(The Daily Beast)   There are a lot of conspiracy theories surrounding a 95 year-old woman suddenly needing a wheelchair   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    Facepalm, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, memory of the portrayal of her sister, Windsor Castle, Princess Margaret, House of Windsor, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I guess she'll just have to use a palanquin (aka litter.)

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend joked that Liz is actually the God Emperor of Mankind and this is but the very beginning of her reign and now I can't stop thinking about it.

static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
markhwt [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If I were queen I'd have my servants pushing or carrying me everywhere anyhow. The fark if I'm walking.  In my opinion she's late to the game.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A werewolf gave her the polio.

/we'll see who gets that
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: A friend joked that Liz is actually the God Emperor of Mankind and this is but the very beginning of her reign and now I can't stop thinking about it.

[static.wikia.nocookie.net image 200x178]


They are my corgis, and they shall know no fear.
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Because walking is for the poors.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
in about a month in a wheelchair, you get bored and start doing wheelies.
now if she was doing wheelies, everyone would certainly be impressed !

in a wheelchair does not mean you can't do stuff.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I hope she dies peacefully and soon but that just means we'll get a new shiat show of shiat shows of idiocy regarding the British royalty.

Royalty is stupid.  every nation should have long since Romanov'd their "my blood is better" assholes.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: I hope she dies peacefully and soon but that just means we'll get a new shiat show of shiat shows of idiocy regarding the British royalty.

Royalty is stupid.  every nation should have long since Romanov'd their "my blood is better" assholes.


The British haven't really made democracy look any better.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think it's pretty suspicious that she's been able to get around just fine for the past 90 years, and all of a sudden she's all feeble and whatnot.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Obviously she's supporting Madison Cawthorn now.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: I hope she dies peacefully and soon but that just means we'll get a new shiat show of shiat shows of idiocy regarding the British royalty.

Royalty is stupid.  every nation should have long since Romanov'd their "my blood is better" assholes.


Show us on the doll where Prince Andrew touched you.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fluffy_pope: I think it's pretty suspicious that she's been able to get around just fine for the past 90 years, and all of a sudden she's all feeble and whatnot.


It's an act.  She's just putting on a show so she can enter the wheelchair basketball league and suddenly jump out of her chair and dunk the winning point.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe the Queen had a fall or something they aren't talking about. I know when my mother fell in 2020 she wasn't the same since coming back from the hospital. Between that and the doctors messing up her arthritis meds where the arthritis flared up because they took em away from her and now she's half way to bed ridden only to put her back on again. I don't know what to do anymore. At least the Queen is so stinking rich she won't have anything to worry about.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She's 95 and just got over COVID... of course she's weak.  My 86-year-old father had COVID last fall.  He was out of the hospital in about a week, but he was 3 months getting his strength back and being able to walk on his own without a walker
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not a Bath chair?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SMB2811: AquaTatanka: I hope she dies peacefully and soon but that just means we'll get a new shiat show of shiat shows of idiocy regarding the British royalty.

Royalty is stupid.  every nation should have long since Romanov'd their "my blood is better" assholes.

Show us on the doll where Prince Andrew touched you.


Sure, make a joke about the fact that his wealthy and powerful family has protected him from likely valid complaints that he was a serial sexual predator of children.

thats a good look.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The conspiracy is that she's old as fark.  The best medical care/diet/exercise/etc in the world can only do so much for so long.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah, the whole mythos of royalty basically disappears when you realize they're just as human as you are.  The UK has realized this for a long time, they don't actually believe that she's ruling by divine right or anything silly like that.  She's still the queen because of tradition, Parliament runs the country, and even there, it's really just the House of Commons.
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This proves she had Princess Di murdered.

Obviously.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SMB2811: AquaTatanka: I hope she dies peacefully and soon but that just means we'll get a new shiat show of shiat shows of idiocy regarding the British royalty.

Royalty is stupid.  every nation should have long since Romanov'd their "my blood is better" assholes.

Show us on the doll where Prince Andrew touched you.


Now make a joke about Muhammad bin Salman!
 
baorao
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If I were the queen of England I wouldn't want a wheelchair either. I'd be demanding a miniaturized Jaeger or the Baron Harkkonen's suspension suit.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Here, Mommy, let me give your chair a push. Right down these stairs."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That sort of thing happens when the worship object of a cult starts to decline in health.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: fluffy_pope: I think it's pretty suspicious that she's been able to get around just fine for the past 90 years, and all of a sudden she's all feeble and whatnot.

It's an act.  She's just putting on a show so she can enter the wheelchair basketball league and suddenly jump out of her chair and dunk the winning point.


I bet she'd jump up and scoot like a rabbit if you popped a paper bag behind her.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I had no idea Clarence Thomas was that old.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: SMB2811: AquaTatanka: I hope she dies peacefully and soon but that just means we'll get a new shiat show of shiat shows of idiocy regarding the British royalty.

Royalty is stupid.  every nation should have long since Romanov'd their "my blood is better" assholes.

Show us on the doll where Prince Andrew touched you.

Sure, make a joke about the fact that his wealthy and powerful family has protected him from likely valid complaints that he was a serial sexual predator of children.

thats a good look.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: A werewolf gave her the polio.

/we'll see who gets that


i admire an obscure quote higher than an obscure photo. one can watch just so many movies, and many turn out to be suck. too much suck in the arts.
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"a 95 year-old woman suddenly needing a wheelchair", umm...
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.