assembled two kinds of bags - kitchen required and not.

The contents of the not bags could not include even canned goods, because some people don't have can openers.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: If they donated 10K prepared pizzas that'd last a few days at best until they all rottted.

CSB I once worked at a pizza place where a lady tried to demand a free pizza because she got sick from a week old pie from us that she was keeping in her closet.


Former pizza employee. I believe you

My CSB post from that job would be pages long
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: If they donated 10K prepared pizzas that'd last a few days at best until they all rottted.

CSB I once worked at a pizza place where a lady tried to demand a free pizza because she got sick from a week old pie from us that she was keeping in her closet.


In her closet? It must have fallen out of her pizza pocket.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
THE POORS HAVE OVENS!?!  TAX THEM!!!!
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Does subby think that community service centers, senior centers, and early childhood learning centers don't have ovens?


The ones made out of gingerbread do.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Still better than Papa John's.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Any directions included to build a burn barrel pizza oven? or is it old school, sit on frozen pizza for 2 hours or until soft.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Damn, that's cold.

/I'll see myself out
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: thealgorerhythm: If they donated 10K prepared pizzas that'd last a few days at best until they all rottted.

CSB I once worked at a pizza place where a lady tried to demand a free pizza because she got sick from a week old pie from us that she was keeping in her closet.

In her closet? It must have fallen out of her pizza pocket.


IIRC she had more of a pizza pouch. Between her rolls and wattles.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
HRI arent the worst frozen pizzas by any means
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: thealgorerhythm: If they donated 10K prepared pizzas that'd last a few days at best until they all rottted.

CSB I once worked at a pizza place where a lady tried to demand a free pizza because she got sick from a week old pie from us that she was keeping in her closet.

Former pizza employee. I believe you

My CSB post from that job would be pages long


Get to work! We're bored and need more to read.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Home Run Inn makes seriously quality frozen pizzas.  It is the only frozen pizza I buy.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You know those "safe to eat cookie doughs"? One time I put one in the freezer. A few hours later it was frozen. I gnawed at it little by little when it was starting to soften up. It's actually quite good so from time to time I buy some and freeze them a bit.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I remember listening to the radio last year, and some guy on there mentioned how food pantries are a problem because not everyone has pots and pans to cook with, so they can't use the food there.

And I thought to myself 'that's a good point, we need to get them stuff from thrift stores, so they can cook stuff'

But this guy's suggestion was that we should give them gift cards to restaurants instead.  Like his restaurant.

I stopped listening to what the dumbass said after that.

Frozen pizzas aren't as dumb as gift cards to restaurants
 
alienated
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jaytkay: I volunteered at a food pantry where we handed out groceries every week. We assembled two kinds of bags - kitchen required and not.

The contents of the not bags could not include even canned goods, because some people don't have can openers.


That makes me quite sad. Some corp could have gotten a massive PR boost by donating openers. Cheap ones are about 4 bucks retail so 1.50 or so for a wholesale buy.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Urban pizza oven is ready to serve

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pdieten
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jaytkay: I volunteered at a food pantry where we handed out groceries every week. We assembled two kinds of bags - kitchen required and not.

The contents of the not bags could not include even canned goods, because some people don't have can openers.


What did go in them? Cookies and potato chips?

/ I sincerely hope somebody donates protein bars or the money to buy them, or something. Man cannot live on shelf-stable carbs alone
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Subby:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Question, Subby. Do you think this company will just be handing out frozen pizzas to homeless camps in the side of the road?
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GreenSun: You know those "safe to eat cookie doughs"? One time I put one in the freezer. A few hours later it was frozen. I gnawed at it little by little when it was starting to soften up. It's actually quite good so from time to time I buy some and freeze them a bit.


As non-American that sounded pure 'murican.
Then I almost threw up a little in my mouth.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A couple of beer bottles and some tinfoil and you've got yourself a solar-powered pizza oven.
The homeless would be much better off if they could be more successful in harnessing the energy from the Sun.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Question, Subby. Do you think this company will just be handing out frozen pizzas to homeless camps in the side of the road?


Yes because some random guy in his underwear posting on the Internet is smarter than the entirety of a successful corporation.
 
