(The Smoking Gun)   What the shirt?   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
    Amusing, Game, Good luck, latest post, Friday Photo Fun, Time Waster, alleged crime, MARCH, sleuthing skills  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*Shirt not relevant

:(
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, I went with the shirts as clues, and got I live with my mom, in the basement, and I'm a stupidhead who is stupid.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The shirt for to cover naked torso.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom Segura looks wasted!  -  he must be in for day-drinking...
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got 3/5. Reversed the first and last ones.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, only got one right.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1/5 - only got the green shirt right.
 
uberalice
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
5/5. That doesn't happen very often.
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I really did it wrong...I touched the the first crime and suddenly I got all the answers... total time wasted...45 seconds.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I got 3/5. Reversed the first and last ones.


So my thinking, without giving it away too much:

DUI: these people are usually glassy-eyed and look traumatized. Guessed RIGHT.

Firearms: look for the one I'd expect to be a Second Amendment enthusiast. Guessed RIGHT.

Protective order: look for the potential stalker/psycho. Guessed WRONG.

Burglary: bit of a hunch but I guessed the one who looked like they might need a fix. Guessed RIGHT.

Narcotics: last one remaining. Guessed WRONG.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
0/5 - The shirts really are irrelevant.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fun game. I want to play more.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Only got PornHub guy right. WHAT DOES THAT SAY ABOUT ME?
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I went back through a few previous contests too - best I did was 2/5. I got the meth users pretty accurately, but not the rest.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Doesn't work for mobile?
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Can't we get our Friday Mugshot Roundup back again? I promise I'll submit only the most respectful and tasteful photoshops...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
1 out of 5.
I fail
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I somehow managed to get 0 out of 5, which is pretty impressive if you think about it. I'm 100% at failure.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Johnny Bananapeel: Can't we get our Friday Mugshot Roundup back again? I promise I'll submit only the most respectful and tasteful photoshops...

[Fark user image 600x360]
[Fark user image 743x418]
[Fark user image 510x679]
[Fark user image 500x476]
[Fark user image 730x591]
[Fark user image 700x447]


Oh man, I forgot about those. Those were the best.
My favorite Fark threads.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nice.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That was fun, even though I had to go all the way back to February to get five out of five.

One week was all Metallica shirts, one week all Baby Yoda.  Whoever puts this together has a great sense of humor.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Came for the Good Place reference, leaving unsatisfied.
 
