 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 30 of WW3: US announces a plan to wean Europe from Russian fuel, Ukraine continues retaking territory near Kyiv, Biden is in Poland, NATO sends 4 more battle groups, and Putin demands the war be over by May 9. It's your Friday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
72
    More: Scary, Vladimir Putin, Natural gas, Russia, Ukraine, US President Joe Biden, Russian airstrike, Mariupolcity council, Greenhouse gas  
•       •       •

498 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 25 Mar 2022 at 8:20 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



72 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Reuters: US estimates an up to 60% failure rate for Russian missiles attacking Ukraine. Earlier, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said 467 Russian missiles hit Ukraine since Feb. 24. A total of over 1,200 missiles were launched by Russia since the war began.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Australia sanctions Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, 22 Russians. On March 25, Australia placed sanctions on a further 22 Russian propagandists and disinformation operatives, including senior editors, as well as the family of Belarusian president.

European Council to develop Ukraine Solidarity Trust Fund to finance reconstruction after war. The EC announced its plans on March 24 to set up the fund to support Ukraine for its immediate needs and, once the war is over, "for the reconstruction of a democratic Ukraine."

CNN: Ukraine tells the U.S. it needs 500 Javelins and 500 Stingers per day. A recent request provided to U.S. lawmakers points to a growing need for American-made Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and Javelin anti-tank missiles as the Russian invasion continues on multiple fronts.

General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces: Some Russian units retreat towards Slobozhanksy (Sumy) after losing 50% of personnel. Russian forces continue to blockade Sumy and Kharkiv but some units have reportedly withdrawn to Russia due to the significant casualties.

Mariupol City Council calls for help as residents begin to die from starvation. More and more people are left without any food while multiple attempts to create humanitarian corridors and to provide aid have failed as Russian troops continue to violate ceasefire agreements.

Canada expands sanctions against Russia. The new sanctions will target 160 members of the Russian parliament and exports of certain goods and technology to Russia, according to the office of PM Trudeau. Canada will also donate $50 million to charities assisting Ukraine.

Ukrainian army: Russia wants to end war by May 9. According to intelligence from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian troops are being told that the war must end by May 9 - widely celebrated in Russia as the day of victory over the Nazi Germany.

Biden: US would 'respond' to Russian use of chemical or biological weapons. Speaking to members of the press at the NATO summit in Brussels on March 24, U.S. President Joe Biden said NATO would respond "in kind" if Russia uses weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine.

CNN: US President Joe Biden announced a new initiative meant to deprive Russian President Vladimir Putin of European energy profits used to "drive his war machine." Speaking in Brussels alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Biden said Russia was using its hold on providing Europe with oil and gas to "coerce and manipulate its neighbors."
Biden said the United States would help Europe reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas, and would ensure the continent had enough supplies for the next two winters. "It's going to take some time to adjust gas supply chains and infrastructure that was built for the last decade so we're going to have to make sure the families in Europe can get through this winter and the next while we're building an infrastructure for a diversified, resilient and clean energy future," Biden said.
The panel, chaired by representatives from the White House and the European Commission, will be aimed toward finding alternative supplies of liquefied natural gas and reducing overall demand for natural gas moving forward. Europe's dependence on Russian gas and oil has proved a major sticking point in Western efforts to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. While the US banned Russian energy imports, Europe found it far more difficult to cut off its supplies.

Ukrainian forces have retaken towns and defensive positions on the eastern outskirts of Kyiv, Britain's Ministry of Defence said Friday in its latest intelligence update.
"Ukrainian counter-attacks, and Russian Forces falling back on overextended supply lines, has allowed Ukraine to re-occupy town and defensive positions up to 35 kilometers (21 miles) east of Kyiv," the ministry said. 
"Ukrainian Forces are likely to continue to attempt to push Russian Forces back along the north-western axis from Kyiv towards Hostomel Airfield."
Meanwhile, the advance of Russian forces toward the Black Sea port city of Odesa was stalling, the ministry said. "Russian forces are still attempting to circumvent Mykolaiv as they look to drive west towards Odesa with their progress being slowed by logistic issues and Ukrainian resistance," the ministry added.

Japan will freeze the assets of 25 more Russian citizens and ban exports to 81 Russian organizations, the country's Ministry of Finance said in a news release on Friday.  It brings the total number of Russians targeted by Japan's asset freezes to 101 people.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The #Ukrainian media quoted the AFU as saying that Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev, commander of the 49th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District, was slain

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Queen - Another One Bites the Dust (Official Video)
Youtube rY0WxgSXdEE
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel sorry for the playing card manufacturers, they'll never manage to keep up with the "revisions" of Russian leadership.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Mariupol City Council calls for help as residents begin to die from starvation. More and more people are left without any food while multiple attempts to create humanitarian corridors and to provide aid have failed as Russian troops continue to violate ceasefire agreements.


Shiat. Ukraine needs to get a counteroffensive together in a hurry to break the blockade. Those poor people...

/F*CK PUTIN
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What do you call 15K dead Russians? 

Only the beginning.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/03/24/russia-troops-casualties-nato-ukraine/

I think the general rule is x's 2 wounded, so 45k casualties in a month on one side? This is some truly savage fighting
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#Germany plans to halve oil imports from #Russia by mid-2022. This is reported by Der #Spiegel, citing the Ministry of Economics of Germany.

#American biopharmaceutical company #Gilead announced the suspension of all "non-core business operations" in #Russia. At the same time, the company will continue to supply vitally important drugs to Russia.

The #EU will not pay for #Russian gas in rubles. This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der #Leyen. According to her, Vladimir #Putin's order to transfer payments for fuel in Russian rubles is blackmail and an attempt to circumvent EU sanctions.

Forbes: Ukrainian army now has 43 more tanks than at the beginning of the war According to analysts, since the beginning of the war, #Russian army has lost 530 tanks, while the Armed Forces of #Ukraine have lost 74 of their own, but captured 117 enemy tanks.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Forbes: Ukrainian army now has 43 more tanks than at the beginning of the war According to analysts, since the beginning of the war, #Russian army has lost 530 tanks, while the Armed Forces of #Ukraine have lost 74 of their own, but captured 117 enemy tanks.


An unexpected bumper crop of tanks for Ukraine's farmers.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/bbctimfranks/status/1507323202527277059?s=21

BREAKING: confirmation from a Mariupol official of what would be the single worst loss of life in the Ukraine war so far -- about 300 dead in the Russian missile strike on the theatre in Mariupol.
1/3
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
warriormaven.comView Full Size


Cry havoc and let slip the Javelins of war.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Peki: https://twitter.com/bbctimfranks/status/1507323202527277059?s=21

BREAKING: confirmation from a Mariupol official of what would be the single worst loss of life in the Ukraine war so far -- about 300 dead in the Russian missile strike on the theatre in Mariupol.
1/3



This is from the attack last week?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ukraine now has more operational tanks than when the war started due to captured and repaired Russian tanks 😂🤣
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

notmyjab: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Forbes: Ukrainian army now has 43 more tanks than at the beginning of the war According to analysts, since the beginning of the war, #Russian army has lost 530 tanks, while the Armed Forces of #Ukraine have lost 74 of their own, but captured 117 enemy tanks.

An unexpected bumper crop of tanks for Ukraine's farmers.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x754]

What do you call 15K dead Russians? 

Only the beginning.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/03/24/russia-troops-casualties-nato-ukraine/

I think the general rule is x's 2 wounded, so 45k casualties in a month on one side? This is some truly savage fighting


Fark user imageView Full Size


Even their body bags have tracksuit stripes!
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If Putin wants the war to be over by the 9th of May, he only needs one bullet to end it
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The #Ukrainian media quoted the AFU as saying that Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev, commander of the 49th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District, was slain

[pbs.twimg.com image 546x680]

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/rY0WxgSXdEE]


In other Russian death news:
Fark user imageView Full Size

In case you don't know who he is:
Vladimir Volfovich Zhirinovsky is a Russian politician and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia. He has been described as fiercely nationalist and as "a showman of Russian politics, blending populist and nationalist rhetoric, anti-Western invective and a brash, confrontational style".

So the Russian Trump?
But wait, liberal party? I guess he died to stick it to the libs....errr himself.
This guy literally carved up Ukraine like a cake:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Video of it being carved up: https://twitter.com/RussCastella/status/1507306956138201089?s=20&t=Y5L-Ti_vulL1k93rcjPCHQ
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Peki: https://twitter.com/bbctimfranks/status/1507323202527277059?s=21

BREAKING: confirmation from a Mariupol official of what would be the single worst loss of life in the Ukraine war so far -- about 300 dead in the Russian missile strike on the theatre in Mariupol.
1/3


There were estimates initially of over 1000 people had been staying there, and less than 150 made it out safely.

I'm afraid at what the final numbers are going to be.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Vlad is just being stubborn. He knows he's lost the war, but can't admit it. So he's throwing more troops at Ukraine and just making his failure even worse.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The US should start flying Red-White-and-Blue painted Globemasters chock full of food into Mariupol.  Very publicly announce the flights, publish the flight plans and show video of the food being loaded onto the plane.  Dare the farkers to shoot them down.

Alternately, what is Amazon doing with all of their delivery drones?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Vlad is just being stubborn. He knows he's lost the war, but can't admit it. So he's throwing more troops at Ukraine and just making his failure even worse.


Throwing more troops in is the only way he can salvage something that can even remotely be called a "victory".
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Question: Can you build some kind of makeshift Faraday cage around your vehicle to protect against an EMP from a thermonuclear weapon? Would it work? Assuming you got out of the burning house after the heat flash, and survived the overpressure that blows the garage apart, and can manage to navigate the road more than 3 yard, could you still drive away? Would even a carburetor run vehicle work? They still have electrical wiring and spark plugs.

We were looking at fallout maps last night, the plan is to grab the gobags, eat the potassium iodide, and drive west, really fast.

We have until May.

Biden and Zelensky have both been doing and saying all the right things. Somewhat refreshing.
 
Jumbled
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Vlad is just being stubborn. He knows he's lost the war, but can't admit it. So he's throwing more troops at Ukraine and just making his failure even worse.


He's a farking genius, don't you know?
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x754]

What do you call 15K dead Russians? 

Only the beginning.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/03/24/russia-troops-casualties-nato-ukraine/

I think the general rule is x's 2 wounded, so 45k casualties in a month on one side? This is some truly savage fighting

[Fark user image image 850x754]

Even their body bags have tracksuit stripes!


Pretty sure that's an Adidas branded body bag I see there!

My Adidas (body bag)
Walk through concert doors no more
our blood all over coliseum floors
I stepped in Ukraine, young and alive
All the people hated me and I died
And out of speakers I did not speak
I wore my sneakers but leaders were sneak
My Adidas touch the sand of a foreign land
With blood on my hands, I had to command
My Adidas and me close as can be
We make a mean team, my Adidas and me
We got around together, now we down forever
And we be mad when caught in bad weather 
My Adidas for a useless war
My Adidas
Yo, wassup?My Adidas
Walk through concert doors
And roam all over coliseum floors
I stepped on stage, at Live Aid
All the people gave and the poor got paid
And out of speakers I did speak
I wore my sneakers but I'm not a sneak
My Adidas touch the sand of a foreign land
With mic in hand, I cold took command
My Adidas and me close as can be
We make a mean team, my Adidas and me
We get around together, we down forever
And we won't be mad when caught in bad weather
My Adidas are in a useless war
My Adidas don't walk no more! 
Yo, wassup?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And for those wondering how they can help without getting off their couch or donating money, and you've got a job where helping Anonymous might not be great:

There's an effort to archive all Ukrainian websites that you could donate some computer time to:

http://blog.archive.org/2022/03/22/volunteers-rally-to-archive-ukrainian-web-sites/
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x754]

What do you call 15K dead Russians? 

Only the beginning.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/03/24/russia-troops-casualties-nato-ukraine/

I think the general rule is x's 2 wounded, so 45k casualties in a month on one side? This is some truly savage fighting


Is that an Adidas body bag?

Класс!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: Question: Can you build some kind of makeshift Faraday cage around your vehicle to protect against an EMP from a thermonuclear weapon? Would it work? Assuming you got out of the burning house after the heat flash, and survived the overpressure that blows the garage apart, and can manage to navigate the road more than 3 yard, could you still drive away? Would even a carburetor run vehicle work? They still have electrical wiring and spark plugs.

We were looking at fallout maps last night, the plan is to grab the gobags, eat the potassium iodide, and drive west, really fast.

We have until May.

Biden and Zelensky have both been doing and saying all the right things. Somewhat refreshing.


So it is pretty likely your car would still work after an EMP blast. Tests have shown the majority of cars would be mostly okay afterwards.

Secondly, if a nuke hits you, you need to stay indoors and put shielding on windows and doors and stay away from them for at least two weeks.

The people who get hit with the fallout and die are the people who make a run for it.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Peki: https://twitter.com/bbctimfranks/status/1507323202527277059?s=21

BREAKING: confirmation from a Mariupol official of what would be the single worst loss of life in the Ukraine war so far -- about 300 dead in the Russian missile strike on the theatre in Mariupol.
1/3


This is from the attack last week?


I believe so, yes. The theater that had "children" painted on the ground outside the building. They haven't been able to get rescuers in because Russia keeps shelling it.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But Ukraine should surrender so we don't have to be afraid of Vlad's nukes.

amidoinitrite fark thread?

/don't actually think that, just still disgusted by yesterday's Putin mouthpiece
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: The US should start flying Red-White-and-Blue painted Globemasters chock full of food into Mariupol.  Very publicly announce the flights, publish the flight plans and show video of the food being loaded onto the plane.  Dare the farkers to shoot them down.

Alternately, what is Amazon doing with all of their delivery drones?


Probably have to airdrop it, or bring in via Helicopter or Osprey - Doubt they have a landing strip open there at this point.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Peki: https://twitter.com/bbctimfranks/status/1507323202527277059?s=21

BREAKING: confirmation from a Mariupol official of what would be the single worst loss of life in the Ukraine war so far -- about 300 dead in the Russian missile strike on the theatre in Mariupol.
1/3


This is from the attack last week?


Yep, the one where "Children" was written in Russian in large letters outside both sides of it, but they bombed it anyway. But according to some people here let's have sympathy for the Russian troops who did it because they are just young guys following orders. So don't be mad at them guys.

zimfocus.co.zwView Full Size
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Alternately, what is Amazon doing with all of their delivery drones?


Using them to TP Musk's house?
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The #Ukrainian media quoted the AFU as saying that Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev, commander of the 49th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District, was slain

[pbs.twimg.com image 546x680]

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/rY0WxgSXdEE]

In other Russian death news:
[Fark user image 540x628]
In case you don't know who he is:
Vladimir Volfovich Zhirinovsky is a Russian politician and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia. He has been described as fiercely nationalist and as "a showman of Russian politics, blending populist and nationalist rhetoric, anti-Western invective and a brash, confrontational style".

So the Russian Trump?
But wait, liberal party? I guess he died to stick it to the libs....errr himself.
This guy literally carved up Ukraine like a cake:
[Fark user image 531x382]
Video of it being carved up: https://twitter.com/RussCastella/status/1507306956138201089?s=20&t=Y5L-Ti_vulL1k93rcjPCHQ


Looks like it's decent odds that COVID was the cause of death:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Walker: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The #Ukrainian media quoted the AFU as saying that Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev, commander of the 49th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District, was slain

[pbs.twimg.com image 546x680]

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/rY0WxgSXdEE]

In other Russian death news:
[Fark user image 540x628]
In case you don't know who he is:
Vladimir Volfovich Zhirinovsky is a Russian politician and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia. He has been described as fiercely nationalist and as "a showman of Russian politics, blending populist and nationalist rhetoric, anti-Western invective and a brash, confrontational style".

So the Russian Trump?
But wait, liberal party? I guess he died to stick it to the libs....errr himself.
This guy literally carved up Ukraine like a cake:
[Fark user image 531x382]
Video of it being carved up: https://twitter.com/RussCastella/status/1507306956138201089?s=20&t=Y5L-Ti_vulL1k93rcjPCHQ

Looks like it's decent odds that COVID was the cause of death:

[Fark user image 488x440]


Good - glad it took a month.

/Was he tangled up with the Manafort case?
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ukraine destroys some landing ships

Ukrainian Navy Says Russian Military Ship Destroyed
Youtube fBAEcRCV6rs
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The EU needs to encourage more nuclear power plants. Looking at you, Germany.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x754]

What do you call 15K dead Russians?

Only the beginning.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/03/24/russia-troops-casualties-nato-ukraine/

I think the general rule is x's 2 wounded, so 45k casualties in a month on one side? This is some truly savage fighting

[Fark user image 850x754]

Even their body bags have tracksuit stripes!


Photoshop is a Helluva drug.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Peki: raerae1980: Peki: https://twitter.com/bbctimfranks/status/1507323202527277059?s=21

BREAKING: confirmation from a Mariupol official of what would be the single worst loss of life in the Ukraine war so far -- about 300 dead in the Russian missile strike on the theatre in Mariupol.
1/3


This is from the attack last week?

I believe so, yes. The theater that had "children" painted on the ground outside the building. They haven't been able to get rescuers in because Russia keeps shelling it.


Omg...😭
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

neongoats: But Ukraine should surrender so we don't have to be afraid of Vlad's nukes.

amidoinitrite fark thread?

/don't actually think that, just still disgusted by yesterday's Putin mouthpiece


After this, Russia needs to be treated like North Korea should be treated - no lifting of sanctions, the liquidation of oligarch's overseas possessions to pay for the rebuilding of Ukraine, a "nukes for necessities" programme - "Igor, you know if you want the potatoes you have to cough up the plutonium", ...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: raerae1980: Peki: https://twitter.com/bbctimfranks/status/1507323202527277059?s=21

BREAKING: confirmation from a Mariupol official of what would be the single worst loss of life in the Ukraine war so far -- about 300 dead in the Russian missile strike on the theatre in Mariupol.
1/3


This is from the attack last week?

Yep, the one where "Children" was written in Russian in large letters outside both sides of it, but they bombed it anyway. But according to some people here let's have sympathy for the Russian troops who did it because they are just young guys following orders. So don't be mad at them guys.

[zimfocus.co.zw image 850x704]


Not to minimize the TERRIBLE situation...But Ukraine REALLY needs to employ the ICRC neutrality symbols
on their Hospitals/shelters.. If they do that, and they can even tell the Russians that X location is a hospital
or a shelter with children..From then on that area is supposed to be off limits to being attacked.
The ICRC or UN can even verify this shat so it's clear that it REALLY is what it's marked as.

That doesn't absolve the Russians AT ALL for hitting places even un-marked..They have an obligation to verify their  targets too..
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: White_Scarf_Syndrome: Question: Can you build some kind of makeshift Faraday cage around your vehicle to protect against an EMP from a thermonuclear weapon? Would it work? Assuming you got out of the burning house after the heat flash, and survived the overpressure that blows the garage apart, and can manage to navigate the road more than 3 yard, could you still drive away? Would even a carburetor run vehicle work? They still have electrical wiring and spark plugs.

We were looking at fallout maps last night, the plan is to grab the gobags, eat the potassium iodide, and drive west, really fast.

We have until May.

Biden and Zelensky have both been doing and saying all the right things. Somewhat refreshing.

So it is pretty likely your car would still work after an EMP blast. Tests have shown the majority of cars would be mostly okay afterwards.

Secondly, if a nuke hits you, you need to stay indoors and put shielding on windows and doors and stay away from them for at least two weeks.

The people who get hit with the fallout and die are the people who make a run for it.


Right, about the fallout. A lot of variables though. It's my understanding that most of the danger is from inhalation of particles. One that say, an N95 might work against? I have some full face masks that take a variety of cartridges. They're expensive and the bio vs chem ones aren't really dual use. I would literally be putting my family in Tyvek suits, full face breathing air masks (like firefighters). shiat, if I was feeling Mad Max I could even steal some air cylinders and be self contained.

None of it will go down that easy though. The ice storm was practice for sure.

Sorry for the threadjack.

The ground war seems pretty well covered, but what's happening in the air doesn't seem so clear. Suppose all forces are repulsed, the Russian sites in Russia have a good range into Ukraine. But that's just the borders. I know the MiG deal fell through, but it seems to me they need Frogfoot attack aircraft more than fighters. Air supremacy is far off and superiority is still...up in the air. Ugh sorry.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Russia heard you guys pointing out that unless they have infantry with their tanks the tanks will keep getting blown up. So they hope this solves that problem.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Narrator: It did NOT solve that problem.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Walker: raerae1980: Peki: https://twitter.com/bbctimfranks/status/1507323202527277059?s=21

BREAKING: confirmation from a Mariupol official of what would be the single worst loss of life in the Ukraine war so far -- about 300 dead in the Russian missile strike on the theatre in Mariupol.
1/3


This is from the attack last week?

Yep, the one where "Children" was written in Russian in large letters outside both sides of it, but they bombed it anyway. But according to some people here let's have sympathy for the Russian troops who did it because they are just young guys following orders. So don't be mad at them guys.

[zimfocus.co.zw image 850x704]

Not to minimize the TERRIBLE situation...But Ukraine REALLY needs to employ the ICRC neutrality symbols
on their Hospitals/shelters.. If they do that, and they can even tell the Russians that X location is a hospital
or a shelter with children..From then on that area is supposed to be off limits to being attacked.
The ICRC or UN can even verify this shat so it's clear that it REALLY is what it's marked as.

That doesn't absolve the Russians AT ALL for hitting places even un-marked..They have an obligation to verify their  targets too..


What possible benefit is there to clearly marking these things? It's obvious the Russians have no compunction about shooting at them.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Peki: raerae1980: Peki: https://twitter.com/bbctimfranks/status/1507323202527277059?s=21

BREAKING: confirmation from a Mariupol official of what would be the single worst loss of life in the Ukraine war so far -- about 300 dead in the Russian missile strike on the theatre in Mariupol.
1/3


This is from the attack last week?

I believe so, yes. The theater that had "children" painted on the ground outside the building. They haven't been able to get rescuers in because Russia keeps shelling it.

Omg...😭


Yeah. I know. *hugs if you want 'em*
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev, commander of the 49th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District, was slain


What a country!
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Biden: US would 'respond' to Russian use of chemical or biological weapons. Speaking to members of the press at the NATO summit in Brussels on March 24, U.S. President Joe Biden said NATO would respond "in kind" if Russia uses weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine.

Didn't Russia already use Phosphorous bombs? Or don't those count as chemical weapons?
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Walker: raerae1980: Peki: https://twitter.com/bbctimfranks/status/1507323202527277059?s=21

BREAKING: confirmation from a Mariupol official of what would be the single worst loss of life in the Ukraine war so far -- about 300 dead in the Russian missile strike on the theatre in Mariupol.
1/3


This is from the attack last week?

Yep, the one where "Children" was written in Russian in large letters outside both sides of it, but they bombed it anyway. But according to some people here let's have sympathy for the Russian troops who did it because they are just young guys following orders. So don't be mad at them guys.

[zimfocus.co.zw image 850x704]

Not to minimize the TERRIBLE situation...But Ukraine REALLY needs to employ the ICRC neutrality symbols
on their Hospitals/shelters.. If they do that, and they can even tell the Russians that X location is a hospital
or a shelter with children..From then on that area is supposed to be off limits to being attacked.
The ICRC or UN can even verify this shat so it's clear that it REALLY is what it's marked as.

That doesn't absolve the Russians AT ALL for hitting places even un-marked..They have an obligation to verify their  targets too..


I strongly suspect that if Ukraine were to mark a place as a hospital, Russia would bomb it on purpose.

These are not targeting mistakes.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: The US should start flying Red-White-and-Blue painted Globemasters chock full of food into Mariupol.  Very publicly announce the flights, publish the flight plans and show video of the food being loaded onto the plane.  Dare the farkers to shoot them down.

Alternately, what is Amazon doing with all of their delivery drones?


This.  Been done before, against the same idiots.

https://www.history.com/topics/cold-war/berlin-airlift
 
Displayed 50 of 72 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.