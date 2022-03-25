 Skip to content
(NYPost)   No one has anything nice to say about the Long Island fatal shover of a beloved former Broadway voice coach   (nypost.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That leopard print is a good indication you want to swipe away.

Just saying
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here's the Cesspool King Daniel Pazienza:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Or should we say the Cesspool Don?
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Scion of a cesspool dynasty"?

Now I'm jealous.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, being asked to say a few words about someone who "allegedly" murdered an old woman for no reason whatsoever, just for funsies or whatever, tends to do that.

And it is murder. I don't give a fark what her intent was. I don't care if she was drunk or high. She murdered that woman (allegedly) and if found guilty, needs to be in prison until she's old. Or for the rest of her life, whichever.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, "Firecrotch"

Learned a new word today.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's sad to see her besmirch a once-proud cesspool dynasty.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turd Magnate
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell is a cesspool company?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Which Harry Potter book was that in?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chick magnate.

HA!

/ I crack myself up.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mental illness doesn't have a race or skin color.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alnico Magnate
 
A Screaming Man with Two-Toned Shoes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The New York Post sucks monkey nuts and you should feel bad for linking to it, subby.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A buried bucket of sh*t.
 
Mole Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

didn't Paris Hilton refer to Lohan as such years ago?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It balances on her head just like a mattress balances on a bottle of wine.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Neither do assholes.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She's the poster child for white privilege. She never faced any consequences in her life. She was enabled by her parents who got her out of everything, but she called them stupid and basic."

You don't have to be white in order to be an entitled rich asshole. I personally know of some former "friends" from other countries/races who are nearly as bad as her. I cut ties with them long ago. They're bullies and when they bully someone, they'd make you take part in the bullying as well, otherwise you'll be the next target. It's so wrong and disgusting. Interestingly, when they get smacked in the face, they usually tone it down.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another tragic case of untreated firecrotch.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So septic tanks?
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the lessons I was taught as a young man, was that if you hit or push somebody, you better be prepared to actually hurt them.  Shiat happens.  Keep your hands to yourself unless you have a good damned reason.

This lawyer seems to be making the argument that a 26 year old woman shoving an 87 year old woman down onto a concrete sidewalk does not carry the same implication of potential harm as, say, shoving her in front of a train.

Agree to farking disagree.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
accused Pazienza of making her hometown of Port Jefferson "look bad"

There are plenty of people in Port Jefferson who make Port Jefferson look bad.

(I was born in Port Jeff)
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Being white is not a requirement but it does help when trying to avoid actual legal consequences.

I expect a fine and time served.  Maybe a suspended sentence.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Isn't "Cesspool Dynasty" one of the new crappy reality TV shows that came out this season?  I forget which washed-up C-list "celebrity" that one follows, though.

Maybe it was Kirstie Alley?
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They're not even charging her with murder, just assault and manslaughter. I doubt she'll be in prison until she's old. But her attorney is still claiming the DA overcharged her:

Her A-list attorney, Arthur Aidala, claimed to the judge that "pushing someone who's on the sidewalk" isn't the same as "pushing someone in front of a cliff" or "pushing someone in front of a moving train"

So what? IIRC, there's a legal principle involving hitting someone on the head who has an unusually fragile skull. If it kills them as a result, even though it wouldn't kill most people, the perpetrator is still guilty of killing them. Pushing someone on the sidewalk might not kill most people, but 87 year olds tend to be more fragile than most. For that matter, getting knocked down on a concrete sidewalk could potentially kill anyone if they're just unlucky. They could smash their head on a curb or something and it's over.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Potter and the Ginger Gash
 
jsmilky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
these farking  redheads.  holy shiat.

maybe they fark like demons in bed, but they are farking radioactive.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Is that because he was found in the A-section for the attorney phone book?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unless, of course, you are a monkey.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pushing someone in front of a train is almost certainly a first degree murder charge.

This biatch is just getting hit with manslaughter.

Her attorney is trying to argue that the DA is overcharging because she did not have an intent to kill, even though manslaughter is exactly the correct charge for someone whose willful, harmful behavior led to another person's death despite a lack of intent to kill.

Because she is rich and white, his argument will probably work.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

they didn't wanna go with the first guy listed, Aaron Aatts.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That right there makes her scarier than any non-ginger no matter their rich or white or entitled status  or whatever the current most popular trait to blame trend is
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stick by what I said about her previously.

I would add to this the option of punishing her parents for raising such a terrible human.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It does however have a hair coor
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Let's go with "New Yorkers" as the hot new blame trend.
 
suid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not just 87-year-olds.  How many cases have you heard recently of "one-punch" attacks that leave their victims (young, healthy and robust) dead or in a coma because of the impact of their skull on the ground?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Even if they are not Yankees fans?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pictured here, Maris Crane, Urinal Cake Princess:
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Almost: it was male socialite "Greasy Bear" Brandon Davis;Paris just vacuously laughed at the comment.
"Greasy Bear" also said that having freckles was "worse than having AIDS."

/I thought it was the Scientologist violent rapist Dan Masterson, but who am I to question the internet?
//very embarrassed I knew this much
///Greasy Bear sounds greasy
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maris Crane to Wed Dirk Ransome, Flushable Wipes Baron
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Redhead. What did you expect? Gingers have no soul. Cartman told us many years ago.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Karma is a biatch," Trey Siemers, a former classmate posted on a public Facebook post about Pazienza. "She told the deans I called her a firecrotch and I got suspended for it. I didn't even know what that meant at the time until they told me I said it to her."

Yes, this is why "karma" is catching up to her.  Because she called you a name.  Not because she pushed somebody and caused her death.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Definitely agree with this. It's never a good idea to get into a fight, especially when the ground is hard. I've seen many videos of fights like that. It didn't matter who was winning or losing. What mattered was whose head hit the ground hard? It's not the punch that kills, it's the back of the head that hits the ground hard that kills. You know the brain's been damaged badly when the person who fell starts convulsing or they just start stiffening. Usually their arms or legs extend, sometimes accompanied by convulsions. It definitely looks scary when somebody starts stiffening and shaking like that. They probably are very close to death or if they survive, they might have some kind of horrible brain disability that they'd rather just be dead.
 
greggerm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Minimal if any sympathy for the woman in question, but...

NYPost seems no better than your below-average doxxer in this case. (oooh, pics from her social media accounts! scoop!)   The sad thing is, someone somewhere will interpret this as "authentic news".

We knew all we needed to know about this lady when she shoved a senior citizen to the ground in a subway station, folks. We don't need her dossier, NYPost.

/welcome to fark?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Hey now, some of us take it where we can get it.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

This is somehow more ridiculous.
 
BigMax
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'd rather focus on the victim who seems to have coached vocalists from every genre, from Broadway to Blondie to Riot Grrrl and to have been absolutely adored by everyone who dealt with her, except for one psycho.

What an absurd way for a beloved person, or any person, to go...
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Good luck with that argument.

https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/eggshell_skull_rule
 
kbronsito
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Old lady was probably in the way. So clearly, the woman whose name is Italian for "patience" lost her shiat.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Quit trying use mental illness as an excuse to justify being an asshole. Even if she has a mental illness, which you're in no position to determine either way, that does not mean she's incapable of self control.
 
