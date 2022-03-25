 Skip to content
(Axios)   The Covid map has shifted again   (axios.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fort Bend County, Tx - the vast majority of that had to be Sugarland and Missouri City.  That's basically Houston urban sprawl spreading out.  There's a lot of open land in development or recently developed out there with an easy drive to the city.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
South of 412.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

UberDave: Fort Bend County, Tx - the vast majority of that had to be Sugarland and Missouri City.  That's basically Houston urban sprawl spreading out.  There's a lot of open land in development or recently developed out there with an easy drive to the city.


With the spate of natural disasters that have hit Houston lately, it makes sense that property is cheap.
 
indylaw
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Polk County? Was hell out of room?
 
whtriced
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
all those that said "we're naturally immune."  Nope, sweetie, just "more" isolated, but it'll get there eventually.  Hope you got your inoculation.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

UberDave: Fort Bend County, Tx - the vast majority of that had to be Sugarland and Missouri City.  That's basically Houston urban sprawl spreading out.  There's a lot of open land in development or recently developed out there with an easy drive to the city.


What is sort of interesting is that Harris County remains about the same.  All the surrounding counties have had significant growth.  Even Liberty country had a pretty big growth rate.  Wonder how stable that will be if business start calling more and more folks back to the office.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Stay away from North Idaho.
 
vmcore
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
More dead red state people, please.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Looks like Mormons, Texans, and the Villages.  What's changed?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The population has exploded in Charlotte and Lee County, Florida There must be 5-10 people/day wanting to establish as patients at my office.  When we tell them the first appointment is at the end of July, they piss and moan, "That's not how it's done in New York". Well, move back to New York then.  No one wanted you here in the first place.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Stay away from North Idaho.


Can't be emphasized enough. Idaho is working hard to become a far-right farkwit paradise.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yup, Riverside County is still growing.  It's also reflected in housing prices-my house, which I bought in Riverside in 2009 for $150k, is worth at least three times that, possibly four times.  Lots of new construction, but I guess it's not enough.  I guess that's cheap compared to Los Angeles County or Orange County, but still.
 
jso2897
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Yup, Riverside County is still growing.  It's also reflected in housing prices-my house, which I bought in Riverside in 2009 for $150k, is worth at least three times that, possibly four times.  Lots of new construction, but I guess it's not enough.  I guess that's cheap compared to Los Angeles County or Orange County, but still.


San Berdoo, also. The inland empire overall is still growing.
But slower. Without a lot more work on water conservation, Socal is going to have trouble growing too much more.
The economic/demographic affects of Covid will pass, but that is going to be a constant them in our future.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Stay away from North Idaho.


Idaho in general.
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Theme. I didn't mean giant ants were coming.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
NYC is a natural one to lose people in this situation. You have a really high cost of living, and with so much shut down, there wasn't really much of a reason to pay that cost. Part of the reason people pay so much to live in NYC is because there is so much to do. Awesome restaurants, museums, tons of live music and nightlife.

If I was a kid who just moved here to work at a big company, and then I could do that job from home at my parent's house in NJ, or Long Island, or Connecticut, etc I'm going back home.
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Dustin_00: Stay away from North Idaho.

Can't be emphasized enough. Idaho is working hard to become a far-right farkwit paradise.


As opposed to dimwitted liberal California.

I'll take Idaho.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user image

This is one of the worst choices of colors for mapping I've ever seen.  It makes the map all but incomprehensible to me. Why would you do that?
 
zeroman987
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: The population has exploded in Charlotte and Lee County, Florida There must be 5-10 people/day wanting to establish as patients at my office.  When we tell them the first appointment is at the end of July, they piss and moan, "That's not how it's done in New York". Well, move back to New York then.  No one wanted you here in the first place.


To be fair, no one should want to live in Lee or Charlotte county.  It's a big farking swamp filled with mashed potato trees and alligators.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

indylaw: Polk County? Was hell out of room?


Yes, Miami is pretty full.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wingnut396: UberDave: Fort Bend County, Tx - the vast majority of that had to be Sugarland and Missouri City.  That's basically Houston urban sprawl spreading out.  There's a lot of open land in development or recently developed out there with an easy drive to the city.

What is sort of interesting is that Harris County remains about the same.  All the surrounding counties have had significant growth.  Even Liberty country had a pretty big growth rate.  Wonder how stable that will be if business start calling more and more folks back to the office.


If I were to guess, it would be a combination of Boomers retiring to the "country" and the fact that certain areas of Houston/Harris Co., have maximized their area.  1960 zips you in from Dayton/Liberty and the area around the lake (Atascocita, Kingwood, Huffman, Humble) are now *way* too crowded.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why does anyone want to live in Arizona or Utah?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I love those deep blue counties in western ND. So sparsely populated that if like 2 people move to the big city of Bismarck it's almost a double-digit change in the percentage.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This map only brought one question to my mind. Who the fark would move to Tennessee?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DRTFA: UberDave: Fort Bend County, Tx - the vast majority of that had to be Sugarland and Missouri City.  That's basically Houston urban sprawl spreading out.  There's a lot of open land in development or recently developed out there with an easy drive to the city.

With the spate of natural disasters that have hit Houston lately, it makes sense that property is cheap.


Your ignorance of the regional real estate markets notwithstanding, this sprawl actually serves to make the natural disasters worse.  Land that was first underwater and then expanses of buffalo-filled prairie is now covered in roads and houses that keep the water being absorbed by the ground.  That means more flooding, and more damage when major rain events hit.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My office recently opened up the other week and we have a rule that masks are optional and you aren't even allowed to ask someone to wear a mask.

Guess who's been sick with COVID for the past 4 days?

/hopefully this will give me the vaxxed+boosted+infected super immunity that there is some evidence for.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Utah?


Lots of outdoor activities. Utah has the most national parks (seven?) in the USA.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

indylaw: Polk County? Was hell out of room?


I mean it's probably mostly NYC and northern NJ transplants so yes?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: This map only brought one question to my mind. Who the fark would move to Tennessee?


Tennessee is full of what I call "half-backs": people from the cold, northern midwest who try Florida, think it's too hot, and move halfway back to settle in Tennessee.

Tennessee is at least not Kentucky. Tennessee has lots of affordable property, lots of rivers and lakes and things to do. It's in the middle of the eastern USA so you can drive to do lots of other things to the north, south, east, or west.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't understand that data presentation.  People with covid are migrating?  This is a shift in covid case densities?  My refrigerator is running in a marathon?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: The population has exploded in Charlotte and Lee County, Florida There must be 5-10 people/day wanting to establish as patients at my office.  When we tell them the first appointment is at the end of July, they piss and moan, "That's not how it's done in New York". Well, move back to New York then.  No one wanted you here in the first place.


My dad has a theory that a lot are going to go back once they figure out they will not get their ass kissed like they are used to.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Forgive my ignorance, but I'm having a hard time recognizing how that California county is one of the top ones for growth? Isn't the yellowish color representing the largest increase?
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: I love those deep blue counties in western ND. So sparsely populated that if like 2 people move to the big city of Bismarck it's almost a double-digit change in the percentage.


It would be useful to be able to flip the map to present absolute numbers.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: DRTFA: UberDave: Fort Bend County, Tx - the vast majority of that had to be Sugarland and Missouri City.  That's basically Houston urban sprawl spreading out.  There's a lot of open land in development or recently developed out there with an easy drive to the city.

With the spate of natural disasters that have hit Houston lately, it makes sense that property is cheap.

Your ignorance of the regional real estate markets notwithstanding, this sprawl actually serves to make the natural disasters worse.  Land that was first underwater and then expanses of buffalo-filled prairie is now covered in roads and houses that keep the water being absorbed by the ground.  That means more flooding, and more damage when major rain events hit.


I'm interested to see how all the drainage updates perform.  One of the hardest hit areas during Harvey was over in Friendswood.  I worked on my nephew's house for a week where the neighborhood looked like it had been bombed.  A year later, the street (Blackhawk) was ripped up from one end to the other in order to install big-ass storm drains.

They've also done a fark-ton of erosion control and green spaces throughout the city's drainage corridors (both the local Water Authorities and county Precincts).  I hope all that crap works.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'd think that sea level rise from global warming will fix most of that...
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vmcore: More dead red state people, please.


i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: vilesithknight: This map only brought one question to my mind. Who the fark would move to Tennessee?

Tennessee is full of what I call "half-backs": people from the cold, northern midwest who try Florida, think it's too hot, and move halfway back to settle in Tennessee.

Tennessee is at least not Kentucky. Tennessee has lots of affordable property, lots of rivers and lakes and things to do. It's in the middle of the eastern USA so you can drive to do lots of other things to the north, south, east, or west.


Difficulty: Tennessee.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

indylaw: Polk County? Was hell out of room?


Polk is still one of the cheapest counties in Florida to live in and has, at least by Florida standards, lots of county services for low income and folks on disability.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

UberDave: A year later, the street (Blackhawk) was ripped up from one end to the other in order to install big-ass storm drains.


As opposed to the local Taco Bells that have installing big ass-storm drains.
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wichitaleaf: FormlessOne: Dustin_00: Stay away from North Idaho.

Can't be emphasized enough. Idaho is working hard to become a far-right farkwit paradise.

As opposed to dimwitted liberal California.

I'll take Idaho.


You're welcome, my dear beneficiary.
 
