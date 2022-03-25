 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Fox News' Benjamin Hall transferred to Texas after suffering serious injuries reporting from Ukraine. That seems like a literal move   (msn.com) divider line
22
    More: Interesting, MSN  
•       •       •

407 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2022 at 1:02 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
* LATERAL
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: * LATERAL


Ok, so it wasn't just me.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lateral, literal, it's not like you just made that mistake on a website that's noted for spotting and calling out every mistake....
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe he means clitoral.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Littoral
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Could be a liberal move if he went to Austin
 
Grizwald [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He did move, so headline is correct?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
To be fair to subby it is a literal move
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Grizwald: He did move, so headline is correct?


Literally goddamnit
 
oopsboom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Grizwald: He did move, so headline is correct?

Literally goddamnit


the second best kind of correct
 
IamAwake
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Could be a liberal move if he went to Austin


austin likes to say it is liberal and "weird," but putting lipstick on a pig doesn't make it not a pig.

//grew up 30 miles outside of austin.
 
It Smee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Laterally no one is reading the article because of the headline typo.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

It Smee: Laterally no one is reading the article because of the headline typo.


how is that different?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Latorial move?  No smart move really.  We have the medals and Fiesta starts in six days.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Even the local FOX station has medals:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: Littoral


I'd ship it
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, that's quite the healthcare plan he was able to pick up on the marketplace for a warzone.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hopefully he has a layover at JFK so he can biatchslap Gutfeld.
 
Tsukari
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Everyone's in here arguing about literal vs lateral and I'm over here misreading his name as "Benjamin Hill" and wondering why subby didn't make a Yakety Sax joke.

/I am not a clever pony
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

It Smee: Laterally no one is reading the article because of the headline typo.


I defiantly agree.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think he meant figurative.  When most people say literal they mean figurative which is the opposite.
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm not a grammar Nazi; I'm a word Puritan. I don't like people using the word "cliche" as an adjective.

"CLICHE" IS A GODDAM NOUN, PEOPLE, GET IT STRAIGHT.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Perhaps it was intentional genius.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.