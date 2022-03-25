 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Oh no. Anyway   (cnn.com) divider line
22
    More: Awkward, Luxury yacht, yacht Amore Vero, Yacht, Yachting, Russian oligarchs, superyacht industry, Anson Widdows, Raphael Sauleau  
•       •       •

1338 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2022 at 10:05 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody have a handle on the yachts currently in construction?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So, you're saying that now is the time to buy?

Sweet! Let me sell all my crypto and lambos and get in on this!
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: So, you're saying that now is the time to buy?

Sweet! Let me sell all my crypto and lambos and get in on this!


Not my intent. I was thinking to seize the works in progress and repurpose the funds for relief for Ukraine. This is not Ford, those ships don't get their keels laid w/o a pre-payment.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you own a superyacht you're a piece of shiat. Change my mind.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't get the legality of this. It's war I guess, no ruels.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd be interested to know how much sanctions are really hitting them. Like from the super rich down to the average citizen. If we actually had media that does investigative journalism, that would be a great read
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
OK
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh no, who will buy their gold plated toilet holders and gold plated screws now?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't understand how seizing these yachts is legal.  To me it sounds like if the US invaded some country then someone would seize yachts from Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, etc.
 
Headso
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As shiatty as the US military industrial complex is at least we don't have a military industrial yacht club
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: If you own a superyacht you're a piece of shiat. Change my mind.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well I am more concerned with my investments in International Mini Giraffe Holdings LTD.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: I don't understand how seizing these yachts is legal.  To me it sounds like if the US invaded some country then someone would seize yachts from Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, etc.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: I'd be interested to know how much sanctions are really hitting them. Like from the super rich down to the average citizen. If we actually had media that does investigative journalism, that would be a great read


I'm certain it affects them all but the rich won't be starving or homeless.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So we don't need a bigger boat?
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There used to be a guy on Fark, back when the commentariat was more libertarian than liberal, who always used yachts as his example of why trickle down is the way to go.   "When rich people buy yachts it creates jobs for people who build yachts!"
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's one ugly boat.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: If you own a superyacht you're a piece of shiat. Change my mind.


I live in a town with a ton of superyachts... 99% of them are total assholes. The other 1% just rent them out.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: I don't understand how seizing these yachts is legal.  To me it sounds like if the US invaded some country then someone would seize yachts from Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, etc.


Please allow me to refer you to the maritime warfare legal principle of Might Makes Right.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BunchaRubes: I don't understand how seizing these yachts is legal.  To me it sounds like if the US invaded some country then someone would seize yachts from Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, etc.


American billionaires aren't oligarchs. Hate on them all you want, in fact I'll be on your side often. But the oligarchs are all Putin's inner circle. The money paying for all the luxury foreign properties, planes, yachts, etc. has been essentially stolen. Putin owns a lot more stuff than what has his name on the title. Including the oligarchs, they exist at his pleasure.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ModernPrimitive01: I'd be interested to know how much sanctions are really hitting them. Like from the super rich down to the average citizen. If we actually had media that does investigative journalism, that would be a great read


It makes common food items more expensive. Food prices are double. However mobile phone contract is effectively 40% cheaper. I'm sure that will change.

Plus way less work if not in factory or farmer. Lots of high tech jobs have gone away.

/ just my experience.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.