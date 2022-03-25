 Skip to content
(NYPost)   It's like a caaaaaaaaaake laced wiith weed on your wedding day
37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uncool.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mother of the bride wanted pot cookies for a Stowe wedding. Being a baker, I obliged. Somehow, the priest for into her cookies at her table.
He ended up dancing with bridesmaids.

The mother was a very old hippie who ha 1/4 of a lung left, and very much wanted to be baked for her daughter's wedding.

Those cookies were very strong.
I still use that recipe.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a dispensary here in Vegas that makes full-size weed cakes.

Good stuff, but only if consensual.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Why?
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

You do sound like fun at parties.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Consent to be intoxicated?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Consent.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Uncool.


Drugging people without their consent is not cool. I'd punch his face in.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The NYP is reporting it so now I have a healthy speculation about the existence of weddings, cakes and weed.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

They were informed as to the status of the cake before eating it, according to TFA...
 
swankywanky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sounds you you need more cake
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Your tits looks amazing in this dress, sis".

"Thanks, bro".
 
sleze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Did they also put it in the spaghetti sauce?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Some people work in field that require drug testing and a failed drug test can result in loss of employment, licenses, and contracts that will not only affect them in a current standard but will dog them ten or twenty years down the road.

Never drug someone without their consent.
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That cake does look suspicious
nypost.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wasn't gonna fark the bride in the broom closet, but then I got high. I was gonna keep it in my  pants, but then I got high. Now they're getting a divorce and I know why.  Because I got high. Because I got high. Because I got high.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

See above. People were informed. This is not that situation.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
RTFA, sees consent and cake kept from kids.

Not sure if I would partake, but enjoy yourselves and get a sober ride home folks. No different than an open bar IMO.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is Fark, so I am both mocking those who only read the Fark headline and expecting nothing less from those who angrily post that they didn't read the article
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Well, yeah, but it's the Post, so it never happened.  Tabloids gonna tabloid.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

They were told a portion was "magical", but were they told in what way and how much? Consent does seem given, and the effects of voluntary consumption of mystery magic is on the consumer, but that doesn't otherwise change the fact that spiking food or beverages without full disclosure is very much "uncool."
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yo Dawg, I heard you like death by chocolate so I put fentanyl in your weed and the weed in your cake so you can die fat.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTA: Alvaro said that "everyone was made aware" that the cake had "magical" powers and was not given to underage guests.  "Everyone was made aware of it and after the cake was cut, we made sure it was kept apart from the others and served only to adults," he noted.

So as Fart and Smunny pointed out, people were informed ahead of time, assuming they elaborated a bit more than just saying that the cake was "magical".
 
anuran
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Mother of the bride wanted pot cookies for a Stowe wedding. Being a baker, I obliged. Somehow, the priest for into her cookies at her table.
He ended up dancing with bridesmaids.

The mother was a very old hippie who ha 1/4 of a lung left, and very much wanted to be baked for her daughter's wedding.

Those cookies were very strong.
I still use that recipe.


Care to share it with us? The recipe, not the cookies.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

no one reads Articles....  THIS IS FARK!
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Note to decorator: Your word(s) of the day are "Crumb Frost."
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

don't speak for us all now... ummm..  i would take a cookie or 3
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I 100 percent agree. I just don't see that situation here.


I 100 percent agree. I just don't see that situation here.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Hmm. In fairness to the above commentators (and to myself, before reading the thread), TFA buried that info after a whole bunch of pictures and pop-ups.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

It really did - NY Post is garbage.
Whether this was consensual was the first thought I had as well, so I can't be all that critical of others having the same thought - Just the indication from the excuse for an article we have seems to indicate it was to me.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Gunboat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Uncool.


Came here to say this. My employer drug tests.

/nuclear
 
Gunboat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

You read TFA?   That's cheating.
 
Grizwald [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Schiller Visions: Hidden Camera Commercials - SNL
Youtube VdQKVDUBu2g
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

In this situation, yes. Comedenti Emptor, and all. TFA buried that part rather far into the story.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Some one left the cake out in the rain.

It's sprouting.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

One thing we can count on the NY post for: Not understanding the importance of consent.
 
