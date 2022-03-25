 Skip to content
(Good News Network)   Now THIS is an example of 'defund the police' in action...and it's been a rousing success   (goodnewsnetwork.org)
    Emergency medical services, Police, Criminal justice, Crime, Emergency medical technician, STAR teams, city of Denver, mental health teams  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
You mean not getting the hammer out on everything that even vaguely might resemble a nail if looked at from a certain perspective at a certain time of day through a certain type of lens actually helps in many situations?  I'm flabbergasted.  Who could possibly have thunk it?

"Ev--"

WHO, I ASK?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
That's good news and I celebrate it.

Way to go, Denver. That is awesome.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I've been told under no uncertain terms that these ideas are the worst thing ever and people who want this should shut the fark up.

Of course, the people saying that are complete farking clowns who support fascism, but they're still adamant that all of this is wrong.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Defund the police was a stupid catch name, for community managed oversight into police funding/training/budgets and expectations.  It's less about taking away their money, and more about spending their money on programs like this, rather than on tanks, riot gear, and training sessions where the words "pink mist" are thrown around.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Ker_Thwap: Defund the police was a stupid catch name


Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Ker_Thwap: Defund the police was a stupid catch name

Fark off with your selective quoting out of context idiocy.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Ker_Thwap: AdmirableSnackbar: Ker_Thwap: Defund the police was a stupid catch name

Fark off with your selective quoting out of context idiocy.


Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
There's always room for subtlety and understanding each other. I think you're joining in with the Trumpers and their authoritarian chorus, if you choose to deliberately misunderstand someone who is agreeing with you.  But you do you.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Apologies to everyone else who is thinking "get a room you two."
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I think that the fact that two people clearly on the side of police reform are arguing about the name demonstrates that it's a bad name.

I could start a movement providing education and food to children in need and call it "Touch all Children Where They Hurt" and that would be a bad farking name and I would get less people on board.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Ker_Thwap: There's always room for subtlety and understanding each other. I think you're joining in with the Trumpers and their authoritarian chorus, if you choose to deliberately misunderstand someone who is agreeing with you.  But you do you.


Sure, but when you come out in full clown makeup with clown music playing, people are going to call think you're a clown.

As I said, all you have to do is stop echoing FUD. That's it. If that's too much of a problem for you such that you're whining about it for an hour...

And it's funny how the same people who spout anti-Defund the Police FUD are so quick to put on the "well you're a Trumper for wanting good things!" clown shoes as well.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: "well you're a Trumper for wanting good things!


I have never met a Trumper wanting good things or anything positive at all. It's all about tearing things down and harassing people.

But I'll keep an open mind for examples.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe "defund the police" isn't such a good name, but how can we express it better? "Don't send a room temperature IQ sociopath with a Grade 7 education into a situation he can't handle --- like thinking or showing empathy for other people" is kind of a long name.

"Send in trained, intelligent mental health workers, not trigger-happy schoolyard bullies" is also too long.

"Keep violent douchebags away from unarmed, defenseless people" is also long.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About time. Now we've got a model proven to work in at least 3 cities. Time to copy it.
 
snarfblam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Ker_Thwap: There's always room for subtlety and understanding each other. I think you're joining in with the Trumpers and their authoritarian chorus, if you choose to deliberately misunderstand someone who is agreeing with you.  But you do you.

Sure, but when you come out in full clown makeup with clown music playing, people are going to call think you're a clown.

As I said, all you have to do is stop echoing FUD. That's it. If that's too much of a problem for you such that you're whining about it for an hour...

And it's funny how the same people who spout anti-Defund the Police FUD are so quick to put on the "well you're a Trumper for wanting good things!" clown shoes as well.


Why don't you take your weaponized hypocrisy and move it over to twitter or, you know, anywhere else that isn't here?
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: I've been told under no uncertain terms that these ideas are the worst thing ever and people who want this should shut the fark up.

Of course, the people saying that are complete farking clowns who support fascism, but they're still adamant that all of this is wrong.


The people in your head? Tell us more.
 
snarfblam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Maybe "defund the police" isn't such a good name, but how can we express it better?


I'm a critic of the name too, but you're right. I don't have a better, catchier name for it. Maybe it's a moot point when people can simply see it working. So yay.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every single time progressive ideas are put into practise they're an overwhelming success. Every single time it has to be done on a small scale because of the chorus of objections from conservatives and moderates before it even begins. Every single time the tremendous successes of progressive policies can't be repeated anywhere else, because of moderates and conservatives.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Ker_Thwap: AdmirableSnackbar: Ker_Thwap: Defund the police was a stupid catch name

Fark off with your selective quoting out of context idiocy.

Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mental health professionals? I prefer my health professionals not be mental but whatever works I supoose.
 
rassleholic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Overhaul the Police?
 
djloid2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean if we actually try to help vulnerable people instead of incarcerating them, it makes things better?
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Maybe "defund the police" isn't such a good name, but how can we express it better? "Don't send a room temperature IQ sociopath with a Grade 7 education into a situation he can't handle --- like thinking or showing empathy for other people" is kind of a long name.

"Send in trained, intelligent mental health workers, not trigger-happy schoolyard bullies" is also too long.

"Keep violent douchebags away from unarmed, defenseless people" is also long.


"Reallocate Police Funds" ?

I dunno.  I agree with the sentiment but the name needs work.  A *ahem* certain amount of people hear Defund the Police and all they think is that money is being taken away from police, crime will go up, and that money goes... somewhere..?  Probably to a Soros-Clinton child porn ring or something.

/just my .02 that nobody asked for
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes that's great and all, and I support it. But pretending that will magically stop racism in law enforcement is pretending systematic law enforcement doesn't exist.
 
Nanoda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Maybe "defund the police" isn't such a good name, but how can we express it better?


This is my favourite picture-is-a-thousand-words take on it:

New toon pic.twitter.com/q4opoj39o3
- Neal Skorpen (@nskorpen) July 17, 2020
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: AdmirableSnackbar: "well you're a Trumper for wanting good things!

I have never met a Trumper wanting good things or anything positive at all. It's all about tearing things down and harassing people.

But I'll keep an open mind for examples.


More idiocy. How are you people so intellectually lazy? You realize you're the same as as a Trumper that thinks everything the left wants is evil?

Christ, this site is full of children.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: AdmirableSnackbar: "well you're a Trumper for wanting good things!

I have never met a Trumper wanting good things or anything positive at all. It's all about tearing things down and harassing people.

But I'll keep an open mind for examples.


He's probably got you with a color because you said that thing one time but he can't remember when or where.

The side effect is his perspective never changes.
 
Jack of All Games
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Maybe "defund the police" isn't such a good name, but how can we express it better? "Don't send a room temperature IQ sociopath with a Grade 7 education into a situation he can't handle --- like thinking or showing empathy for other people" is kind of a long name.

"Send in trained, intelligent mental health workers, not trigger-happy schoolyard bullies" is also too long.

"Keep violent douchebags away from unarmed, defenseless people" is also long.


Reforming Action for Police Response is long but you could use the acronym...

Or maybe not.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Maybe "defund the police" isn't such a good name, but how can we express it better? "Don't send a room temperature IQ sociopath with a Grade 7 education into a situation he can't handle --- like thinking or showing empathy for other people" is kind of a long name.

"Send in trained, intelligent mental health workers, not trigger-happy schoolyard bullies" is also too long.

"Keep violent douchebags away from unarmed, defenseless people" is also long.


Deescalate the Police?
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:

STAR's advisory team, consisting of 15 volunteer citizens, hope that with six vans, they can respond to more than 10,000 calls a year.

And that is precisely why this program will be shut down immediately.

You're taking jobs away from the police department. The union will step in, and their claim will not be wrong.

These workers need to either join the police union so that the union gets a taste of dues, or they need to join another one for the protection of their own jobs, and the protection of the public at large.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snarfblam: bingethinker: Maybe "defund the police" isn't such a good name, but how can we express it better?

I'm a critic of the name too, but you're right. I don't have a better, catchier name for it. Maybe it's a moot point when people can simply see it working. So yay.


The program already has a name and an acronym:
"Support Team Assisted Response" or STAR
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline: "Now THIS is an example of 'defund the police' in action...and it's been a rousing success"

Article: Not one word about defunding policing.


Subby sounds like a loser defending a loser slogan, instead of praising a damn good way of dealing with public mental health incidents.
 
ybishop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Ker_Thwap: Defund the police was a stupid catch name


It's almost like the people against this type of thing have completely forgotten the values and lessons Mr Rogers taught us a long time ago.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: FTA:

STAR's advisory team, consisting of 15 volunteer citizens, hope that with six vans, they can respond to more than 10,000 calls a year.

And that is precisely why this program will be shut down immediately.

You're taking jobs away from the police department. The union will step in, and their claim will not be wrong.

These workers need to either join the police union so that the union gets a taste of dues, or they need to join another one for the protection of their own jobs, and the protection of the public at large.


Why the fark does this have to be staffed by volunteers?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Maybe "defund the police" isn't such a good name, but how can we express it better? "Don't send a room temperature IQ sociopath with a Grade 7 education into a situation he can't handle --- like thinking or showing empathy for other people" is kind of a long name.

"Send in trained, intelligent mental health workers, not trigger-happy schoolyard bullies" is also too long.

"Keep violent douchebags away from unarmed, defenseless people" is also long.


"Let everyone do the job they're trained to do" might be less inflammatory, she said mildly.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Battle Creek PD has been doing this for a little while now, because the police chief here doesn't want his police department to end up in the news for an officer-involved shooting unless the non-police-officer started the shooting and put actual innocent civilians at risk of life and/or limb. And even then, the police chief here is all about de-escalation, for the same reason. He much prefers live possibly-mentally-unstable defendants than dead possibly-mentally-unstable police shooting victims.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: About time. Now we've got a model proven to work in at least 3 cities. Time to copy it.


It only took Denver 20-plus years to copy it themselves.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CAHOOTS_(crisis_response)
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: Every single time progressive ideas are put into practise they're an overwhelming success. Every single time it has to be done on a small scale because of the chorus of objections from conservatives and moderates before it even begins. Every single time the tremendous successes of progressive policies can't be repeated anywhere else, because of moderates and conservatives.


That's because we live in a society where we've ended up believing that it's more important for people to agree with each other than it is to solve problems.

You notice that conservatives and moderates don't actually offer solutions to solve the tough problems in the world today. They just make mouth noises trying to appeal to a sense of democracy. It doesn't matter if your solution solves a problem. What matters is whether or not a bunch of bad faith contrarians agree with you that it solves a problem. Turns out they don't agree. Because they're contrarians who act in bad faith. So, we aren't allowed to solve problems.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya know, I rarely chime in on fark, but it seems to me like all the right wing folks stay away from the Ukraine threads nowadays, but lick boots in all the police-themed stories.

/ Go Ukraine!
// I lurk everywhere!!
/// sadly, I do...
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet. Now make it cheaper for me to get therapy and meds. Cause I really don't like the bipolar hallucinations that have cropped up again.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Maybe "defund the police" isn't such a good name, but how can we express it better? "Don't send a room temperature IQ sociopath with a Grade 7 education into a situation he can't handle --- like thinking or showing empathy for other people" is kind of a long name.

"Send in trained, intelligent mental health workers, not trigger-happy schoolyard bullies" is also too long.

"Keep violent douchebags away from unarmed, defenseless people" is also long.


How about: Focus the Police?...
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Gordon Bennett: Every single time progressive ideas are put into practise they're an overwhelming success. Every single time it has to be done on a small scale because of the chorus of objections from conservatives and moderates before it even begins. Every single time the tremendous successes of progressive policies can't be repeated anywhere else, because of moderates and conservatives.

That's because we live in a society where we've ended up believing that it's more important for people to agree with each other than it is to solve problems.

You notice that conservatives and moderates don't actually offer solutions to solve the tough problems in the world today. They just make mouth noises trying to appeal to a sense of democracy. It doesn't matter if your solution solves a problem. What matters is whether or not a bunch of bad faith contrarians agree with you that it solves a problem. Turns out they don't agree. Because they're contrarians who act in bad faith. So, we aren't allowed to solve problems.


Let me get this straight: you're decrying the ability for people on opposites sides of the political spectrum to solve problems.....because only one side of the spectrum has the real answers.

Genius! Why can't we all just follow your lead? Do you prefer "comrade", "noble leader", or "fuhrer"?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Maybe "defund the police" isn't such a good name, but how can we express it better? "Don't send a room temperature IQ sociopath with a Grade 7 education into a situation he can't handle --- like thinking or showing empathy for other people" is kind of a long name.

"Send in trained, intelligent mental health workers, not trigger-happy schoolyard bullies" is also too long.

"Keep violent douchebags away from unarmed, defenseless people" is also long.


"Fund help not harm"?
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans lose again.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't see the part where any police money was diverted from the police, subs
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ClavellBCMI: The Battle Creek PD has been doing this for a little while now, because the police chief here doesn't want his police department to end up in the news for an officer-involved shooting unless the non-police-officer started the shooting and put actual innocent civilians at risk of life and/or limb. And even then, the police chief here is all about de-escalation, for the same reason. He much prefers live possibly-mentally-unstable defendants than dead possibly-mentally-unstable police shooting victims.


Lies! How did that man get a job?!
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Reboot the Police
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Shryke: Weatherkiss: Gordon Bennett: Every single time progressive ideas are put into practise they're an overwhelming success. Every single time it has to be done on a small scale because of the chorus of objections from conservatives and moderates before it even begins. Every single time the tremendous successes of progressive policies can't be repeated anywhere else, because of moderates and conservatives.

That's because we live in a society where we've ended up believing that it's more important for people to agree with each other than it is to solve problems.

You notice that conservatives and moderates don't actually offer solutions to solve the tough problems in the world today. They just make mouth noises trying to appeal to a sense of democracy. It doesn't matter if your solution solves a problem. What matters is whether or not a bunch of bad faith contrarians agree with you that it solves a problem. Turns out they don't agree. Because they're contrarians who act in bad faith. So, we aren't allowed to solve problems.

Let me get this straight: you're decrying the ability for people on opposites sides of the political spectrum to solve problems.....because only one side of the spectrum has the real answers.

Genius! Why can't we all just follow your lead? Do you prefer "comrade", "noble leader", or "fuhrer"?


The happiest, least corrupt countries in the world have embraced progressive policies for decades without instability and collapse. So, yes? I mean if you want to judge "the real answers" based on success rate of political ideology implemented in the world, you're going to find that progressivism takes the lead by wide and far margins.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: ClavellBCMI: The Battle Creek PD has been doing this for a little while now, because the police chief here doesn't want his police department to end up in the news for an officer-involved shooting unless the non-police-officer started the shooting and put actual innocent civilians at risk of life and/or limb. And even then, the police chief here is all about de-escalation, for the same reason. He much prefers live possibly-mentally-unstable defendants than dead possibly-mentally-unstable police shooting victims.

Lies! How did that man get a job?!


The city council hired him, exactly because of those reasons (they don't want the city insurance rates for the PD to start going insane because of policy payouts).

/and no, the joke did not go flying over my head :)
 
daveb0rg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Apologies to everyone else who is thinking "get a room you two."


This is better than the article.  Go on...  :)
 
