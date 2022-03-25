 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Teen takes Orlando amusement park's new 'free fall' ride a little too freely   (nypost.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Crisis actor hired to sell more tickets to the young.
*ducks*
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I really wanted to ride this.

This must be why I heard all those ambulances dashing through the neighborhood last night while I was out at the pub.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At least he died doing what he was passionate about.
 
Porks_and_Recreation
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: At least he died doing what he was passionate about.


That's not how Tom Petty died.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The worst part is he had to wait in like a 3 hour line to ride
 
Pinner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Was he a a good boy, loved his mama?
Loved Jesus and America, too?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My bias of avoiding Great Value Disney parks in Orlando continues.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I can really tell who hasn't watched the video in this thread. That wet sounding slap to the pavement is going to be hard to forget.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A sensible fear of heights would have prevented this.
 
