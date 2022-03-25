 Skip to content
(Irish Independent)   After taking magic truffles "to relax" father winds up threatening to kill his small sons who he thinks are possessed by ghosts. Spoilsport neighbour calls the cops instead of Ghostbusters   (independent.ie) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"My daddy ate my eyes."

/If you click, you'll be sorry.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ireland?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Ireland?


Baby potato:  "My daddy potato ate my eyes."
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Ireland?


Irish parents have changed since the '80s.

Things you could say in the 80s - Republic of Telly
Youtube lb2bz39fXSQ
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Damn, why can't anything like that happen when I order truffle fries?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
1.  Don't consume magic mushrooms to "relax."
2.  Don't consume them around children.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The one and only time I ever had mushrooms, the guy who gave them to me told me multiple times, in the most serious way he knew how, never, ever mix alcohol and mushrooms.

/it's almost like I have an inherently biased assumption when I read a story about an Irishman taking mushrooms
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You could pick, literal, handfuls of liberty caps from the VA lawn in Seattle.  Like a Walgreens bag. We didn't even dry them. The cap has some sticky film you can get a big gob of boogery ick going with 20 or 30. So much fun.
 
Birnone
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When you're watching over kids that's the number one time you shouldn't be getting wasted. I'd be in favor of charging someone like this with some kind of child endangerment offense in addition to BWI(babysitting while intoxicated).
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the classic "Godzilla in the bathroom" syndrome.
Go into your bathroom, pull back the shower curtain, and whoa! it's Godzilla.

People should carry a card reminding them that they've taken drugs and so to be careful of what they're believing.
"Objects in vision may not really exist."
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: big gob of boogery ick going with 20 or 30


Oh, I love that Floyd song
 
maram500
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Jake Havechek: Ireland?

Irish parents have changed since the '80s.

[YouTube video: Things you could say in the 80s - Republic of Telly]


That is quite possibly the funniest thing I've watched in months. I'm bookmarking that to enjoy again later.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yes. Everytime I come home from a long slog at work and the kids are pestering me I unwind with a snifter of brandy, have a cigar on the deck, and ingest mind bending hallucinogenics.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ah yes, a situation I am familiar with. It's helpful to have a neighbour to run to. I've also been the neighbour called on to help. But it is a lot worse when you finally shove a door open (because a mattres was shoved up againt it) and find out the grownup in the situation has, in fact, jumped out their window too and then, my friends, The Game Is Afoot at 1am in the suburbs.
 
