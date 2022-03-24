 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   New polls show that your average American thinks Biden should be doing something, uh, different in Ukraine, like maybe sending in the unicorn brigade or calling the X-Men. Also, he's been waaaaay too slow to press the "stop inflation" button   (mtpr.org) divider line
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If Traitor Tot and company hadn't bee pumping low interest rates to buoy the stock market from 2016 onward we might not be facing such bad inflation.

Of course the primary problem is that companies have realized they can just squeeze even more money out of folks by just saying "supply shortages" and "inflation." It doesn't have to be true, just invoke those words and raise your prices. There are LOTS of companies complaining about shortages and inflation but raking in record profits.

It's almost like regulation and oversight to protect consumers is a good thing that we shouldn't have let Mango Mussolini and his ilk gut like a freshly caught fish.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Average Americans should stick to what they know, like worrying about the next episode of the Kardashians.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I thought 75% approved of the response?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

brokenbiscuits: If Traitor Tot and company hadn't bee pumping low interest rates to buoy the stock market from 2016 onward we might not be facing such bad inflation.

Of course the primary problem is that companies have realized they can just squeeze even more money out of folks by just saying "supply shortages" and "inflation." It doesn't have to be true, just invoke those words and raise your prices. There are LOTS of companies complaining about shortages and inflation but raking in record profits.

It's almost like regulation and oversight to protect consumers is a good thing that we shouldn't have let Mango Mussolini and his ilk gut like a freshly caught fish.


This is not inflation caused by monetary policy. Supply, logistics, Covid, and now war are the root cause.
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: brokenbiscuits: If Traitor Tot and company hadn't bee pumping low interest rates to buoy the stock market from 2016 onward we might not be facing such bad inflation.

Of course the primary problem is that companies have realized they can just squeeze even more money out of folks by just saying "supply shortages" and "inflation." It doesn't have to be true, just invoke those words and raise your prices. There are LOTS of companies complaining about shortages and inflation but raking in record profits.

It's almost like regulation and oversight to protect consumers is a good thing that we shouldn't have let Mango Mussolini and his ilk gut like a freshly caught fish.

This is not inflation caused by monetary policy. Supply, logistics, Covid, and now war are the root cause.


Yes, COVID and war are major contributors that Biden has no control over. I'm not trying to boil the whole thing down to a single cause. I'm just saying that monetary policy (particularly Trump's) has contributed to the significant impact as well. That's a single point that could have been prevented if Fatty Fartknuckle wasn't so dead set on regularly screeching "STOCK MARKET GOOD! BEST ECONOMY! ME AM JEAN-YOOS," like farking Mongo with a bad toupee, make up, and a loss of 70 IQ points.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Opinion polls are about as useful as vestigial tails.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

brokenbiscuits: GardenWeasel: brokenbiscuits: If Traitor Tot and company hadn't bee pumping low interest rates to buoy the stock market from 2016 onward we might not be facing such bad inflation.

Of course the primary problem is that companies have realized they can just squeeze even more money out of folks by just saying "supply shortages" and "inflation." It doesn't have to be true, just invoke those words and raise your prices. There are LOTS of companies complaining about shortages and inflation but raking in record profits.

It's almost like regulation and oversight to protect consumers is a good thing that we shouldn't have let Mango Mussolini and his ilk gut like a freshly caught fish.

This is not inflation caused by monetary policy. Supply, logistics, Covid, and now war are the root cause.

Yes, COVID and war are major contributors that Biden has no control over. I'm not trying to boil the whole thing down to a single cause. I'm just saying that monetary policy (particularly Trump's) has contributed to the significant impact as well. That's a single point that could have been prevented if Fatty Fartknuckle wasn't so dead set on regularly screeching "STOCK MARKET GOOD! BEST ECONOMY! ME AM JEAN-YOOS," like farking Mongo with a bad toupee, make up, and a loss of 70 IQ points.


Basically because of trumps desire to hit from the ladies tee and call himself tiger woods, we're in this mess.
 
Insurgent
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
this is clearly fake news
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DarwiOdrade: Opinion polls are about as useful as vestigial tails.


All news is being progressively tweaked into entertainment.
More and more, polls are formulated, worded, taken and publicized to produce the maximum public sensation.
The click bait headline is written before the poll is even taken.
 
