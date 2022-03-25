 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Expecto absurdum (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great.  Now all I can picture is Zelenskyy pointing a Kalashnikov at Putin's head, saying, "You're cancelled," and pulling the trigger, and then turns away and walks confidently toward the camera in slow motion just as Putin's body explodes in an impressive fireball that Zelenskyy ignores.

/Scene.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Avada Kedavra, motherfarker.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Putin's Russia, you get sent to Gulagwarts!
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She must be very proud.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a "conservative" he's using the term exactly how "conservatives" use it - and everything else. Self-serving, catch-all, gaslighting nonsense.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, credit where it's due.
It has to take years of practice, patience, and rote deniability to master that kind of lack of self awareness or awareness of your own actions. Even trump has to be a little impressed...
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thousands dying per day and what does Pooty Poot do? makes it all about him.
wah I'm being cancelled.
farking chode
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Garri Potsky and the War of Ukrainian Aggression is the worst one in the series.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the right-wing victim complex has reached Russia.

Woo.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well... He is a virulent transphobe so they've got at least that in common
 
major hatred
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least the man still has a sense of humor
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarwiOdrade: So, the right-wing victim complex has reached Russia.

Woo.


The right-wing victim complex was invented by Russia, one of those talking points they created when funding the GOP/Kleptocrat propaganda machine.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to thank Vlad, TFG, and all their lackies for exposing the fact that authoritarian strongmen are farking whining wussies.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Expecto absurdum = "crazy spit"?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia should've  been isolated decades ago, for being a world destabilizing shiatbag country.
Literally, nothing of any value is produced there except misery. Wall them in and forget they exist.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Expecto absurdum = "crazy spit"?


Spitting mad?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget that your army is being cancelled too, Vlad.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you think Stupid Wizard Lady will have her "Are we the baddies?" moment because of this?
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pulling 19th-century imperialist shiat, then trying to use 21st-century self-victimization language when it doesn't go the way you thought, isn't a good look, sir.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm Hmmm...

This is a lie.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JK Rowling was cancelled? He must be thinking of someone else
 
Turbogod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone cancel this fool so I can see Messer Chups on tour again!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: JK Rowling was cancelled? He must be thinking of someone else


Probably that My Pillow guy.  He said he's been cancelled.  On his TV ad, a couple times an hour.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Man I've been set lately for memes
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xalres: Do you think Stupid Wizard Lady will have her "Are we the baddies?" moment because of this?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Expecto absurdum = "crazy spit"?


Subby messed up the spell. It should have been 'Deflecto'
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, this totally changes my mind and now it is obvious to me we should forcibly disarm Ukraine, hand it over to Putin, and make reparations for our part in the deaths of Russian soldiers.

(/s for those too obtuse to tell without guidance)
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many of Rowling's fans turned on her, posting videos to TikTok showing them burning their collection of Harry Potter books.

Never saw the logic in burning something you already purchased.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are people on this planet that will agree with Putin. Without coercion. Mostly Republicans. Mostly.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up: Dave Chappelle:

"Я Владимир Путин, сука!"
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: So, the right-wing victim complex has reached Russia.

Woo.


B*tch, whatchoo talkin' bou, they exported it here in the first place
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: So, the right-wing victim complex has reached Russia.

Woo.


Where do you think Tucker got the idea?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: DarwiOdrade: So, the right-wing victim complex has reached Russia.

Woo.

The right-wing victim complex was invented by Russia, one of those talking points they created when funding the GOP/Kleptocrat propaganda machine.


Remember that native russian speakers in Ukraine were being cancel cultured, hence the murderous Crimean invasion.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Uhoh, someone mixed up the "send to Fix" talking points with the "give to Vlad" talking points.

Someone's gonna be sent to the Ukraine front line!
 
mungo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She has replied as follows:

Critiques of Western cancel culture are possibly not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians for the crime of resistance, or who jail and poison their critics. #IStandWithUkraine

Incidentally, she's not a 'virulent transphobe'. She made the legitimate point that if you still have a penis you probably don't belong in the women's changing room.

There is no shortage of women out there whose experience at the hands of men mean they have a legitimate right to expect single-sex spaces and security.

Pointing that out does not make someone a transphobe. Throwing your toys out of the pram in response to that point makes useful debate about the issue and how to resolve it difficult, however.

/If only there was some common form of unisex facility that accommodated people of whatever gender, sex or ability, where people who felt they couldn't use either 'conventional' facility could go

//And if you think that 'disabled' facilities are a slur on you, then you need to check your own prejudices first
 
ukexpat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Reductio ad absurdum more like.
 
xalres
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mungo: She has replied as follows:

Critiques of Western cancel culture are possibly not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians for the crime of resistance, or who jail and poison their critics. #IStandWithUkraine

Incidentally, she's not a 'virulent transphobe'. She made the legitimate point that if you still have a penis you probably don't belong in the women's changing room.

There is no shortage of women out there whose experience at the hands of men mean they have a legitimate right to expect single-sex spaces and security.

Pointing that out does not make someone a transphobe. Throwing your toys out of the pram in response to that point makes useful debate about the issue and how to resolve it difficult, however.

/If only there was some common form of unisex facility that accommodated people of whatever gender, sex or ability, where people who felt they couldn't use either 'conventional' facility could go

//And if you think that 'disabled' facilities are a slur on you, then you need to check your own prejudices first


If trans women wanted to be able to toss on some clothes and sexually assault women, they'd just become cops. There are no consequences and it's far less hassle than transitioning.
 
mungo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

xalres: mungo: She has replied as follows:

Critiques of Western cancel culture are possibly not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians for the crime of resistance, or who jail and poison their critics. #IStandWithUkraine

Incidentally, she's not a 'virulent transphobe'. She made the legitimate point that if you still have a penis you probably don't belong in the women's changing room.

There is no shortage of women out there whose experience at the hands of men mean they have a legitimate right to expect single-sex spaces and security.

Pointing that out does not make someone a transphobe. Throwing your toys out of the pram in response to that point makes useful debate about the issue and how to resolve it difficult, however.

/If only there was some common form of unisex facility that accommodated people of whatever gender, sex or ability, where people who felt they couldn't use either 'conventional' facility could go

//And if you think that 'disabled' facilities are a slur on you, then you need to check your own prejudices first

If trans women wanted to be able to toss on some clothes and sexually assault women, they'd just become cops. There are no consequences and it's far less hassle than transitioning.


It's not about whether trans women would do that, its about women having spaces where they can feel safe. Your argument is a bit like saying all women should also have to handle tarantulas and pit-bulls because, akchuallly, most of them don't bite.
 
