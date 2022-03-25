 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Failing Russian troops now have extra stress on the battle front, Putin the tyrant has decided an 'end date' for the Ukraine war and told they must win by then (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You say win, we say surrender.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To the Russian troops: Walk away. You can get a better deal from the Ukrainians.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. The Daily Star
2. "They quote a source as saying:"
3. Have I said 'The Daily Star' yet?

I also heard from them that Putin was having a three-way with these 20-year-old twins while wearing a banana costume. Click here for pics!
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: 1. The Daily Star
2. "They quote a source as saying:"
3. Have I said 'The Daily Star' yet?

I also heard from them that Putin was having a three-way with these 20-year-old twins while wearing a banana costume. Click here for pics!


Don't leave me hanging. You got a link?
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably BS, but if true, this is the worst move Putin could make by far. His forces are too few to achieve a breakthrough, especially as they are fighting on too many fronts. The only Russian advantage at this point is through a War of Attrition, but you can't set an end date for a War of Attrition. Instead, an artificial deadline will cause more rushed attacks and more Russian casualties.

Bad move, Vlad.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds about right for a mad dictator/out-of-touch executive.  I'm surprised he isn't deploying zampolits to the army battalions in Ukraine.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going to be tough to have that victory day parade when all your tanks are blow'd up or captured.  Maybe Ukraine should have a victory day parade where they tow Russia's tanks around with their tractors, film it, and blast it all over the internet.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: To the Russian troops: Walk away. You can get a better deal from the Ukrainians.


Oh good, my first chance to repost my creation from yesterday:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin last seen buying shares in Vault-Tec though shell companies.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call it what you will, just get the fark out!
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that's true, this smacks of the symbolic deadlines the Soviet space program had to meet, safety concerns or plain feasibility be damned.

In those days it was easy to hush up a rocket's exploding on a launchpad in a howling wilderness in central Asia. It won't be quite as easy to hush up a defeat in Ukraine.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Ukrainians should offer to throw all surrendering / defecting Russian soldiers a big farking dance party & cookout on May 10th.
 
amindtat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: hubiestubert: To the Russian troops: Walk away. You can get a better deal from the Ukrainians.

Oh good, my first chance to repost my creation from yesterday:

[Fark user image 502x282]


The yellow looks kind of green to my eyes, but I like the idea.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: The Ukrainians should offer to throw all surrendering / defecting Russian soldiers a big farking dance party & cookout on May 10th.


Surrender to Hardbass
 
shamen123
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: 1. The Daily Star
2. "They quote a source as saying:"
3. Have I said 'The Daily Star' yet?

I also heard from them that Putin was having a three-way with these 20-year-old twins while wearing a banana costume. Click here for pics!


Thatssomeonesfetish
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I love deadlines. I like the whooshing sound they make as they fly by." - Douglas Adams
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What runs out that day, his medication or his Netflix subscription?
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's hilarious and sad that Putin sounds like any terrible boss when the project has fallen behind.

Rather than trying to address the systemic issues that got us here, let's set an arbitrary deadline and then punish the employees severely for failing to meet the impossible situation with victory!

That'll work!
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Putin just finished his scrum master certification and is going to show everyone how the agile process can win this and all future wars.  Forget QA testing, get Kyiv in production by the end of the next sprint and the whole team will get a pizza day!
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

amindtat: New Rising Sun: hubiestubert: To the Russian troops: Walk away. You can get a better deal from the Ukrainians.

Oh good, my first chance to repost my creation from yesterday:

[Fark user image 502x282]

The yellow looks kind of green to my eyes, but I like the idea.


same here on it looking more green than yellow.  Great idea though.  Just adjust the hue and you are golden.

maybe throw in a Ukrainian Tractor in the background too
 
BigMax
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

starsrift: "I love deadlines. I like the whooshing sound they make as they fly by." - Douglas Adams


I taught my 11 year-old son that quote the other day (he was having writer's block on a school assignment).

I miss Douglas Adams.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Demetrius: 1. The Daily Star
2. "They quote a source as saying:"
3. Have I said 'The Daily Star' yet?

I also heard from them that Putin was having a three-way with these 20-year-old twins while wearing a banana costume. Click here for pics!


"Thanks Simone" level of truthiness?

In other news 'truthiness' is apparently in the iPhone dictionary.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: It's hilarious and sad that Putin sounds like any terrible boss when the project has fallen behind.

Rather than trying to address the systemic issues that got us here, let's set an arbitrary deadline and then punish the employees severely for failing to meet the impossible situation with victory!

That'll work!


I didn't know we had the same boss!
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Sounds about right for a mad dictator/out-of-touch executive.  I'm surprised he isn't deploying zampolits to the army battalions in Ukraine.


Zambonis?  Wat?
 
whosits_112
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: Putin just finished his scrum master certification and is going to show everyone how the agile process can win this and all future wars.  Forget QA testing, get Kyiv in production by the end of the next sprint and the whole team will get a pizza day!


That's some six sigma shiat right there.
 
Keith Dudemeister
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah, well, if the Russian soldiers didn't want to deal with pressure, they shouldn't have joined up been conscripted.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Sounds about right for a mad dictator/out-of-touch executive.  I'm surprised he isn't deploying zampolits to the army battalions in Ukraine.


There's a slipping on polonium tea joke in there somewhere
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They won't have any military vehicles left in Moscow to hold the parade on May 9th, unless they wrap things up at least a week before then. Maybe they should all start heading that way now, so they can have a most awesome procession thru Moscow. And have Putin on display in chains in a cage where people can throw rotten vegetables at him.
 
minnkat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Once again - With apologies to the original artist, this image
Fark user imageView Full Size

needed some alteration for accuracy -
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thinkerer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They'll handle it the same way the Soviets handled smallpox - declaring the problem solved and outlawing any subsequent diagnosis. 

Russia will declare victory in May....except for a few "insurgents" and some "police actions" and other minor inconveniences.
 
Zenith
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
hey Poots
Ukraine has made other plans.
FOAD you sad murdering sack of shiat
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And there's already a Russian joke about it.

*ahem*

So Putin has his defense minister Sergei Shoigu brought to him from wherever Shoigu has been, what was it...ah yes, "convalescing from sudden heart trouble" as punishment for the failures on the Ukrainian front.

"What can I do for you, Vladimir Vladimirovich?" Shoigu asks.

"Sergei Khuzhugetovich, I think I can help you recover quickly from your illness. All I ask in return is that you come up with a credible plan for victory in the Ukraine, with time to spare to organize the victory parade on the main street in downtown Kiev on Victory Day, May 9."

(Putin, of course, spells the capital of "the Ukraine" as "Kiev," whether the world likes it or not.)

Shoigu, knowing he is already a dead man walking, has no incentive to keep lying to his boss. "No can do, Vladimir Vladimirovich. At the rate we were losing tanks before you put me away, we won't have enough left for a parade by May 9, never mind enough to win the war."

"Well then," Putin says, "I suggest you think of a way we can still win the war and have enough tanks for the victory parade. And quickly, before you take a turn for the worse."

"Actually, Vladimir Vladimirovich, that is easy enough, if you're willing to give the appropriate order. There's just one drawback."

"What's that?"

"If you order the use of a H-bomb there won't be a main street in Kiev left for the victory parade."

/"...and probably not in Moscow either..."
//"...take him away, lads."
 
Juc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
no way that's going to happen unless the russians decide to go home or ukraine wins before then.
they'd need to spend a bunch of weeks holding ground, building up reinforcements and supplies, before another push would be viable.
that timeline's as unrealistic as winning that blitz with awful logistics was.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Demetrius: 1. The Daily Star
2. "They quote a source as saying:"
3. Have I said 'The Daily Star' yet?

I also heard from them that Putin was having a three-way with these 20-year-old twins while wearing a banana costume. Click here for pics!


I keep clicking but nothing happens.

1/10 do not recommend
 
Zenith
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
is this for the Moscow Parade? cos I'm sure we could get a NATO force there in time. as his are busy elsewhere.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
May 9, the day the Russian Nazis beat the German Nazis? 1945.

May 24, the day Moscow burned to the ground when the Crimean Army came up, tired of being invaded by Russia multiple times.  1571.


Mariupol or Moscow?  They may look the same soon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: It's hilarious and sad that Putin sounds like any terrible boss when the project has fallen behind.

Rather than trying to address the systemic issues that got us here, let's set an arbitrary deadline and then punish the employees severely for failing to meet the impossible situation with victory!

That'll work!


I worked for that guy for over twenty years!  Small world.
 
