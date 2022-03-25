 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Today's Fark-ready headline: I let a baby bird nest in my hair for 84 days   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Rich tea, Bird, Towel, next day, size of my little finger, Last year, bad thunderstorm, routines of local birds  
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my husband, Robin


Oh, you gotta read this article
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Got a little dusty in here.
 
Zenith
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Radagast: been there done that
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

a flying monkey made me do it: Got a little dusty bird poopyin there.


FTFY
 
El_Dan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The picture looks exactly how I expected based on the headline.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Old Betazed fashions become new again.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Your hair has a bird. Your argument is invalid.
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Classics are best.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Zenith: Radagast: been there done that


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: [media2.giphy.com image 263x200]


Because you're gorgeous.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pert: Walker: [media2.giphy.com image 263x200]

Because you're gorgeous.

[Fark user image image 425x424]


/forgot to mention how much I hate that song
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So you let a bird crap on you. See this is why we have pandemics.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I thought putting a bird on it was just a Portlandia joke.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gratch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
