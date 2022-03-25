 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au)   Eerie clip of Ukraine's 'freezing hellscape' that is the abandoned ruins of Mariupol   (news.com.au) divider line
9
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

920 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2022 at 10:56 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cold is just God telling you to burn more Russians.
 
farker down under
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any word on the abducted civilians? Based on how much of an evil Kent pootin is, I can only assume the men will be sent to gulags, the woman to sex slavery and the kids into reeducation camps.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's not really enough damage we can do to Russia for this.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Putin. Fark Trump. Fark the GoP and all their ilk across the planet.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: There's not really enough damage we can do to Russia for this.

[Fark user image 425x223]

[Fark user image 425x196]



Let's take a crack at it anyway.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: There's not really enough damage we can do to Russia for this.

[Fark user image 425x223]

[Fark user image 425x196]


Ah thanks, the article didn't contain any 'before' pictures and there are bits of the fomer Soviet Union which don't look vastly different to the photos in TFA even though there isn't a war on currently. Yeah that's farked up.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All for nothing.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We know who the oligarchs are. Their overseas property is now the property of Ukraine.

Yeah, sux that only other billionaires can afford to buy the yachts, but maybe there could be a worldwide lottery to be aboard a non-NATO submarine, and the winner gets to fire the torpedo that sinks Pooty's yacht. Maybe one of the little diesel boats running around. Those guys would love to be able to fly the Jolly Roger!
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I started watching Zelensky's "Servant of the People," show where he is jokingly elected President of Ukraine, on Netflix. I can't help but wonder how many of the beautiful older buildings shown ceased to exist the last month. And how many of the extras shown are now homeless/displaced/dead.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.