(The Hill)   Russia has kidnapped more than 400,000 Ukrainians   (thehill.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He needs some sort of negotiating capital at this point. And there are a LOT of factories that need educated folks to work in them, and his own locals are...well...not exactly performers at this point.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you start seeing busses approach Kyiv... well... That is really bad. That's a lot of leverage.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are we gonna liberate those people?  I mean, we have to do something....😟
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: How are we gonna liberate those people?  I mean, we have to do something....😟


Liberating Ukraine up to the border? We could do that... Going one step inside Russia? That's a whole new ballgame.

Only a few ways... Putin agrees to a ceasefire somehow... now even sure how we get an agreement on that. He'll want those two regions to be part of Russia, I'm not sure Z agrees to that... Maybe, depends. If that happens, Putin will give the people back and it kind of looks like he won to his people, maybe... but he'll have a f*ked up economy and it'll be a pyrrhic vistory...

Or... Putin gets iced and the Russians do everything we want.. surrender, withdraw, give back hostages and beg for the sanctions to be lifted.

The only way this cleans up nicely is Putin dies. Everything else is going to be kind of messy.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Add it to the list of war crimes they'll never be punished for.
 
wage0048
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So...not just war crimes but crimes against humanity as well?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is Russia now feeding 400,000 more people that it can't afford to?
 
sleze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark the Hill and Fark subby for linking it.  Here is a random, reputable news site with the story.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/ukranian-american-missionary-allegedly-kidnapped-russian-forces-rcna21415
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Walker: Add it to the list of war crimes they'll never be punished for.


I still don't understand how they're not just importing potential terrorists to Russia when they do this forced resettlement. I guess there's a lot on the balance of fear.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If this is true, and it seems dubious at this point, but if it turns out to be true, this is what could drag everyone into this war.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Moscow offered a very similar number, but said the civilians had gone to Russia voluntarily, according to the AP.

Uh huh. They got offered a free Russian vacation and just couldn't say no.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is all because of NATO aggression.  They made Putin do this.

/talking points that have aged poorly
 
Oneiros
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't want to be an asshole about this, as I really do believe that Russia has kidnapped people.

But how was this number computed?

Because at this point, I have difficulty they the Russian army could move 40,000 people to the place they intend to, much less 400k.

/yes, I know this is in eastern Ukraine, not western
//but it still seems suspect that they have the vehicles to move that many people in any sort of coordinated way
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Moscow offered a very similar number, but said the civilians had gone to Russia voluntarily, according to the AP.

Uh huh. They got offered a free Russian vacation and just couldn't say no.


Well, to be fair...  Prices have never been more affordable on a Russian vacation.  Your Ukrainian hryvnia now goes 200% farther I'm Russia!  ...now, it goes 500% farther! ...now 2,000% farther!

/We used to go to Mexico every time they devalued the peso.
// ...that got old really fast.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Is Russia now feeding 400,000 more people that it can't afford to?


To be fair, they have a lot of less soldiers to feed...
 
exqqqme
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not merely hostages - slaves. Watch.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Oneiros: I don't want to be an asshole about this, as I really do believe that Russia has kidnapped people.

But how was this number computed?

Because at this point, I have difficulty they the Russian army could move 40,000 people to the place they intend to, much less 400k.

/yes, I know this is in eastern Ukraine, not western
//but it still seems suspect that they have the vehicles to move that many people in any sort of coordinated way


Agreed.

It would take a LOT of vehicles and time to move that many people so far away.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

starsrift: Walker: Add it to the list of war crimes they'll never be punished for.

I still don't understand how they're not just importing potential terrorists to Russia when they do this forced resettlement. I guess there's a lot on the balance of fear.


The Russians have a way of turning Chechen terrorists into "Those Guys who will do the Dirty Work for Them."  Out of 400,000 they'll find a few Ukrainian hostages that will be miraculously transformed into what Russia needs for espionage or sabotage.
 
Danack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Liberating Ukraine up to the border? We could do that... Going one step inside Russia? That's a whole new ballgame.


The Ukrainians probably don't want to go into Russia. It's far too big for them to be able to do anything effective.

Now, going into Belarus backing up the armed Belarussians who have been fighting for Ukraine, and persuading any other Belarus troops they encounter that now is the best chance of getting rid of Lukashenko.....now that's feasible, and reasonably likely to succeed.

I mean it's not like the Belarussian army is going to fight hard to protect a dictator, and Russian domination over their country.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"It is hard to imagine that in the 21st century people can be forcibly taken to another country."

Lest we forget, there are still thousands of children, somewhere in America, that were forcibly separated from their parents as part of Trump's "The Cruelty Is The Point" immigration policy. As of last June, the Biden task force was still trying to reunite over 2,100 kids with their families. The Trump administration did their best to block all of this, by deliberately refusing to record information about the kids and, in the cases where they did, destroying records.

Russia has one hell of a beam in its eye, but, we need to deal with the mote in our own, too.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Moscow offered a very similar number, but said the civilians had gone to Russia voluntarily"

I'm sure their happily not being shot and killed SEEMED like agreement to their demands...

Putin's government doesn't do anything out of the kindness of their hearts.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's the old gulag system. In time when people ask about where these people are the only answer will be some form of "they decided to stay". Ask to contact them and you'll get "If they want to contact you, they will".
 
T Baggins
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Putin's steadily progressing toward an alternate victory condition of cleansing the country of most non-Russian-speaking Ukrainians. There were 44 million Ukrainians before the war. 13 million were Russian speakers, and despite evidence to the contrary, Putin seems to assume they're mostly on his side. (Mariupol was roughly 95% Russian-speaking, yet many sided with Ukraine). 4 million Ukrainians have emigrated to Europe, 10 million left their homes internally, and half a million were deported to Russian concentration camps. A final solution to eliminate even internally-displaced Ukrainians will require weapons of mass destruction, or stepping up deportations to camps, and both seem to be on the agenda.
 
Lexx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I have to wonder if it's a gambit to force Ukraine, the EU or NATO countries to intervene and thus galvanize the Russian people against an invader.

I'm not shocked by any of this.  Russia has an absolutely brutal history in general and especially with regards to Ukraine.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This is all because of NATO aggression.  They made Putin do this.

/talking points that have aged poorly


Yeah, how odd that the usual gang of useful idiots haven't shown up to explain how the benevolent Russians were just moving the civilians out of harm's way from cities that spontaneously exploded into rubble.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"What you call massacres were called the Norkan Campaign on my world, Captain. One world's butcher is another world's hero. Perhaps I am neither one."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Is Russia now feeding 400,000 more people that it can't afford to?


They can't afford to feed their own troops, so these people may very well end up starving to death.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Detained, subby.  I'm guessing none of them had visas for entry into Russia.

I know where they can buy some cages.
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
400,000 seems like a large number. That's over 10,000 bus trips.
 
anuran
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Is Russia now feeding 400,000 more people that it can't afford to?


No. Odds are most of them are dead or will die in forced labor camps
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

raerae1980: How are we gonna liberate those people?  I mean, we have to do something....😟


Raerae, take a deep breath before you read this answer...
.
.
.
.
.
.
We're not going to.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: "It is hard to imagine that in the 21st century people can be forcibly taken to another country."

Lest we forget, there are still thousands of children, somewhere in America, that were forcibly separated from their parents as part of Trump's "The Cruelty Is The Point" immigration policy. As of last June, the Biden task force was still trying to reunite over 2,100 kids with their families. The Trump administration did their best to block all of this, by deliberately refusing to record information about the kids and, in the cases where they did, destroying records.

Russia has one hell of a beam in its eye, but, we need to deal with the mote in our own, too.


Darn, didn't get a comment in before the whataboutism hit, maybe next thread, this one is unclean.
 
anuran
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: If this is true, and it seems dubious at this point, but if it turns out to be true, this is what could drag everyone into this war.


Comrade, your handlers' bosses in the Glorious Grand Duchy of Moscow have confirmed the numbers more or less. They are saying the refugees chose to visit their ancestral homeland voluntarily because there's nowhere besides Russia, liberator and Vanguard of Freedom, that they'd rather be.

And the best you can come up with is "Oh, Noes! Someone might decide that half a million kidnapped civilians rotting in forced labor camps might be liberated some day."
 
Juc
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

starsrift: Walker: Add it to the list of war crimes they'll never be punished for.

I still don't understand how they're not just importing potential terrorists to Russia when they do this forced resettlement. I guess there's a lot on the balance of fear.


gulag is how.
it's not like people who were non-combatants to begin with are going to have the energy or means to fight from inside russia when they're fed inadequately in forced work camps. If that's the route russia is going at least.
I wouldn't be surprised.
 
geggy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fear mongering article to i
nvoke memory of the Holocaust and force the Jews to emigrate to Israel.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Is Russia now feeding 400,000 more people that it can't afford to?


I don't think we can assume they're being given food
 
thisispete
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This makes me both very sad and very angry. I lack the rhetorical flair to articulate the depths of contempt I have for Putin and the people who carried out his orders. I want them to be held accountable.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sid Deuces: 400,000 seems like a large number. That's over 10,000 bus trips.


This is Europe.  You can move a hell of a lot of people by train.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

geggy: Fear mongering article to i
nvoke memory of the Holocaust and force the Jews to emigrate to Israel.


Don't you have a klan rally to attend?
 
Lexx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

geggy: Fear mongering article to i
nvoke memory of the Holocaust and force the Jews to emigrate to Israel.


Tell me how that's an inappropriate comparison.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Sid Deuces: 400,000 seems like a large number. That's over 10,000 bus trips.

This is Europe.  You can move a hell of a lot of people by train.


I am pretty sure Ukraine blew up all the rail lines heading to Russia.  They probably made them walk.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Reverend J: FormlessOne: "It is hard to imagine that in the 21st century people can be forcibly taken to another country."

Lest we forget, there are still thousands of children, somewhere in America, that were forcibly separated from their parents as part of Trump's "The Cruelty Is The Point" immigration policy. As of last June, the Biden task force was still trying to reunite over 2,100 kids with their families. The Trump administration did their best to block all of this, by deliberately refusing to record information about the kids and, in the cases where they did, destroying records.

Russia has one hell of a beam in its eye, but, we need to deal with the mote in our own, too.

Darn, didn't get a comment in before the whataboutism hit, maybe next thread, this one is unclean.


You forgot about the time we invaded Mexico and kidnapped 400,000 children? Tsk tsk. Well anyone other people have done bad stuff so I guess we need to let the Russians off the hook just this one more time.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Sid Deuces: 400,000 seems like a large number. That's over 10,000 bus trips.

This is Europe.  You can move a hell of a lot of people by train.


Hell, I understand you can go from Berlin to Warsaw on one tank
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Who's the Nazis again?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Peki: raerae1980: How are we gonna liberate those people?  I mean, we have to do something....😟

Raerae, take a deep breath before you read this answer...
.
.
.
.
.
.
We're not going to.


😖😭
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Bonzo_1116: Sid Deuces: 400,000 seems like a large number. That's over 10,000 bus trips.

This is Europe.  You can move a hell of a lot of people by train.

I am pretty sure Ukraine blew up all the rail lines heading to Russia.  They probably made them walk.


I remember seeing something about when they negotiated safe escape routes for refugees, Russia made sure that the majority of those funneled people to Russia and Belarus instead of the western border countries
 
EL EM
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Is Russia now feeding 400,000 more people that it can't afford to?


Feeding Ukrainians?  Not really the Russians strong suit.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fano: Reverend J: FormlessOne: "It is hard to imagine that in the 21st century people can be forcibly taken to another country."

Lest we forget, there are still thousands of children, somewhere in America, that were forcibly separated from their parents as part of Trump's "The Cruelty Is The Point" immigration policy. As of last June, the Biden task force was still trying to reunite over 2,100 kids with their families. The Trump administration did their best to block all of this, by deliberately refusing to record information about the kids and, in the cases where they did, destroying records.

Russia has one hell of a beam in its eye, but, we need to deal with the mote in our own, too.

Darn, didn't get a comment in before the whataboutism hit, maybe next thread, this one is unclean.

You forgot about the time we invaded Mexico and kidnapped 400,000 children? Tsk tsk. Well anyone other people have done bad stuff so I guess we need to let the Russians off the hook just this one more time.


Take your whataboutism and pound sand. You don't like immigration laws in the US vote to change them. They're broken for sure. Or sponsor a family to stay here in the US. Adopt a child. Write your congressman. But don't for a moment think we're going to pack for a guilt trip and change our position on defending freedom and human rights. Don't you have a bread line you should be standing in Vlad?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
SOP when taking over an area. Push out the native population, and replace them with your own people.

See: Tibet
See also: Palestine
 
