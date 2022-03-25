 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   F1 Saudi Grand Prix in crisis after terrorist attack causes massive explosion and blazing inferno at petroleum facility. Please think of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix ...and your rising gas prices once again (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
61
    More: News, Saudi Arabia, Twitter, Petroleum, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Formula One, English-language films, cause of the blaze, massive explosion  
•       •       •

61 Comments     (+0 »)
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
clubhouse.swingu.comView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fuk it, crappy track in a shiattycountry
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want confirmation from a source other than the Star. Don't doubt it just refuse to click
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oil prices going up due to "terrorism" in Saudi Arabia.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Terrorists have missiles now?
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the current context, I feel like "crisis" is the wrong word to use here.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our trusted allies - the House of Saud.
With friends like them, who needs enemas?
 
desertgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: I want confirmation from a source other than the Star. Don't doubt it just refuse to click


The story is real. Drivers were in a meeting with F1 officials and team bosses coming in and out of the meeting for over 4 hours. But the word in the last few minutes is that the race is still on. However, it wouldn't surprise me to see some drivers and possibly teams withdraw from this race.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will there be porpoising?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iniamyen: In the current context, I feel like "crisis" is the wrong word to use here.


"Slow growing cancer" comes closer to the brief.
 
baconator41
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Terrorists have missiles now?


Yes
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During Desert Storm, the ship I served on pulled into Jeddah a few times...we called the arrogant Saudi military and government officials we had to deal with Klingons. Looking back, the comparison wasn't fair...to the Klingons
 
baconator41
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Our trusted allies - the House of Saud.
With friends like them, who needs enemas?


My grandma was a big fan of enemas
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertgeek: berylman: I want confirmation from a source other than the Star. Don't doubt it just refuse to click

The story is real. Drivers were in a meeting with F1 officials and team bosses coming in and out of the meeting for over 4 hours. But the word in the last few minutes is that the race is still on. However, it wouldn't surprise me to see some drivers and possibly teams withdraw from this race.


Yep.  The drivers said they could smell burning as they practiced.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bermuda59: During Desert Storm, the ship I served on pulled into Jeddah a few times...we called the arrogant Saudi military and government officials we had to deal with Klingons. Looking back, the comparison wasn't fair...to the Klingons


Klingons have honor
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Fuk it, crappy track in a shiattycountry


I just watched fp1 and the amount of dust on track - that's gotta play well with precision machinery

And dang glad to see Haas remove that filthy blue russian stripe from their cars
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baconator41: Dr Jack Badofsky: Terrorists have missiles now?

Yes


And drones.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fista-Phobia: Will there be porpoising?


It wasn't an accident, someone did it in purpoise.
 
baconator41
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HempHead: baconator41: Dr Jack Badofsky: Terrorists have missiles now?

Yes

And drones.


Indeed
 
baconator41
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thepeterd: Fista-Phobia: Will there be porpoising?

It wasn't an accident, someone did it in purpoise.


Porpoise
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cant believe this is a NEW track. Its just so incredibly shiat.

Its also 10 miles from a missile strike.. but the Saudis promise its super-safe so the money-men declare it shall continue.

Pathetic. Not watching and I havent missed a race in 30 years.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ability of f1 announcers to ignore the shiatholes they race in is always impressive
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Terrorists have missiles now?


They're not really terrorists.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In what way is Yemeni counterattacks, during a genocide no less, a terrorist attack?
 
desertgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaspode: I cant believe this is a NEW track. Its just so incredibly shiat.

Its also 10 miles from a missile strike.. but the Saudis promise its super-safe so the money-men declare it shall continue.

Pathetic. Not watching and I havent missed a race in 30 years.


Yeah, I won't be watching it; but that's more because I don't want to see a missile strike innocent people on live TV.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure it wasn't one of the Alpha Tauris?
 
desertgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Andrew Benson
@andrewbensonf1
14m
Am hearing that, as of now, the drivers have decided to race in Saudi Arabia this weekend, after four hours of meetings

Andrew Benson
@andrewbensonf1
13m
They were given extra information - exactly what is unclear at this stage - before coming to that conclusion. But there have been serious misgivings among them as a group before getting to this point
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fista-Phobia: Will there be porpoising?


For intensive porpoises yes.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saudi, "partner".
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertgeek: gaspode: I cant believe this is a NEW track. Its just so incredibly shiat.

Its also 10 miles from a missile strike.. but the Saudis promise its super-safe so the money-men declare it shall continue.

Pathetic. Not watching and I havent missed a race in 30 years.

Yeah, I won't be watching it; but that's more because I don't want to see a missile strike innocent people on live TV.


That would be ratings gold Jerry.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Dr Jack Badofsky: Terrorists have missiles now?

They're not really terrorists.


In this modern world we live in anybody I don't like is a terrorist, nazi or both.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: desertgeek: berylman: I want confirmation from a source other than the Star. Don't doubt it just refuse to click

The story is real. Drivers were in a meeting with F1 officials and team bosses coming in and out of the meeting for over 4 hours. But the word in the last few minutes is that the race is still on. However, it wouldn't surprise me to see some drivers and possibly teams withdraw from this race.

Yep.  The drivers said they could smell burning as they practiced.


Verstapen even radioed his team asking if he was on fire.

(Considering what his dad went through, I'm not surprised he'd be a tad nervous about that!)
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baconator41: Dr Jack Badofsky: Terrorists have missiles now?

Yes


Just wait until they start getting some surplus Javelins and NLAWs from the conflict in Ukraine.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: In what way is Yemeni counterattacks, during a genocide no less, a terrorist attack?


When the agency reporting it is the target of the attack.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, F1 has not had a great run of luck lately.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well this tears me to pieces ... no wait that's the bone saws.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Man, F1 has not had a great run of luck lately.


They're more like F2 now, at best.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I said with Sochi, let's just pay some bribe money to say Watkins Glen is back to F1 level and just have a fun weekend there.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have any thoughts and prayers to spare.  Used them all up praying for FIFA and Dubai.
 
melfunction [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ecclestone would have made a deal with the Houthis.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: In what way is Yemeni counterattacks, during a genocide no less, a terrorist attack?


It's been going on for awhile. It's Like there's been wars breaking out everywhere.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it true that Jedi from Jeddah like cheddar?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IT'S PALPATINE PUTIN!
 
baconator41
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Forza/Gran Turismo gonna release an update soon for this?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sabreace22: baconator41: Dr Jack Badofsky: Terrorists have missiles now?

Yes

Just wait until they start getting some surplus Javelins and NLAWs from the conflict in Ukraine.


I'm fairly certain those are all getting used.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I am always well please when bad things happen to the kingdom.
The one we dance for.
15 of 19.
Saudi Arabia can eat a dick.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So the Saudis are sabotaging their own shiat to drive gas prices even higher?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

genner: Fista-Phobia: Will there be porpoising?

For intensive porpoises yes.


You bastard.
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Is it true that Jedi from Jeddah like cheddar?


Either way, I think this means we have to invade Scarif.
 
