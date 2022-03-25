 Skip to content
(Some Guy) Hero If it seems like Ukrainian forces are surprisingly strong, thank California   (nationalguard.mil) divider line
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oh, hey. Another reason for republicans to hate California.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The traffic into Kyiv was insane! They would've made it if they took Culver to the 1, then turned right on Sunset.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those guys from Yosemite are badass!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A nice warm fuzzy for them.

My state's Guard is standing around on the Texas border doign nothing.
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Oh, hey. Another reason for republicans to hate California.


We're about a third of America's economy - I love California Hate threads, because I know most of the schmucks in them are living off me.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Once again, California drives the american right wing up the wall with there mere existence.
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

edmo: A nice warm fuzzy for them.

My state's Guard is standing around on the Texas border doign nothing.


No - they are drinking, doping, stealing and raping, actually. The kind of shiat that soldiers with nothing legit to do engage in.
 
comrade
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is that the Barbie-edition attack helicopter in the background?
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait, so we quietly trained and are supplying a democratic nation with arms to resist invasion by a dickless dictator? Holy shiat we did something good for once.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I guess that's why Zelenskyy is looking California while Putin is feeling Minnesota.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I am genuinely curious as to what the average Ukrainian thinks of California, vis a vis the socially liberal policies and homosexuals.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jso2897: edmo: A nice warm fuzzy for them.

My state's Guard is standing around on the Texas border doign nothing.

No - they are drinking, doping, stealing and raping, actually. The kind of shiat that soldiers with nothing legit to do engage in.


Remember, boys, rape, pillage, then burn!
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
California? But I thought that state was a bunch of liberal pansies that literally melted like the wicked witch at the sight of a gun! How could that be?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mechanicum: I am genuinely curious as to what the average Ukrainian thinks of California, vis a vis the socially liberal policies and homosexuals.


You are very intelligent 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
