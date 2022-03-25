 Skip to content
(ABC 33/40 Birmingham)   Whether you're on the side of the owners or the striking United Mine Workers of America - planting bombs is never a good plan   (abc3340.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sounds familiar...
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't a mine worker be digging up bombs?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Subby doesn't know much about mine wars.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If it didn't significantly damage anything, I am betting false flag by the owners trying to implicate the UMWoA of terrorism.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'll always side with the workers.
 
whitroth
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: If it didn't significantly damage anything, I am betting false flag by the owners trying to implicate the UMWoA of terrorism.


Good point. "You did that, you need to give more". And trust mine owners? That'd be like, oh, I dunno, trusting Manchin to vote on tax increases.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jmr61: Subby doesn't know much about mine wars.


Fark user imageView Full Size

How about machine gunning striking workers and their wives and children to death while they sleep?
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dropkick Murphys - Which side are you on
Youtube 6AI0agUKkQw
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How are you ever supposed to grow bomb trees if you don't plant their seeds, subby?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Farking petards.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If the owners don't want explosions they should keep the dust out of the mine instead of simply paying the fines.
 
farkalt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

flamingboard: I'll always side with the workers.


It's a coal mine. The moral choice is to throw the workers and the management down a mine shaft.
Planetina RAGES | Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 3
Youtube 3g-rDqVki0o
 
