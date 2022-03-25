 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Angry nipping chihuahuas terrorize entire town, locals looking for ways to dress them up like footballs to rid themselves of them   (metro.co.uk) divider line
31
    More: Scary, Dog, Domestic sheep, lambing field, Hip dysplasia, Chihuahua, Police dog, Pet, German Shepherd Dog  
•       •       •

640 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2022 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If chihuahuas were the size of a German Shepherd they would have been outlawed years ago.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
36 Angry Chihuahuas | Try Not To Laugh | That Pet Life
Youtube ftq0TQU3SQc
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

oldernell: If chihuahuas were the size of a German Shepherd they would have been outlawed years ago.


Yep.  It's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog.

My GF has a Chihuahua.  Best friends with the cat, they chase each other all over the house until the cat gets bored and kicks his ass.  He squeals like a little biatch and tears back to mama at mach 3

Now, around another dog?  Lawdamighty, he terrorized a huge (and sweet) Pitbull some friends brought over.  My first exposure to the Pitbull was his 100+ pound self diving on the couch and getting behind me to escape 'the chalupa.'
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I had  chihuahua and he was a great dog. Well to me anyway. He hated every other living thing under the sun and I lost track of the number of people he bit. I never let him off leash and I always warned people  not to pet him but they would never listen.  Some brave souls would even try and pick him up and he'd inevitably rip their hand open. Nobody would try and pick up a strange dog if it wasn't 5lbs. Anyway the moral of the story is that chihuahuas are assholes.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

oldernell: If chihuahuas were the size of a German Shepherd they would have been outlawed years ago.


If chihuahuas were the size of German Shepherds then fewer of them would be problematic in the first place.

They get that way because of how their owners treat them - they don't take their signs of aggression seriously whatsoever because they're so small, which effectively ends up training them to be more aggressive. It's not just chihuahuas. In my experience lots of small dogs end up like that, and every single time one of them goes after me if I politely tell the owner that they should keep them on a leash, or keep a tighter grip on the leash, or they might want to think about training so the dog doesn't bite some kid I always, always get a response that includes something to the effect of, "Oh, you don't have to worry, he's really small."
 
Marcos P
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My neighbors down the road have a Great Dane (Luna, who I call Big Luna, as my lab is also Luna, Medium Luna, coincidentally  the york across the street is also Luna, thats Little Luna) and a chiuaua (Zeus) and the Dane is a gentle giant and the chiuaua is an angry little shiat.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"¿Qué parte de "Yo quiero Taco Bell" no entiendes?"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Angry Nipping Chihuahuas is the name of my Mexican punk metal disco Pet Shop Boys cover band.
 
sleze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sounds like a simple solution...

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
'They weren't leashed, and the owner thought they're only little, they're only friendly. But you have to be really careful.'

Hey, I found the problem.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Those little guys aren't hateful, they simple lack any other way to tell you "That's my purse, and I don't know you!".
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: "¿Qué parte de "Yo quiero Taco Bell" no entiendes?"


El gusto no me gusta.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I am a dog lover, but I really draw the line on these SLYDs. (sh*tty little yappy dogs)

/auto correct tried to change it to happy
//get real
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I hate small dogs because they're not dogs, they're little yip-yappers.

If one of those stupid things could see you from miles away it'd start squeaking up a storm but if you took one step in that direction it'd run five miles back. Little farkers love to arf when you're on the sidewalk and they're inside, I don't know how their owners put up with that shiat.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I had  chihuahua and he was a great dog. Well to me anyway. He hated every other living thing under the sun and I lost track of the number of people he bit. I never let him off leash and I always warned people  not to pet him but they would never listen.  Some brave souls would even try and pick him up and he'd inevitably rip their hand open. Nobody would try and pick up a strange dog if it wasn't 5lbs. Anyway the moral of the story is that chihuahuas are assholes.


something something something a dog is a mirror of its owner something something
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Marcos P: My neighbors down the road have a Great Dane (Luna, who I call Big Luna, as my lab is also Luna, Medium Luna, coincidentally  the york across the street is also Luna, thats Little Luna) and a chiuaua (Zeus) and the Dane is a gentle giant and the chiuaua is an angry little shiat.


My late great "Chiweenie" had a Great Dane "girlfriend" (they were both fixed, she was a neighbor's dog).   That big sweet girl adored my little bastard.  She followed him around and would lower her herself to be eye-level with him.  He was the boss in that relationship.

He adopted us.  Had been the pet of a neighbor who also had toddlers around.  From the time he could get up our stairs he'd come to our house for some peace and quiet.  When she moved, she said we might as well keep him.   Also whoever thought up the name "Chiweenie" should strung up.

He looked more Dachshund than Chihuahua, except his long Dachshund ears could stand upright at times.  He was an asshole, but I still miss him after more than 8 years after he died.  Call me Mrs. Bojangles.  :(
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Or, you can train your dog, and it will be happy and fulfilled.  There are no bad dogs, only bad owners.

OEC2021 in Albbruck Schwanensee mit Joya
Youtube 22BQogEKe6E
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was walking my dog on some trails at the park, this little chihuahua came running up and nipping at my dog.  I had boots on so I was scooting him back.  Lady runs up and yells at me for kicking her dog.  I said let's get the cops and animal control involved over unleashed dogs that may be vicious

She picked up the little terror and hightailed it for the parking area.  If she had been a few more minutes I could have punted the doglet to the next county
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: RTOGUY: I had  chihuahua and he was a great dog. Well to me anyway. He hated every other living thing under the sun and I lost track of the number of people he bit. I never let him off leash and I always warned people  not to pet him but they would never listen.  Some brave souls would even try and pick him up and he'd inevitably rip their hand open. Nobody would try and pick up a strange dog if it wasn't 5lbs. Anyway the moral of the story is that chihuahuas are assholes.

something something something a dog is a mirror of its owner something something


I don't think that applies to chihuahuas they are famously "one person dogs". It's possible I didn't socialize him enough I suppose but he went everywhere with me so I don't know what else I could have done.  I've never had a problem with any other dogs and I've got three at home right now that are incredibly well behaved and gentle. I honestly just think chihuahuas are assholes in general not that I wouldn't ever consider another one.
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JohnCarter: I was walking my dog on some trails at the park, this little chihuahua came running up and nipping at my dog.  I had boots on so I was scooting him back.  Lady runs up and yells at me for kicking her dog.  I said let's get the cops and animal control involved over unleashed dogs that may be vicious

She picked up the little terror and hightailed it for the parking area.  If she had been a few more minutes I could have punted the doglet to the next county


I was at a trailhead, getting ready to go for a hike, I let my fifty pound shelter dog out of the car on a leash.  Another car pulls up, opens the doors, and two dogs rush out of the car and attack my dog.  I was concerned my large dog might pick up the smaller dog and snap it's neck like a chew toy.  We break the fight up, and the owners walk off to the trail with their unleashed dogs.

I call out, "you're going to take your untrained dogs onto the trail without leashes?  The woman huffed at me, and her husband bowed his head in shame.  I didn't get to go for a hike that day.

People suck, not the doglets.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We have two Chihuahuas living next door - Petey and Stanley - and they are just plain evil little farkers. Until I met them, I thought Lhasa Apsos were the worst dogs in the world, but these two little bags of aggression changed my mind forever.
 
Helmut Glanze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Back when Wild Chihuahuas were the dominant predator of the South West Plains, they were feared by all North Americans. Their tactic of herding, then ambushing and swarming large prey was copied by the indigenous peoples, creating substantial competition for food. After the bison were wiped out, the Wild Chihuahuas moved south to Old Mexico, leaving the people to be farmers.
Eventually, Northern people forgot about them, as they terrorized Mexico. Now in modern times, some have been semi-domesticated, but their terror shall remain eternal.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Need a couple of these:

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: We have two Chihuahuas living next door - Petey and Stanley - and they are just plain evil little farkers. Until I met them, I thought Lhasa Apsos were the worst dogs in the world, but these two little bags of aggression changed my mind forever.


We had a Lhasa Apso, he was the cutest little happiest ball of fluff ever.   Dumb as a post, but happy and friendly.  If a ball bounced into a corner, he'd charge in full speed and face plant himself.
 
cookiedough
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I knew of a lab who, having just lost her person, was surrounded by a pack of yippy chihuahuas after the funeral. She chomped the head of the most annoying one.
I didn't  see it but since the lab was the mother of my dog and we lived across the road, I certainly heard about it. A lot.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My lady's two chihuahuas have been amazingly sweet dogs. Mother and daughter, we lost the daughter last year, she was sixteen. Mama is now eighteen and doesnt have a lot of time left but still gets around pretty well despite limited vision and hearing. Daughter was musical, grita used any excuse to howl along with me, mama lupe would join in. Fine watchdogs when they can hear you, theyd run up to you and bark, but never attack. We have our eyes on a new puppy too, gonna go see it saturday...
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

El_Dan: 'They weren't leashed, and the owner thought they're only little, they're only friendly. But you have to be really careful.'

Hey, I found the problem.


Almost always is.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was weeding in the yard and a neighbor walked by with her crazy chihuahua, and it started barking and growling at me.  My cat came flying off the porch and ripped a big slice right into the dogs face, the lady started going crazy yelling at me.  I calmly said, "your dog, unleashed on my lawn, your problem, not mine".  She starts swearing and sputtering, yelling at my that I should put my evil cat down.  I sighed and said, "your dog threatened me, my cat reacted.  My lawn, my house, my cat, you and your dog are trespassers".

She actually called animal control, they showed up the next day, I told them what happened and they laughed.  One even reached down and pet the cat.  TFF
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.