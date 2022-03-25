 Skip to content
(Twitter)   First reports of Russians fragging their officers. Fark: a Colonel   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fun fact, his real name Medvedev means "honey eater" in Russki (pretty sure) which is the term for 'bear'.
Funner fact, the actual word for bear has been lost due to superstition of "speak of the Devil and he appears". People just used the term "the brown one" rather than the actual word, hence bjorn/bruin.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Seems to happen in any army in a failed military incursion:

dailyhumorpix.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In English, his name means "Neidermeyer."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
RIP Felicia.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sad, his unhinged movie reviews were amusing
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Seems to happen in any army in a failed military incursion:

[dailyhumorpix.files.wordpress.com image 442x275]


Combustion: In English, his name means "Neidermeyer."


Shakes tiny fist for you, Combustion
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Old news, but still delightful.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is this a 2nd officer run over after the one they claimed just had broken legs?
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Russian high command is currently working on a medical way to inoculate their military commanders from high doses of lead while on the battlefield.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is this a different guy from the Colonel whose troops ran him over with a tank and who was supposedly recovering in a hospital in Belarus?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rann Xerox: The Russian high command is currently working on a medical way to inoculate their military commanders from high doses of lead while on the battlefield.


He was run over....
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Neidermayer... DEAD!!!
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Is this a 2nd officer run over after the one they claimed just had broken legs?



That was what I was wondering.  Is this the original guy run over by a tank, or a whole new guy run over?

If the latter, I'm impressed they had a vehicle that could move.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
RIP Colonel
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fun little read, always interesting to learn new customs. In Russia, they throw you under a tank, not a bus.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lots of promotions coming in the Russian Army.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Fun fact, his real name Medvedev means "honey eater" in Russki (pretty sure) which is the term for 'bear'.
Funner fact, the actual word for bear has been lost due to superstition of "speak of the Devil and he appears". People just used the term "the brown one" rather than the actual word, hence bjorn/bruin.


A shot for you!

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Rann Xerox: The Russian high command is currently working on a medical way to inoculate their military commanders from high doses of lead while on the battlefield.

He was run over....


VERY high doses of lead...
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fraggets
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is all a part of Russia's plan to murder the worst officers so the best officers can take over.  This was the plan all along.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Last words reportedly "You're all worthless and weak! Now drop and give me twenty!"
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Rann Xerox: The Russian high command is currently working on a medical way to inoculate their military commanders from high doses of lead while on the battlefield.

He was run over....


I guess his last words were:  "Hey, don't tread on me."
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Now if they'd all just march back to Russia and give Putin lead poisoning.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Lots of promotions coming in the Russian Army.


My tin foil hat theory is that Putin is sending potentially adversarial high ranking officers to the front so they can't orchestrate a coup in the Motherland.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Run over by a rifle company? Probably ran out of bullets.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Is this a 2nd officer run over after the one they claimed just had broken legs?


I think it's the same one, but he just died.

Seems likely enough - a tank crushing both your legs (and those are not exactly great details, could have been a rushed pelvis and such too) isn't a trivial injury. Just because he survived for a while doesn't mean he couldn't die. On top of that, the Russians are having serious logistical issues, including with medical supplies.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I want to know what they ran him over with.  Hopefully a tank (if they have any working ones left).
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 minute ago  

syrynxx: Fun fact, his real name Medvedev means "honey eater" in Russki (pretty sure) which is the term for 'bear'.
Funner fact, the actual word for bear has been lost due to superstition of "speak of the Devil and he appears". People just used the term "the brown one" rather than the actual word, hence bjorn/bruin.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Woah, that's hardcore. They hated him so much they killed him twice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
