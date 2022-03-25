 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sky.com)   Russia: we've kicked so much ass and destroyed so many Ukrainian defense units that it's time for us to focus on the real goal: Donbass   (news.sky.com) divider line
78
    More: Fail, Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Kiev, head of the Russian General Staff, G8, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine's eastern Donbass region  
•       •       •

1676 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2022 at 2:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



78 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Declare victory and go home?

The big giant mess Putin leaves behind is not going to get him out of sanctions.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Local newspaper in Moscow.
"NOTHING IS HAPPENING. Walk on by. A special operation is underway. No one is growing poor. The economy is growing."
https://twitter.com/marcbennetts1/status/1507317719091318786

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Local newspaper in Moscow.
"NOTHING IS HAPPENING. Walk on by. A special operation is underway. No one is growing poor. The economy is growing."
https://twitter.com/marcbennetts1/status/1507317719091318786

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x1133]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never heard of Donbass, it must not be as popular as Hardbass.

(I'm sorry)
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see why Ukraine would accept anything LESS than total withdrawal from all of Ukraine (including Crimea), the expulsion of any Russian civilians, reparations for damaged property, and prosecution of war criminals.  I am sure there's a lot more that Ukraine deserves.

Is that what is on the table?
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait.  Shiat.  Does this mean I'm Putin/Putin is me?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Declare victory and go home?

The big giant mess Putin leaves behind is not going to get him out of sanctions.


As long as it gets him out of Ukraine, sure let him have his participation trophy that he bought for himself.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Donbass was the goal, every tank would have rolled directly in there from the Russian border and overwhelmed the area.

It was the justification, not the reason. And it was a shiat justification.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The main objectives of the first stage of the operation have generally been accomplished," says Sergei Rudskoi, head of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate.

The main objectives of the first stage of my marriage to Scarlett Johansson have generally been accomplished.

Generally.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How many casualties have the Russian army suffered?  the reported numbers are all over the place.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And hopefully as they pull back to "liberate" the separatist regions, the Ukrainians follow right behind them and kick their asses out of the country altogether.

fark those dumb Russian assholes.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A whole-ass invasion of Ukraine never made sense. Even before the war, I expected Putin to focus on the Donbass if he did anything at all. But what the hell does he intend to do with the rest of his troops across the country? Just leave them there to die?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP Don Bass
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: "The main objectives of the first stage of the operation have generally been accomplished," says Sergei Rudskoi, head of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate.

The main objectives of the first stage of my marriage to Scarlett Johansson have generally been accomplished.

Generally.


she divorced her husband?


/call me Scar
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Rapmaster2000: "The main objectives of the first stage of the operation have generally been accomplished," says Sergei Rudskoi, head of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate.

The main objectives of the first stage of my marriage to Scarlett Johansson have generally been accomplished.

Generally.

she divorced her husband?


/call me Scar


Generally.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Vladimir is hugely scaling back his victory conditions so that Donbas and Crimea are in Russian hands and connected via a land bridge.

Had Putin tried this gambit after the first week when it was obvious his Operation Danube redux failed, this might have worked in negotiations. Now, it looks like his Army got ground down and he's desperate to take any victory he can get out of this mess he's made.

The reality is that Putin has operated from bad faith from the beginning, he lied about the invasion, he's lied about casualties, he's lied about bombing civilians, and he's lied about having humanitarian corridors. There is no way he can even argue for even these limited victory conditions now, especially since it's possible that Ukraine could shut down that land bridge and/or take back Mariupol in the future.

Right now, I can't see Putin get all of what he's asking for now without Ukraine either joining NATO or becoming a NATO/UN protectorate with border guards and observation posts. There will be no "next time" for Russia.
 
TWX
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
whosits_112
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: "The main objectives of the first stage of the operation have generally been accomplished," says Sergei Rudskoi, head of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate.

The main objectives of the first stage of my marriage to Scarlett Johansson have generally been accomplished.

Generally.


Also, what were these "main objectives," Sergei? I thought it was to "de-Nazify" the country? To take Kyiv? Or was it just to bleed all over the country, knock down some cities, and then turn tail and run back to the friendly parts of the country? You stupid farking assholes. You dumb fark sons of biatches. Goddamn you all straight to farking hell.
 
rfenster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Surprise, Donbass
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hope everyone involved understands that if Russia is back on its heels then rather than accept that they have stopped... They need to be pushed all the way back home.  And bloodied badly enough they can't try again for the foreseeable future.

That's a lot to put on Ukrainians when they're the ones doing the dying for it, though.
 
captainN
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They will get Donbas and much more, seal off the sea too brilliant move by Putin blindsided dummie Joe.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

whosits_112: Also, what were these "main objectives," Sergei? I thought it was to "de-Nazify" the country? To take Kyiv? Or was it just to bleed all over the country, knock down some cities, and then turn tail and run back to the friendly parts of the country? You stupid farking assholes. You dumb fark sons of biatches. Goddamn you all straight to farking hell.


Don't forget, they also wanted to "demilitarize" the country. Between the infinite Javelins and the borrowed tanks, that's gone exactly to plan.
 
phedex
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [Fark user image 177x285]
RIP Don Bass


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Goal posts with jet propulsion!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Vladimir is hugely scaling back his victory conditions so that Donbas and Crimea are in Russian hands and connected via a land bridge.

Had Putin tried this gambit after the first week when it was obvious his Operation Danube redux failed, this might have worked in negotiations. Now, it looks like his Army got ground down and he's desperate to take any victory he can get out of this mess he's made.

The reality is that Putin has operated from bad faith from the beginning, he lied about the invasion, he's lied about casualties, he's lied about bombing civilians, and he's lied about having humanitarian corridors. There is no way he can even argue for even these limited victory conditions now, especially since it's possible that Ukraine could shut down that land bridge and/or take back Mariupol in the future.

Right now, I can't see Putin get all of what he's asking for now without Ukraine either joining NATO or becoming a NATO/UN protectorate with border guards and observation posts. There will be no "next time" for Russia.


Ukraine needs to break the siege of Mariupol. Not necessarily for strategic reasons, but because the people are starving.

/That, and think of the propaganda that would come out of it for any forces raised out of the city Russia couldn't take
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I've never heard of Donbass, it must not be as popular as Hardbass.

(I'm sorry)


Where's the Donbass tag?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: "The main objectives of the first stage of the operation have generally been accomplished," says Sergei Rudskoi, head of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate.

The main objectives of the first stage of my marriage to Scarlett Johansson have generally been accomplished.

Generally.


Better call in the Ukrainian army to take out Colin Jost.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How about focusing on withdrawal from all occupied territories, including Crimea?
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ukraine should open "humanitarian corridors" to allow the Russian army safe passage home.

/and then give them the same treatment the Russians gave the refugees
 
Surpheon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Vladimir is hugely scaling back his victory conditions so that Donbas and Crimea are in Russian hands and connected via a land bridge.

Had Putin tried this gambit after the first week when it was obvious his Operation Danube redux failed, this might have worked in negotiations. Now, it looks like his Army got ground down and he's desperate to take any victory he can get out of this mess he's made.

The reality is that Putin has operated from bad faith from the beginning, he lied about the invasion, he's lied about casualties, he's lied about bombing civilians, and he's lied about having humanitarian corridors. There is no way he can even argue for even these limited victory conditions now, especially since it's possible that Ukraine could shut down that land bridge and/or take back Mariupol in the future.

Right now, I can't see Putin get all of what he's asking for now without Ukraine either joining NATO or becoming a NATO/UN protectorate with border guards and observation posts. There will be no "next time" for Russia.


Putin may be forced to roll over on letting Ukraine join NATO at this point - and if it got him the win of a land bridge to Crimea, that would be probably the best he can hope for.

And my heart is fully behind the Ukraine should accept nothing less than reclaiming all of their territory, but the reality is the sooner the Ukraine can stop the asshole family from the double wide next door setting their house on fire, the better. Russia can cause a lot of devastation and death while losing for a looonnnggg time. Suffering while messing shiat up is kinda their MO. If letting go of Crimea and Donbass results in immediate admission to NATO, pretty surely setting the border forever - that would be a serious offer to consider.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sleze: I don't see why Ukraine would accept anything LESS than total withdrawal from all of Ukraine (including Crimea), the expulsion of any Russian civilians, reparations for damaged property, and prosecution of war criminals.  I am sure there's a lot more that Ukraine deserves.

Is that what is on the table?


Because Ukraine know they would eventually be overrun.  Russia may be incompetent, but they have a huge military, much bigger than Ukraine.  And Ukraine doesn't want the sort of long-term disruption being constantly shelled would entail.  If the options are "Keep up the bullshiat of the last month indefinitely" or "Officially lose Crimea" - which, by the way, they've not had control of in over a decade, no matter what the map says - there is a case to be made to letting Putin have Crimea and the two Russian assclaves.  We get to sit over here and act like its a Risk game writ large, but civilian Ukrainians have to get blowed up on a daily basis for this shiat.  Some sort of perfect cosmic justice may be the goal over infinite time-scales, but on human time-scales, the bully with the big hammer almost always wins at least something he wants.  Ain't right, ain't fair, but it is a less shiatty option than finding out how thoroughly the Russians can seed the Ukraine with unexploded artillery shells.  Note, that I'm not saying Ukraine should take the deal, just that acting as if taking the deal is some sort of cosmic no-no is unrealistic.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"We have gotten all the troops killed that we set out to get killed, along with destroying tanks and transports by the drove, along with gutting the world's largest plane. We have cleared the way for a glorious next generation of weapons and excised the troops and generals who threatened to taint our military with their stench of failure and lack of enthusiasm for Sparkle Nation. Having given them honorable deaths, we have ensured their families will never send substandard troops to the military again. We will bring the same verve and energy to freeing the Donbas of the Nazis we've sponsored and supported, along with the Separatists we also sponsored. A victory over one or the other is as assured as the strength of the mighty Russian Ruble!"
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This moving of the goalposts was when we saw that video of private vehicles on that train with the invasion 'Z' painted on them, I just surprised it took them this long.
 
AmorphousNomine
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Vladimir is hugely scaling back his victory conditions so that Donbas and Crimea are in Russian hands and connected via a land bridge.

Had Putin tried this gambit after the first week when it was obvious his Operation Danube redux failed, this might have worked in negotiations. Now, it looks like his Army got ground down and he's desperate to take any victory he can get out of this mess he's made.

The reality is that Putin has operated from bad faith from the beginning, he lied about the invasion, he's lied about casualties, he's lied about bombing civilians, and he's lied about having humanitarian corridors. There is no way he can even argue for even these limited victory conditions now, especially since it's possible that Ukraine could shut down that land bridge and/or take back Mariupol in the future.

Right now, I can't see Putin get all of what he's asking for now without Ukraine either joining NATO or becoming a NATO/UN protectorate with border guards and observation posts. There will be no "next time" for Russia.


I suspected that might be where Russia ended up; declaring victory with just those two areas and running home.  I don't think it will be enough to save Russia at this point, given the extent of the sanctions and how reluctant (I hope) people will be to lift them without serious accountability from Russian leadership for the war crimes. Also, hell, the Ukrainians might drive them out of Donbass too. I've been awed by how hard they've fought for their homes, and I wouldn't put anything past them at this point if they decide to press (reclaiming Crimea included).
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: "The main objectives of the first stage of the operation have generally been accomplished," says Sergei Rudskoi, head of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate.

The main objectives of the first stage of my marriage to Scarlett Johansson have generally been accomplished.

Generally.


Milla Jovovich for me.  If you're russian into marriage with Scarlett, I'm gonna Belarus my way into bed with Milla. With all the same expectations of success.
 
stuffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hey Russia, I got a bridge I'd like to sell you.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: whosits_112: Also, what were these "main objectives," Sergei? I thought it was to "de-Nazify" the country? To take Kyiv? Or was it just to bleed all over the country, knock down some cities, and then turn tail and run back to the friendly parts of the country? You stupid farking assholes. You dumb fark sons of biatches. Goddamn you all straight to farking hell.

Don't forget, they also wanted to "demilitarize" the country. Between the infinite Javelins and the borrowed tanks, that's gone exactly to plan.


Maybe demilitarization means something different in Russian.

Apparently to them it means "drive a bunch of our tanks and trucks into Ukraine and leave them there so that they have more military hardware".

brilliant!
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I hope everyone involved understands that if Russia is back on its heels then rather than accept that they have stopped... They need to be pushed all the way back home.  And bloodied badly enough they can't try again for the foreseeable future.

That's a lot to put on Ukrainians when they're the ones doing the dying for it, though.


At this point they need to be pushed out of the Black Sea, all of the way from Rostov on Don to Sochi.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Marcos P: I've never heard of Donbass, it must not be as popular as Hardbass.

(I'm sorry)

Where's the Donbass tag?


Squatting by a Lada, eating sunflower seeds, drinking vodka and listening to handbass techno.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

rfenster: Surprise, Donbass
[Fark user image image 400x167]


Remind me of what movie that's from
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Rapmaster2000: "The main objectives of the first stage of the operation have generally been accomplished," says Sergei Rudskoi, head of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate.

The main objectives of the first stage of my marriage to Scarlett Johansson have generally been accomplished.

Generally.

Milla Jovovich for me.  If you're russian into marriage with Scarlett, I'm gonna Belarus my way into bed with Milla. With all the same expectations of success.


... autowash...
 
rfenster
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MythDragon: rfenster: Surprise, Donbass
[Fark user image image 400x167]

Remind me of what movie that's from


Tomorrow War
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AmorphousNomine: Wessoman: Vladimir is hugely scaling back his victory conditions so that Donbas and Crimea are in Russian hands and connected via a land bridge.

Had Putin tried this gambit after the first week when it was obvious his Operation Danube redux failed, this might have worked in negotiations. Now, it looks like his Army got ground down and he's desperate to take any victory he can get out of this mess he's made.

The reality is that Putin has operated from bad faith from the beginning, he lied about the invasion, he's lied about casualties, he's lied about bombing civilians, and he's lied about having humanitarian corridors. There is no way he can even argue for even these limited victory conditions now, especially since it's possible that Ukraine could shut down that land bridge and/or take back Mariupol in the future.

Right now, I can't see Putin get all of what he's asking for now without Ukraine either joining NATO or becoming a NATO/UN protectorate with border guards and observation posts. There will be no "next time" for Russia.

I suspected that might be where Russia ended up; declaring victory with just those two areas and running home.  I don't think it will be enough to save Russia at this point, given the extent of the sanctions and how reluctant (I hope) people will be to lift them without serious accountability from Russian leadership for the war crimes. Also, hell, the Ukrainians might drive them out of Donbass too. I've been awed by how hard they've fought for their homes, and I wouldn't put anything past them at this point if they decide to press (reclaiming Crimea included).


What negotiating leverage does Russia have that they can set terms?  Putin is begging for Crimea (oil/gas reserves) & Donbass?  Are they making war on Ukraine or are they trapped inside with Ukrainian Army?

After threatening nuclear war, Russia will get nothing & like it.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TWX: Unsung_Hero: I hope everyone involved understands that if Russia is back on its heels then rather than accept that they have stopped... They need to be pushed all the way back home.  And bloodied badly enough they can't try again for the foreseeable future.

That's a lot to put on Ukrainians when they're the ones doing the dying for it, though.

At this point they need to be pushed out of the Black Sea, all of the way from Rostov on Don to Sochi.


Give the Finns back what Russia got after ww2 as well.  Russia should lose all access to.the Baltic/Black Seas.


/yes, that could end up gping poorly like what happened to Germany after WW1 that set up WW2
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: This moving of the goalposts was when we saw that video of private vehicles on that train with the invasion 'Z' painted on them, I just surprised it took them this long.


Fark user imageView Full Size


this fail train?
 
Displayed 50 of 78 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.