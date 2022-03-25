 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast) Hero Ukraine's "go f*ck yourself" squad has been freed   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Ukrainian border guards, Ukraine, Belarus, Laws of war, tiny Ukrainian outpost of Snake Island, Russian warship, sunken ship, Ukrainian parliament  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, I thought they had all been killed.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Get them all a case of scotch!
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Where and how can I buy those gents a beer?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Give them all medals and promotions!
 
Zenith
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
yay.jpg
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
NUTS!
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Russians abiding by Rules of War?  I'm pleasantly shocked!

Medals and drinks all around once this is over.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They want to demystify their legend.

It won't work.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
have been returned to Ukraine in a prisoner exchange

With Brittney Griner as the player to be named later, maybe?
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Destructor: They want to demystify their legend.

It won't work.


Right? Even if they did eventually surrender the fact their Weeners was what it was, and they had to hold out for some manner of time, is still utterly badass.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Get them all a case of scotch!


empres77: Where and how can I buy those gents a beer?


If you guys find a GoBeerMe, let me know
 
kbronsito
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

empres77: Where and how can I buy those gents a beer?



Ukrainians: We don't need beer, we need ammo. Also beer.
 
robodog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

empres77: Where and how can I buy those gents a beer?


And ladies
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

robodog: empres77: Where and how can I buy those gents a beer?

And ladies


Usually, you can buy those in Russia.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
These men and women will never need to buy a beer ever again, no matter where they go.

/Offer not valid in Russia
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

robodog: empres77: Where and how can I buy those gents a beer?

And ladies


I don't see a broad in the picture
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Find the guy who manned the radio and actually said it, plus his CO, and never let them go thirsty.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: Destructor: They want to demystify their legend.

It won't work.

Right? Even if they did eventually surrender the fact their Weeners was what it was, and they had to hold out for some manner of time, is still utterly badass.


There's a book. Last of the tin can sailors, I think. Something like that.

About little American destroyers with practically no armor charging and shooting at japanese pride of their navy battleships.

That kind of crazy courage in the face of... slim...odds is always amazing. Confusing. And not something I'm sure I'd ever feel for my country.

But, needs must sometimes I guess.

/I'm just happy to have never been near a war
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: Destructor: They want to demystify their legend.

It won't work.

Right? Even if they did eventually surrender the fact their Weeners was what it was, and they had to hold out for some manner of time, is still utterly badass.



*childish giggling*
 
robodog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse: robodog: empres77: Where and how can I buy those gents a beer?

And ladies

I don't see a broad in the picture


Hmm, I distinctly remember a female voice (she said Just in Case) in the original videos of the incident, I wonder if she didn't make it through the gunfights =(
 
