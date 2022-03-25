 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   The sea was surprised that day, my friends (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
12
    More: Silly, Google Maps, Google Earth, Google Maps users, weird looking thing, oil rigs, creepy image, Morse code, shadow-like cylinders  
•       •       •

407 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2022 at 2:50 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
BOO!

Never turn your back on the ocean...
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a streetlight.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Knives?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
narco trafficking evidence the DEA doesn't want open to the public?
 
rfenster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's the famed Santa Barbara Channel Ghost.
 
Nullav
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You had one job.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


what a puzzled Reddit user may look like.
 
rfenster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There are oil derricks at the center of each of the depressions.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oncorhynchusobstetrician [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mr. Bill
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nullav: [Fark user image 850x601]
You had one job.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Have been a bit curious about those selectively high-res portions of the oceans. Does google highlight things then make a second pass with a better geosatellite?
 
rfenster
‘’ less than a minute ago  

oncorhynchusobstetrician: [Fark user image 811x537]
Mr. Bill


Ooooh Nooooo!
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.