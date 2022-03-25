 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Perfectly legitimate US businessmen who have been wrongfully imprisoned are commonly denied compassionate release. Shocked. SHOCKED   (theguardian.com) divider line
13
    More: Obvious, Prison, Crime, United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, Criminal law, compassionate release, Brian Cogan, Judge Brian Cogan, Cancer  
•       •       •

13 Comments
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hmm, types of discrimination, let's see:
Race
Gender
Nationality
Sexual Orientation
Religion
Color
Age

Gosh, having a hard time seeing "mobster" in that list...
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They don't believe Italians are white enough, maybe?
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like these people are missing the point of the "die" part of "rot in prison until you die."
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

many mobsters are not Italian. but they may drive a fiat.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aged 69? I thought crime bosses were entering their prime at that age.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fuhgeddaboudit.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watching previously-released elderly gangsters settle old scores & cause the deaths of enemies & rivals after release will do that.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll need proof that cancer is affecting his health.

Come back to me for sympathy when you die.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Some attorneys believe that judges fail to see people who were involved with organized crime, or criminal enterprises, as anything but lifelong criminals, diminishing their prospects of obtaining compassionate release. They see men like Gioeli - and other ageing mobsters and gangsters - as being unfairly discriminated against."There are criminal lawyers and then there are criminal lawyers. Taking mob money seems like an easy road to wealth but you're going to either cross a line or become disposable.
 
Daeva
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nope don't change anything, fark those guys specificaly in fact anyone who can kill someone with a word should be denied letters and phone calls.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We should grant them dispassionate release.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Loucifer: We should grant them dispassionate release.

[Fark user image 300x168]


Nods in agreement.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
