kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You wouldn't think this story would come from New Zealand.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's whining that his son has a brain injury and can't take the noise or something. But the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few. Or the one.

Anyway, there are noise canceling headphones.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It won't be quite in hell either old man
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Blaming the 85-year-old man for being deceived, when a court reviewed the situation and agreed with him (and his son, the person actually impacted by the park's deception) frankly sucks.
 
Boudyro
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Blaming the 85-year-old man for being deceived, when a court reviewed the situation and agreed with him (and his son, the person actually impacted by the park's deception) frankly sucks.


Yeah, at least based off that article I'm a lot more suspicious of the park than I am the people who have an issue.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: You wouldn't think this story would come from New Zealand.


I wouldn't think of ninjas being noisy, either.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Turn down the darn hip-hop music.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oblig
 
scalpod
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: kdawg7736: You wouldn't think this story would come from New Zealand.

I wouldn't think of ninjas being noisy, either.


That's the thing. Every country has ninjas but you only know of the Japanese ones 'cause they're rubbish.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mugato: He's whining that his son has a brain injury and can't take the noise or something. But the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few. Or the one.

Anyway, there are noise canceling headphones.


Your definition of "needs" must be different than mine.  And being concerned and protective of his son with, you know, a traumatic brain injury isn't whining.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Blaming the 85-year-old man for being deceived, when a court reviewed the situation and agreed with him (and his son, the person actually impacted by the park's deception) frankly sucks.


Counterpoint: The Park is more rad than anyone can believe
 
boozehat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

scalpod: fluffy_pope: kdawg7736: You wouldn't think this story would come from New Zealand.

I wouldn't think of ninjas being noisy, either.

That's the thing. Every country has ninjas but you only know of the Japanese ones 'cause they're rubbish.


fact
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

scalpod: fluffy_pope: kdawg7736: You wouldn't think this story would come from New Zealand.

I wouldn't think of ninjas being noisy, either.

That's the thing. Every country has ninjas but you only know of the Japanese ones 'cause they're rubbish.


but they make such good blenders...
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's crazy to think Jimi Hendrix would've been 80 this year.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: It won't be quite in hell either old man


It won't be quite *what?*
 
