(NPR)   A look at how that false story about Ukrainian biolabs developing chemical weapons with US assistance became so widespread among the Right. Cliffs Notes version: Russian propaganda, Chinese media, Fox News, and Tucker Carlson   (npr.org) divider line
    Russia, Biological warfare, false narratives, assistance of the U.S. government, followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory, Russian efforts, false biolab story spread, Fox News  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I mean, technically the first item in that list covers the next three.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A reminder that at a press conference President Trump said he believed Putin over U.S. intelligence and suffered zero consequences.

Similarly Tucker will continue amplifying Russian and white supremacist propaganda without consequence.

And why not? What is the GOP for if not for white supremacy and misogyny in service to their authoritarianism?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Deplorables are also the Gullibles.
 
fzyancey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh the hate and propaganda
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure lawyers are happy that they're no longer scheduled to be first against the wall, Tucker.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is that people think that bio lab = military bio weapon facility. Your cholesterol is tested in a bio lab.

I work right next to a lab that studies the ZIKA virus. These labs are everywhere. It's kinda how we have a covid vaccines.

But at the same time, you don't want an unstable military power using your research for evil.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's not forget Glenn "Putin's professional ass kisser" Greenwald was working overtime pushing this garbage for weeks on Twitter. I guess he got an extra beet ration for his work.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we need a more complex explanation than three words?  "Liars and Sheep"?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fzyancey: Ahh the hate and propaganda


Regarding anything in specific? Or just in general?
I can't wait to hear the details.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a vast right wing fascist conspiracy in the world today. It's no surprise to anyone paying attention that the fascist propaganda outlets, Putin, Trump, and the deplorables are all so perfectly aligned.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We had to invade because Hunter Biden was trying to engineer and deploy COVID-22"  is one of those conspiracy theories I feel like I should be more surprised at than I am.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, those are all the same thing.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: A reminder that at a press conference President Trump said he believed Putin over U.S. intelligence and suffered zero consequences.


Trump also said Putin was a genius for starting this war.  Again, no consequences will follow.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: weddingsinger: A reminder that at a press conference President Trump said he believed Putin over U.S. intelligence and suffered zero consequences.

Trump also said Putin was a genius for starting this war.  Again, no consequences will follow.


Consequences are for minorities and poor people
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Senator Rubio: I only have a minute left. Let me ask you, does Ukraine have chemical or biological weapons?

Nuland: Ukraine has biological research facilities, which, in fact, we are now quite concerned Russian forces may be seeking to gain control of. So we are working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those "research materials" from falling into the hands of Russian forces, should they approach.
 
jso2897
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Senator Rubio: I only have a minute left. Let me ask you, does Ukraine have chemical or biological weapons?

Nuland: Ukraine has biological research facilities, which, in fact, we are now quite concerned Russian forces may be seeking to gain control of. So we are working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those "research materials" from falling into the hands of Russian forces, should they approach.


Yes. And.................?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fzyancey: Ahh the hate and propaganda


Yes, Russian propaganda fueling far-right hate.  It's not that complicated to understand.
 
henrypenry1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jso2897: fzyancey: Ahh the hate and propaganda

Regarding anything in specific? Or just in general?
I can't wait to hear the details.


Is fzyancey a known lying sheep to farkers or are you not satisfied with the details of hate and propaganda in either comments or TFA? Seriously asking.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

neongoats: There's a vast right wing fascist conspiracy in the world today. It's no surprise to anyone paying attention that the fascist propaganda outlets, Putin, Trump, and the deplorables are all so perfectly aligned.


My FIL claims to not watch FOX - on doctors' orders - but he somehow knows all the talking points.

He spews that Fauci personally profited from creating COVID *and* the vaccine both. FIL knows people who have died from the vaccine and others who died from COVID because they were unable to get the booster. (Why? How? No one knows. Don't scratch the surface. There is no 'there' there.)

It's astonishing, the glib flexibility of the Russian narrative. It fits all the spaces where rational thought should go, and these smooth brained rustics who used to fear and loathe the Russkies now think that Ukraine is full of nazi germ warfare labs and Putin's just protecting the world from evil.

Also: Brandon.

Brandon Brandon Brandon.

Someone please make us a Marcia / Biden meme. Please.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
if I may retort...Hunter Biden!!!!

/seriously, Hunter Biden laptop thing is the worse thing ever, again, on my NextDerp feed.
 
Mouser
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If by "widespread", you mean "everybody and their grandmother knows it is Russian propaganda", then yeah.

Seriously, the Big Lie of Russian collusion is poisoning your mind, Subby.  Political desperation ain't pretty.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

neongoats: There's a vast right wing fascist conspiracy in the world today. It's no surprise to anyone paying attention that the fascist propaganda outlets, Putin, Trump, and the deplorables are all so perfectly aligned.


I was in Palm Beach County during the 2000 Bush/Gore election debacle.  What I learned was that you don't need a vast conspiracy.

All it takes is a bunch of guys with the same goal to push a thing along. They don't even to wink at each other (although they sometimes do). They just have see each other doing a thing, and decide to do that thing too.

You still see the result of a vast conspiracy, but they don't need secret meetings to pull it off.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

atomic-age: neongoats: There's a vast right wing fascist conspiracy in the world today. It's no surprise to anyone paying attention that the fascist propaganda outlets, Putin, Trump, and the deplorables are all so perfectly aligned.

My FIL claims to not watch FOX - on doctors' orders - but he somehow knows all the talking points.


Most likely, pulling a semantics ploy.  Doc said to stop watching fox news on TV... Your FIL is probably just watching clips from the shows on YouTube, twitter and FB.  Which would not countermand the good doctors orders.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: neongoats: There's a vast right wing fascist conspiracy in the world today. It's no surprise to anyone paying attention that the fascist propaganda outlets, Putin, Trump, and the deplorables are all so perfectly aligned.

I was in Palm Beach County during the 2000 Bush/Gore election debacle.  What I learned was that you don't need a vast conspiracy.

All it takes is a bunch of guys with the same goal to push a thing along. They don't even to wink at each other (although they sometimes do). They just have see each other doing a thing, and decide to do that thing too.

You still see the result of a vast conspiracy, but they don't need secret meetings to pull it off.


The have not so secret meetings about it every year.

They call it CPAC
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jso2897: fzyancey: Ahh the hate and propaganda

Regarding anything in specific? Or just in general?
I can't wait to hear the details.


He doesn't have anything. He's such a hopeless no-talent at trolling, he's been reduced to just making vague pronouncements he hopes are just trolly enough to qualify as an attempt. He's an embarrassment to his profession.

If I hadn't marked him down as a Russian cheerleader, I'd have probably thought his post was referring to QAnon and Carlson. If they ever held a troll Olympics, they wouldn't even let him watch from the back bleachers for fear his mere presence would destroy the credibility of the whole event.
 
fzyancey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

henrypenry1: jso2897: fzyancey: Ahh the hate and propaganda

Regarding anything in specific? Or just in general?
I can't wait to hear the details.

Is fzyancey a known lying sheep to farkers or are you not satisfied with the details of hate and propaganda in either comments or TFA? Seriously asking.


No. Just witnessing the broad typical antifa gang style hate dissemination tactics that usually lack in any background or logic. Just spew hate for the right, white people, Christians, "Centrists" "MAGAS" etc. Rinse and repeat regardless of the topic. Hope people will join in.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: The problem is that people think that bio lab = military bio weapon facility. Your cholesterol is tested in a bio lab.

I work right next to a lab that studies the ZIKA virus. These labs are everywhere. It's kinda how we have a covid vaccines.

But at the same time, you don't want an unstable military power using your research for evil.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Building_470

Fort Detrick used to house anthrax!!!

/been on that post, the building was creepy.
//gotta create the monster to study it
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So what if Ukraine had some labs? This is not a legitimate cause for killing people. Lots of countries have labs. It would not be ok to bomb Maryland to silence Fort Detrick. This is an effort to legitimize the killing of Ukrainians. Putin is a mass murderer. We don't accept the excuses of these supporters of war.
Yes, my country invaded Iraq without a legitimate cause, and this caused great destruction, death.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
henrypenry1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image 425x318][Fark user image 425x254]


A simulated Hydrogen production systems and pic of Colin Powell discussing Anthrax facilities in Iraq...from 2003.  What's your point?
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fzyancey: henrypenry1: jso2897: fzyancey: Ahh the hate and propaganda

Regarding anything in specific? Or just in general?
I can't wait to hear the details.

Is fzyancey a known lying sheep to farkers or are you not satisfied with the details of hate and propaganda in either comments or TFA? Seriously asking.

No. Just witnessing the broad typical antifa gang style hate dissemination tactics that usually lack in any background or logic. Just spew hate for the right, white people, Christians, "Centrists" "MAGAS" etc. Rinse and repeat regardless of the topic. Hope people will join in.


Is this really the only approach you've got to any topic? Why not simplify your simplicity for everyone and condense it down into a lame cartoon you can threadshiat with? There's bound to be a Ben Garrison gem that covers all the bases of your tired refrain.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I recently had dinner with an old friend who was back in town, and we were talking about the war. It was a weird conversation. He doesn't support Putin, but he believes the debunked story about the Ukrainian labs. "I don't believe anything the news tells me," he said. But you have to believe something eventually, and it seems most of what he chooses to believe is coming from sources like those in the headline.

/we also argued about war crimes
//"What do you expect them to do?"
///maybe not launch an unprovoked invasion?
 
fzyancey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: fzyancey: henrypenry1: jso2897: fzyancey: Ahh the hate and propaganda

Regarding anything in specific? Or just in general?
I can't wait to hear the details.

Is fzyancey a known lying sheep to farkers or are you not satisfied with the details of hate and propaganda in either comments or TFA? Seriously asking.

No. Just witnessing the broad typical antifa gang style hate dissemination tactics that usually lack in any background or logic. Just spew hate for the right, white people, Christians, "Centrists" "MAGAS" etc. Rinse and repeat regardless of the topic. Hope people will join in.

Is this really the only approach you've got to any topic? Why not simplify your simplicity for everyone and condense it down into a lame cartoon you can threadshiat with? There's bound to be a Ben Garrison gem that covers all the bases of your tired refrain.


I get it. You're consumed with hate. You'll lash out at anyone who challenges your little world view. You've been brainwashed like the perfect little sheep. It's ok. My opinion is not going to upset your world. Keep up the good work.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We don't need to develop chem/bio weapons. We did all that back in the 30s-60s
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Senator Rubio: I only have a minute left. Let me ask you, does Ukraine have chemical or biological weapons?

Nuland: Ukraine has biological research facilities, which, in fact, we are now quite concerned Russian forces may be seeking to gain control of. So we are working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those "research materials" from falling into the hands of Russian forces, should they approach.


I noticed how you added some quotation marks in and assumed you'd be able to gaslight people.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fzyancey: EdgeRunner: fzyancey: henrypenry1: jso2897: fzyancey: Ahh the hate and propaganda

Regarding anything in specific? Or just in general?
I can't wait to hear the details.

Is fzyancey a known lying sheep to farkers or are you not satisfied with the details of hate and propaganda in either comments or TFA? Seriously asking.

No. Just witnessing the broad typical antifa gang style hate dissemination tactics that usually lack in any background or logic. Just spew hate for the right, white people, Christians, "Centrists" "MAGAS" etc. Rinse and repeat regardless of the topic. Hope people will join in.

Is this really the only approach you've got to any topic? Why not simplify your simplicity for everyone and condense it down into a lame cartoon you can threadshiat with? There's bound to be a Ben Garrison gem that covers all the bases of your tired refrain.

I get it. You're consumed with hate. You'll lash out at anyone who challenges your little world view. You've been brainwashed like the perfect little sheep. It's ok. My opinion is not going to upset your world. Keep up the good work.


Man, you're bad at this.

Guess all the top-tier trolls have already been sent to the front lines.
 
Bealach
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: It's kinda how we have a covid vaccines.


True, but that carries no weigh with the wingnuts. They think the vax is designed to monitor their thoughts, or alter their DNA, or some such shiat. It's all part of the librul conspiracy to replace white folks!
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Does anyone esle feel like a hippo backed into the thread and started spraying dung?
 
Bealach
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jso2897: I can't wait to hear the details.


Funny how rught-wingers demand facts from centrists & liberals, but believe Putin & Carlson without question.
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fzyancey: henrypenry1: jso2897: fzyancey: Ahh the hate and propaganda

Regarding anything in specific? Or just in general?
I can't wait to hear the details.

Is fzyancey a known lying sheep to farkers or are you not satisfied with the details of hate and propaganda in either comments or TFA? Seriously asking.

No. Just witnessing the broad typical antifa gang style hate dissemination tactics that usually lack in any background or logic. Just spew hate for the right, white people, Christians, "Centrists" "MAGAS" etc. Rinse and repeat regardless of the topic. Hope people will join in.


That's the most pathetic whiney bullshiat I've seen in years.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image image 425x318][Fark user image image 425x254]


Still think it's unfortunate that Powell let himself get roped into that boondoggle. Horrible end to an otherwise decent career.

Of all the people to neglect the Powell Doctrine...
 
Animatronik
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This story never made any sense at all.
Why would the U.S. be secretly running labs to develop nasty biological weapons near territory that Russia had seized (Crimea)?

It's like people who say that masks don't work but offer no proof.

Or that trans women are just like women in every sport.

Or that the U.S. can borrow and distribute more money and increase the Fed's balance sheet with no effect on inflation.

Or that villainizing cops has no effect on crime.

Or that tax cuts will reduce the deficit in an already booming economy.

People just completely lack any common sense these days. They just accept so many propositions at face value, as if all you need to know is who the propositioner is aligned with, and you're done, there's absolutely no critical thinking involved whatsoever.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fzyancey: Ahh the hate and propaganda


No, it's "lies and propaganda".

Walk it down - Talking Heads
Youtube dZ-nfFc0aKw
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jso2897: fzyancey: Ahh the hate and propaganda

Regarding anything in specific? Or just in general?
I can't wait to hear the details.


As you know, I'm not here to discuss details. But let's give it a go:

Flint water and Hershey's drinking water are not the same.  Kwame was not jailed for putting drinking water into the flint river.  No
Matter what Putin says.

That rabbit is not my girlfriend.  Don't buy anything from her.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bealach: jso2897: I can't wait to hear the details.

Funny how rught-wingers demand facts from centrists & liberals, but believe Putin & Carlson without question.


I consider myself conservative. Never been a fan of Russian politics or of Tucker Carlson. TC comes off like a little biatchy man, a male version of Nancy Grace.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fzyancey: henrypenry1: jso2897: fzyancey: Ahh the hate and propaganda

Regarding anything in specific? Or just in general?
I can't wait to hear the details.

Is fzyancey a known lying sheep to farkers or are you not satisfied with the details of hate and propaganda in either comments or TFA? Seriously asking.

No. Just witnessing the broad typical antifa gang style hate dissemination tactics that usually lack in any background or logic. Just spew hate for the right, white people, Christians, "Centrists" "MAGAS" etc. Rinse and repeat regardless of the topic. Hope people will join in.


Hmm. Interesting that a story about Russian propaganda makes you leap instantly to "ANTIFA".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bealach
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: All it takes is a bunch of guys with the same goal to push a thing along.


And that's why right-wingers love the Electoral College. It's much easy to fiddle the votes in a few key states. You don't need massive voter fraud.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fzyancey: henrypenry1: jso2897: fzyancey: Ahh the hate and propaganda

Regarding anything in specific? Or just in general?
I can't wait to hear the details.

Is fzyancey a known lying sheep to farkers or are you not satisfied with the details of hate and propaganda in either comments or TFA? Seriously asking.

No. Just witnessing the broad typical antifa gang style hate dissemination tactics that usually lack in any background or logic. Just spew hate for the right, white people, Christians, "Centrists" "MAGAS" etc. Rinse and repeat regardless of the topic. Hope people will join in.


Why is it most fascists hate being called fascist? Why not openly embrace your beliefs?
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fzyancey: I get it. You're consumed with hate. You'll lash out at anyone who challenges your little world view. You've been brainwashed like the perfect little sheep. It's ok. My opinion is not going to upset your world. Keep up the good work.


You aren't challenging anything, you're just repeating the same old laundry list of what you hope are hot button labels. It's just pathetic and lazy, and deep down, even you have to be disappointed by your output. No one's outraged, we're just bored.
 
