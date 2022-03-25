 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Russian 'Butcher of Mariupol' is the 'Dr. Mengele' of Putin's posse of generals   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
57
    More: Sick, Syria, Bashar al-Assad, Butcher of Mariupol, director of the Russian National Centre, Col Mizintsev, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, Sun's Ukraine Fund, Ukraine's ex-Austrian ambassador  
•       •       •

1779 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2022 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)



57 Comments     (+0 »)
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This headline really makes me want to go play Wolfenstein again.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I smell a promotion for a lucky Ukrainian sniper...
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reeks of propaganda, can we turn out down to like a 5 or 6?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This jagoff wears a short sleeve uniform shirt and has the nerve to want a foot soldier corrected for improper inform wear?  This is Boy Scouts where shot sleeves are ok, asshat.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How far are we away in this dystopian timeline from having a "Go Fund Me" type thing where people contribute money to have a very bad person killed? Cause I'd contribute money for taking this guy out.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size


Why not use a real picture?  That is clearly a Photoshop job like what the Onion uses.  You can tell that the color tone of his body does not match the background.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He does look human.  Probably isnt.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sitesmithscott: He does look human.  Probably isnt.


Doesn't.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some, uh, shirt(?) he's got on there, nicely evokes the return to Soviet era values.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.  no he isnt.   If for no other reason,l he hasnt had time.

If you want people to believe your  propaganda, make it somewhat believable.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The nazis are coming from inside the Kremlin!
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell is a colonel-general?

Is Russia so low on highly ranked officers they are making up new ranks?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

functionisalwaystaken: This jagoff wears a short sleeve uniform shirt and has the nerve to want a foot soldier corrected for improper inform wear?  This is Boy Scouts where shot sleeves are ok, asshat.


Isn't

Dammitalltohell
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chawco: What the hell is a colonel-general?

Is Russia so low on highly ranked officers they are making up new ranks?


It is the rank above Lieutenant Colonel.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sitesmithscott: sitesmithscott: He does look human.  Probably isnt.

Doesn't.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverend J: This reeks of propaganda, can we turn out down to like a 5 or 6?


If propaganda can end a war be defeating evil, why stop it?
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dimensio: chawco: What the hell is a colonel-general?

Is Russia so low on highly ranked officers they are making up new ranks?

It is the rank above Lieutenant Colonel.


THATS JUST COLONEL!!!!


It's Madness all the way down with these Russians
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Propaganda or not, wouldn't mind this general being up next in the Ukrainian general lottery.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least they don't call him the Butcher of Bakersfield.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chawco: Dimensio: chawco: What the hell is a colonel-general?

Is Russia so low on highly ranked officers they are making up new ranks?

It is the rank above Lieutenant Colonel.

THATS JUST COLONEL!!!!


It's Madness all the way down with these Russians


Real truth is that Colonel General is the US Army equivalent rank of a Lieutenant General (3 stars), one below General (4 stars)
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chawco: Dimensio: chawco: What the hell is a colonel-general?

Is Russia so low on highly ranked officers they are making up new ranks?

It is the rank above Lieutenant Colonel.

THATS JUST COLONEL!!!!


It's Madness all the way down with these Russians


I screwed up the joke by stating an actual rank and not "Lieutenant Corporal".
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy?
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright, subby. Enough with the tabloid bullshiat.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Reverend J: This reeks of propaganda, can we turn out down to like a 5 or 6?

If propaganda can end a war be defeating evil, why stop it?


Because the lies inherent in any form of propaganda will inevitably bite someone in the ass, no matter how well-intended it might be, and often the one getting bit is either an innocent party or the person/group who produced it?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mariupol is a key area for the Russian supply lines. It'd be great if the Ukraine forces could retake that and hang this bastard
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JAGUART
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SMB2811
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

chawco: What the hell is a colonel-general?

Is Russia so low on highly ranked officers they are making up new ranks?


They're not new, they're just different.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Army_ranks_and_insignia_of_the_Russian_Federation
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

seelorq: Alright, subby. Enough with the tabloid bullshiat.


Damn straight! Here on FARK we only accept the fog of war from legit news sources and we are SHOCKED when they are incorrect.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

JAGUART: [Fark user image 620x417]


Hahaha, exactly what I was thinking!

/No Mr. Bond, I expect you to die!
 
chawco
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dimensio: chawco: Dimensio: chawco: What the hell is a colonel-general?

Is Russia so low on highly ranked officers they are making up new ranks?

It is the rank above Lieutenant Colonel.

THATS JUST COLONEL!!!!


It's Madness all the way down with these Russians

I screwed up the joke by stating an actual rank and not "Lieutenant Corporal".


Your the luitentant corporal of my heart.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Reverend J: This reeks of propaganda, can we turn out down to like a 5 or 6?


Look into a Mariupol kids eyes and tell them it's too much.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SMB2811: chawco: What the hell is a colonel-general?

Is Russia so low on highly ranked officers they are making up new ranks?

They're not new, they're just different.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Army_ranks_and_insignia_of_the_Russian_Federation


Just like you. Not new but different.

Also like me. I haven't been new in a long time.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I think that we can all agree that this man-skank wears too much eyeliner

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Do you see what I see?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GielZwerg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That dude looks like what would happen if the 'Elephant's Foot' hatched a creature.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: Reverend J: This reeks of propaganda, can we turn out down to like a 5 or 6?

Look into a Mariupol kids eyes and tell them it's too much.
[Fark user image 425x566]


She has more than a passing resemblance to Putin. Not her fault, of course, but still they need a different poster child
 
mod3072
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dimensio: [thesun.co.uk image 620x417]

Why not use a real picture?  That is clearly a Photoshop job like what the Onion uses.  You can tell that the color tone of his body does not match the background.


I was going to say it looks like a cut-scene from a video game from about 15 years ago. Maybe one of the early Command and Conquer games?
 
goodncold
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dimensio: [thesun.co.uk image 620x417]

Why not use a real picture?  That is clearly a Photoshop job like what the Onion uses.  You can tell that the color tone of his body does not match the background.


Oh I think that's right...demons caught on camera however tend to bend space around them.
 
BorisSimon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't think it's strange. In Russian army (or other places, like construction sites) bosses talk like that to their subordinates all the time.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's one badass chick. When Putin finds out he will cut off her ears or something.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This kind of murderous scum can only exist in an army when that army's country is full of corruption with no legal checks and balances.

Imagine a parallel world where the fictional character of Colonel Nathan Jessup was real, that he had actually ordered that a private under his command be beaten to death, and that this incident had been successfully covered up. And that this coverup was entirely successful because the government had not placed any legal structures or personnel within the army that could work to uncover and prosecute those committing such lethal abuse of power.

Then imagine that after that, America had gone to war with a foreign country, and that Colonel Nathan Jessup had risen to be a high ranking military officer who was posted overseas to the country America was at war with.

This colonel would have definitely carried out the same kind of atrocities as the Butcher of Mariupol is now doing.

There is no doubt that the American military HAS, at times, been abusive. At least, though, America (and other democratic countries) have made attempts to place legal checks and balances within their military forces that prevent for the most part these kinds of activities.

And at least there is a widespread perception in America and other democratic countries that these kinds of checks and balances should exist.

Right now, anyone trying to make a movie similar to "A Few Good Men" in Russia would be arrested for "subversive" activities.

Thank heavens that most of the world at least aspires towards democracy and the rule of law!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A_Few_Good_Men
 
6655321
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Be thankful he did not anything else cut off.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dimensio: chawco: What the hell is a colonel-general?

Is Russia so low on highly ranked officers they are making up new ranks?

It is the rank above Lieutenant Colonel.


Like 4 ranks above a Lt col.
 
Mattix
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Do you see what I see?

[Fark user image 850x571]
[Fark user image 850x442]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ace in your face
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wonder if these generals remember they are going to be charged for war crimes too.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dimensio: [thesun.co.uk image 620x417]

Why not use a real picture?  That is clearly a Photoshop job like what the Onion uses.  You can tell that the color tone of his body does not match the background.


I bet he's a small arms expert.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I think the guy just looks like he's poorly Photoshopped in real life. We call that a case of "Ted Cruz Face"
 
Luse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sitesmithscott: sitesmithscott: He does look human.  Probably isnt.

Doesn't.


fark, Q was right about the Lizard People!
 
Luse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: chawco: Dimensio: chawco: What the hell is a colonel-general?

Is Russia so low on highly ranked officers they are making up new ranks?

It is the rank above Lieutenant Colonel.

THATS JUST COLONEL!!!!


It's Madness all the way down with these Russians

Real truth is that Colonel General is the US Army equivalent rank of a Lieutenant General (3 stars), one below General (4 stars)


If there's a Colonel General should the rank above it be General General? Any meetings between ruskie 4 stars would then be a Marx routine but twice as bad.
General General
General General
General General
General General
General General
General General
 
