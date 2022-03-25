 Skip to content
(MSN)   Recent disasters have told us one thing, we need more health care workers
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, my family has six generations of nurses into the world. We're doing our part, and my daughter is on track for her LPN, and then RN. And I hate to say this, but our health care system has been woefully understaffed for years. Let's not even talk about the VA or elder care.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Hey, my family has six generations of nurses into the world. We're doing our part, and my daughter is on track for her LPN, and then RN. And I hate to say this, but our health care system has been woefully understaffed for years. Let's not even talk about the VA or elder care.


Through in how to pay for it, and it really becomes a nasty issue.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well its a good thing that an endless pandemic hasn't reduced the number of healthcare workers either by disabling them or by giving them PTSD so they quit.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great! I can't wait to earn minimum wage being cursed and spat upon by modern primitives who won't get their shots or wear a scrap of clothe on their precious face.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not if they won't get their shots.
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It takes a certain kind of person to want to work in health care, or care in general.

A sensible person would not want me to take a job like that.

If we don't have those people, then perhaps we need more people in general.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insurance companies and hospitals: SO LET'S TREAT THEM ALL LIKE shiat, NOT PAY THEM BECAUSE THEY WILL BE DESPARATE FOR WORK!!!!

Hey?  How come the shortage got worse?
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: hubiestubert: Hey, my family has six generations of nurses into the world. We're doing our part, and my daughter is on track for her LPN, and then RN. And I hate to say this, but our health care system has been woefully understaffed for years. Let's not even talk about the VA or elder care.

Through in how to pay for it, and it really becomes a nasty issue.


How to pay for it is abundantly clear, it's a matter of finding the political will to do it, and/or guillotining the rich assholes obstructing it.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Recent treatment of healthcare workers has told us another - namely that you'd have to be crazy to want to be a healthcare worker.

Thankfully the world is chock-a-block full of batshiat crazy people?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am doing my part I sell snake oil to rubes, they don't need none of them fancy book learnin doctors.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck with that. After witnessing the complete collapse of basic decency these past couple years, its going to be hard to find anyone willing to work in healthcare or education or food and bev. It's going to have a huge impact on the decade, at a minimum.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The AMA needs to be disbanded.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Through in how to pay for it, and it really becomes a nasty issue.


Paying for it is straightforward. Every other advanced economy does it.

But our advanced economy is being garroted by shareholders.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We treat them like holiday help.

We REALLY REALLY need you! (Just not all the time.)

We REALLY REALLY need you! (To take all the risks for little pay.)

We REALLY REALLY need you! (To deal with deplorable situations, get over it, come back and do it all over again repeatedly AND maintain your own mental health because this is America, we ain't paying for that.)

Yeah, good luck stockpiling healthcare workers in this system.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Want more workers, pay more.

Alternatively do the same thing you did for tech and write tons of articles about a non-existent skills shortage to create a glut of workers with expensive training that can only be used for your field. Californian companies did something similar during the Great Depression. They spread false rumors in Oklahoma that there was a severe shortage of seasonal laborers in California. When prospective workers arrived they found the offered wages were starvation level and they were competing with tons of other people who had been lured there and couldn't afford to move back.

The point here is that if you read an article in corporate-owned media and come away thinking "hmm, maybe a boat is a great investment" or "I just got a great idea, I could retrain as a nurse and make a lot of money" you are probably being played.
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, good luck with that after treating them like disposal employees.  We need more teachers and truck drivers etc too, but I don't think that's going to happen any time soon either.  Everybody is too cheap to pony up what it's going to take to get and retain these folks.  That's the problem when your prime motivator is creating shareholder value.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a simple supply and demand problem.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have we tried paying and treating them like crap? Or giving them contradictory covid precautions?

Maybe we should force them to come to work sick and punish them for doing so?

Let's not back them up when they have to go against doctors to keep them from endangering patients with blatant policy and federal violations.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work in healthcare so I'm really getting a kick out of these replies etc...
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the problem is we pay them too much. If we cut their wages we could afford to hire more.

/MBA logic
 
EL EM
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Unless we can come up with a perfect health care system, there's no need to change anything. (Does not apply to health care workers or sick people).
 
Oneiros
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We already have a sort of jobs program here in the US-- the military.

What would it take for a medical Corp type system to get people medical training?  Either as full time employment in the medical profession (like in Northern Exposure), or to have FEMA set up a reservist type organization for disasters to do EMR type tasks?

Or is that what CERT is?  (I think that's volunteer, no real benefits)

Maybe even give volunteers some tax breaks for volunteering or something.

/maybe these things are already being done, I have no clue
//currently working on my Outdoor Emergency Care training certification
 
luckhasit
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
 It the cost of education. My daughter wanted to be a nurse. She try to get in the nursing program that has a reasonably cost at the local junior college but it had a lottery. She waited two years and realized that her basic training (all the classes that she taken to be able to enter the lottery) was going to lose relevant. The other available program would put her $100,000 in debt.  She change direction and she's being paid more than she would've made as a nurse. I really don't get it many  of the nurses at our local hospitals are from other countries. I don't think they paid $100,000 for their education.
 
The Fireman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Healthcare and education are extremely valuable for a functional and healthy society.  This means the GQP will do literally everything they can do destroy them.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

luckhasit: It the cost of education. My daughter wanted to be a nurse. She try to get in the nursing program that has a reasonably cost at the local junior college but it had a lottery. She waited two years and realized that her basic training (all the classes that she taken to be able to enter the lottery) was going to lose relevant. The other available program would put her $100,000 in debt.  She change direction and she's being paid more than she would've made as a nurse. I really don't get it many  of the nurses at our local hospitals are from other countries. I don't think they paid $100,000 for their education.


When there's a genuine labor shortage (not the kind that makes life less convenient for little people, but the kind that is causing the company to lose money) companies will pay people to undergo training.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

luckhasit: It the cost of education. My daughter wanted to be a nurse. She try to get in the nursing program that has a reasonably cost at the local junior college but it had a lottery. She waited two years and realized that her basic training (all the classes that she taken to be able to enter the lottery) was going to lose relevant. The other available program would put her $100,000 in debt.  She change direction and she's being paid more than she would've made as a nurse. I really don't get it many  of the nurses at our local hospitals are from other countries. I don't think they paid $100,000 for their education.


I don't know about in the US, but from watching too much NHK I know Japan allows nurses in from other countries like the Philippines, but it's a visa program so they're only allowed to be in the country for a fixed period.

(There was coverage at the beginning of the pandemic about possibly extending the allowed period, so they wouldn't lose their existing nurses... but I don't recall if it happened or not)

I know the US requires doctors to re-certify.  Our lead networking guy at a university that I worked at had been a doctor in Vietnam... but didn't want to go through the school and residency all over again, so changed professions.

I also wonder if 'foreign' is truly foreign-- does a Puerto Rican medical education qualify in other states?  Maybe set up a training systems where the cost of living is lower.  You'd need patients to practice on, and I don't know how medical tourism would work when you can't escape American tort law.
 
oldfool
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But sick people are icky! I know I'm one of them, I'm being icky right now.

At least my fever broke.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

luckhasit: It the cost of education. My daughter wanted to be a nurse. She try to get in the nursing program that has a reasonably cost at the local junior college but it had a lottery. She waited two years and realized that her basic training (all the classes that she taken to be able to enter the lottery) was going to lose relevant. The other available program would put her $100,000 in debt.  She change direction and she's being paid more than she would've made as a nurse. I really don't get it many  of the nurses at our local hospitals are from other countries. I don't think they paid $100,000 for their education.


That seems incredibly high for a two year degree. My wife didn't pay nearly that much. Is this California?
Now she's one of the nurses taking advantage of the sweet, sweet contract pay.  That is until they finally realize they're paying nurses 3X the salary to work at the same hospitals people are quitting and are really just shuffling people around.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We also need Universal Health Care.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Including mental health providers.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No we don't.

We need right wing backed, russian propaganda off America's airwaves.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Oneiros: luckhasit: It the cost of education. My daughter wanted to be a nurse. She try to get in the nursing program that has a reasonably cost at the local junior college but it had a lottery. She waited two years and realized that her basic training (all the classes that she taken to be able to enter the lottery) was going to lose relevant. The other available program would put her $100,000 in debt.  She change direction and she's being paid more than she would've made as a nurse. I really don't get it many  of the nurses at our local hospitals are from other countries. I don't think they paid $100,000 for their education.

I don't know about in the US, but from watching too much NHK I know Japan allows nurses in from other countries like the Philippines, but it's a visa program so they're only allowed to be in the country for a fixed period.

(There was coverage at the beginning of the pandemic about possibly extending the allowed period, so they wouldn't lose their existing nurses... but I don't recall if it happened or not)

I know the US requires doctors to re-certify.  Our lead networking guy at a university that I worked at had been a doctor in Vietnam... but didn't want to go through the school and residency all over again, so changed professions.

I also wonder if 'foreign' is truly foreign-- does a Puerto Rican medical education qualify in other states?  Maybe set up a training systems where the cost of living is lower.  You'd need patients to practice on, and I don't know how medical tourism would work when you can't escape American tort law.


You have to be certified in each state you practice in.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Klyukva: When there's a genuine labor shortage (not the kind that makes life less convenient for little people, but the kind that is causing the company to lose money) companies will pay people to undergo training.


I've actually wondered why insurance companies don't start building pill factories and other services to deal with gouging from the medical industry

... and then I remember that the ACA limits their profits based on how much they pay out... so they have a motive to keep inefficiencies in the system so they can claim larger profits.

And possibly make things worse if they spin off 'pharmacy benefits manager' type crap.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Fireman: Healthcare and education are extremely valuable for a functional and healthy society.  This means the GQP will do literally everything they can do destroy them.


Don't forget America's allies; the GOP wants NORAD and NATO to be OUR enemies.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Merltech: hubiestubert: Hey, my family has six generations of nurses into the world. We're doing our part, and my daughter is on track for her LPN, and then RN. And I hate to say this, but our health care system has been woefully understaffed for years. Let's not even talk about the VA or elder care.

Through in how to pay for it, and it really becomes a nasty issue.


Nationalize health care. Cut out profiteering ceos.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I mean for MD's.  For nurses I don't know.  One of the biggest factors lately was idiots dying on purpose making medical staff work hard for nothing. Covid progresses such that the patient gets a chance to ask the Dr. about their chances. So as a Dr. you get to tell the patient they're gonna die (exact wording changes depending on how honest the patient wants it). Then the families. What do you mean he can't get the vaccine now? That makes no sense. Give him Ivermectin!

Recently my Dr. friends look forward to actually helping people get a good outcome.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Health care companies are "for profit" and in every corporation the employees are the enemy because they cost money and reduce profits.

Because of this they will never be fully staffed and they will always be underpaid just like every other company out there.

If you want real health care then we need to separate it from our "for profit" system. That is the whole reason we have any public service organizations like fire departments and it is about time we have a universal health care system to actually care for Americans.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sleze: Sounds like a simple supply and demand problem.


Yup.  We need to increase their pay, and decrease the costs and increase the availability of medical training/degrees.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think if we just make the ones we got work a few more hours per shift it'll all be fine and much more profita-   errrm I mean just fine. I'll go ahead and stop right there. Just work harder.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Hey, my family has six generations of nurses into the world. We're doing our part, and my daughter is on track for her LPN, and then RN. And I hate to say this, but our health care system has been woefully understaffed for years. Let's not even talk about the VA or elder care.


The US medical system was short over 1 million RNs before the pandemic.

At this point our medical system is near collapse due to shortage of staff. I know several people who are now the single point of failure and can't do it much longer.

This nation needs a national healthcare training program along the lines of the WW2 pilot training program. It's already too late, but we still need to start tomorrow.

/Burnt.
//Injured.
///Just about done.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Look, we know that disaster preparedness can save a lot of money over the long run, but if it doesn't show it in the quarterly statement I can't tie it to my executive bonuses. If I'm not getting any extra bonus I think we can all agree that it's not worth doing.
 
robodog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Hey, my family has six generations of nurses into the world. We're doing our part, and my daughter is on track for her LPN, and then RN. And I hate to say this, but our health care system has been woefully understaffed for years. Let's not even talk about the VA or elder care.


My family on my mom's side is similar, going back five generations we're mostly doctors, nurses, or educators. Among my cousins of the 18 of us 8 are doctors or nurses and 4 are teachers.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
must...not.....

Fark user imageView Full Size

...dammit
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Unfortunately, the events of the last two years haven't exactly been a great marketing exercise for a career in the field of medicine. My mom retired a decade ago from her RN position, citing overwork, stress, etc. (she was of retirement age). I doesn't sound like it has gotten better, anything but.
 
