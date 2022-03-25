 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Not all heroes wear capes   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
10
    More: Followup, Ukraine, Russia, Ukrainian language, World War II, Taras Ostapchuk, War, chief executive of a Russian weapons company, Kiev  
•       •       •

1382 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2022 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I wondered what had happened to that particular sailor.

Good hunting whilst kicking rocks, sir.

Life Is Temporary; Sail On
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or underwear
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't he be better in the Navy?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They enlisted a failed saboteur?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Ukrainian crewman who tried to sink a yacht on which he was employed because he believed it was owned by Alexander Mikheev, the oligarch chief executive of a Russian weapons company,

... Well, was it?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: [media4.giphy.com image 478x200]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Wouldn't he be better in the Navy?


I don't know he almost sank the last  boat he worked on.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

genner: Herr Flick's Revenge: Wouldn't he be better in the Navy?

I don't know he almost sank the last  boat he worked on.


The Navy throughout time has sunk boats.
Give him some scuba gear and a drill.
 
strutin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: A Ukrainian crewman who tried to sink a yacht on which he was employed because he believed it was owned by Alexander Mikheev, the oligarch chief executive of a Russian weapons company,

... Well, was it?


yes.

https://www.wiki.ng/en/wiki/who-is-alexander-mikheev-lady-anastasia-yacht-owner-is-the-ceo-of-rosoboronexport-935884
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.