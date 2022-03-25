 Skip to content
(Metro)   Watch out, Covid-19, the Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic fever is making a late entry into the virus game   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    Infectious disease, Infection, Dr Susan Hopkins, close contact, World Health Organization, Dr Hopkins, Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever, Royal Free Hospital  
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hemorrhagic fever.  You know what that is, don't you?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that kind of a racist name for a virus?
 
shill1253
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Hemorrhagic fever.  You know what that is, don't you?


Ehhhh, bleeding out, through the arse?
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like horse deworming paste is back on the menu boys.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shill1253: Jake Havechek: Hemorrhagic fever.  You know what that is, don't you?

Ehhhh, bleeding out, through the arse?


Well that's one of the holes you bleed out of while you burn up with fever and your internal organs disintegrate.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A hemorrhagic fever carried by ticks that are found in Ukraine could really dial up the difficulty level of the whole...everything...over there.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not in Crimea. Or congo. Got it in Asia?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

apoptotic: A hemorrhagic fever carried by ticks that are found in Ukraine could really dial up the difficulty level of the whole...everything...over there.


In the latter half of the 14th century it was rats and fleas.  Rats carried the plague, fleas bit the rats, then fleas bit the people, then there goes your ballgame.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alienated: Looks like horse deworming paste is back on the menu boys.


I better get my rectum ready.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those places're nowhere near each other. Who names these damn things?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Something new for Putin to annex.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

alienated: Looks like horse deworming paste is back on the menu boys.


The menu is more of a buffet really....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not as bad as Mongolian New South Wales Chazzwazzer.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jiggatron69: alienated: Looks like horse deworming paste is back on the menu boys.

The menu is more of a buffet really....

[Fark user image 645x387]


Conspiracy theories, horse paste, and memes.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Not as bad as Mongolian New South Wales Chazzwazzer.


My ex gave me that, still burns when I pee
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think I'm better with death than the hell of eating red meat a lonestar gave me for over a year.

70 something tucks and no rocky mountain fever. No lyme disease. But a farking red meat allergy.

I'm a godsdamn connoisseur of black bean burgers after that one
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jiggatron69: alienated: Looks like horse deworming paste is back on the menu boys.

The menu is more of a buffet really....


Fark user imageView Full Size

i.quotev.comView Full Size
 
alienated
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: I think I'm better with death than the hell of eating red meat a lonestar gave me for over a year.

70 something tucks and no rocky mountain fever. No lyme disease. But a farking red meat allergy.

I'm a godsdamn connoisseur of black bean burgers after that one


Can you consume bison , deer or antelope or other game ? If not , bummer. Because they're rather good.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Those places're nowhere near each other. Who names these damn things?


No, WHO didn't name it. The International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses did, after it was discovered several times by Russia.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crimean-Congo_hemorrhagic_fever#History

/I Don't Know, What, so cry me a river
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Hemorrhagic fever.  You know what that is, don't you?


In the butt?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Isn't that kind of a racist name for a virus?


Viruses are racist now? Geez, why doesn't anyone tell me these things.

Wait a sec. If sex is fluid like race then why can't a virus be fluid, Neo?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

alienated: Looks like horse deworming paste is back on the menu boys.


Bah, just put a dirty rag that you have touched hundreds of time a day so you can use your phone, on your ass, duh!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

apoptotic: A hemorrhagic fever carried by ticks that are found in Ukraine could really dial up the difficulty level of the whole...everything...over there.


Yeah sure tick boy. The east coast is insane because of ticks and I'm going to worry more. Bah.

There is always something to fear huh?

/Hannibal is at the gates
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JRoo: alienated: Looks like horse deworming paste is back on the menu boys.

I better get my rectum ready.

[Fark user image image 384x384]


Lol.

What are the other treatments? I can still buy my drugs advertised on the teevees that lower my immune response, right?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Melting organ, vomiting, diarrhea death virus. Carried by ticks and spread by less than hygienic funeral practices. Wonderful. Well at least it's not airborne.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
All we have to fear is fear itself. That and dying while we melt into puddles of bloody mulch. Two things really, fear and painful death. I mean, of we didn't have fear all we would get is horrifying, surprising death.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JRoo: alienated: Looks like horse deworming paste is back on the menu boys.

I better get my rectum ready.

[Fark user image image 384x384]


Damnit!

FARK isn't your personal erotica site.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Those places're nowhere near each other. Who names these damn things?


The Fear Orchestra.


Your scared, right?
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: I think I'm better with death than the hell of eating red meat a lonestar gave me for over a year.

70 something tucks and no rocky mountain fever. No lyme disease. But a farking red meat allergy.

I'm a godsdamn connoisseur of black bean burgers after that one


Fark user imageView Full Size


/have you tried long pig before? It seems to be on menu with this disorder.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Something new for Putin to annex.


Cool. Can't wait for they to be no more bad guys. Pretty soon it will be smooth sailing.

Weird how there are no more apologists, though. Oh well. Good times ahead. Woohoo!
 
