(Politico)   Ukraine is weeding out "bloodthirsty guys", "extremists", and Methodists from the incoming volunteers   (politico.com) divider line
    Ukraine, Damien Magrou, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Members of his legion, Russian forces, Russia, work of the Georgian Legion, Kiev  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Some "Real Murcans" will help, if properly supplied
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They confused them by putting up a toll on the road and someone had to double back to get a shiatload of dimes.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hedy Lamarr unavailable for comment.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So,
US Passports?
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We had to let some of the Americanskis go. You know the type, they tried to put truck-nuts on the armored vehicles and confederate flags on their uniforms"
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better idea: load em up with grenades and head them toward Moscow.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Some "Real Murcans" will help, if properly supplied
[i.pinimg.com image 600x315]


I'd kill for a Big Mac right now.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One US volunteer in Ukraine posted a video featuring a 50 caliber rifle and ammo he claims to have taken off of Russian tank using a leatherman tool. The guy's demeaner made it seem like the whole reason he is over there is to loot shiat, which isn't really helpful at all, IMHO.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image image 850x359]

Hedy Lamarr unavailable for comment.


That's HEDLEY!
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rudemix: "We had to let some of the Americanskis go. You know the type, they tried to put truck-nuts on the armored vehicles and confederate flags on their uniforms"


The Confederates are fighting for Putin.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about rustlers, cut throats, murderers, bounty hunters, desperados, mugs, pugs, thugs, nitwits, halfwits, dimwits, vipers, snipers, con men, Indian agents, Mexican bandits, muggers, buggerers, bushwhackers, hornswogglers, horse thieves, bull dykes, train robbers, bank robbers, ass-kickers, and shiat-kickers?

And to all they do accept...

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a friend who lives in Ukraine when the sh*t hit the fan. He barely made it out of his home town to safer turf.

Now as of yesterday, he's officially a rifleman in the Ukraine military. I hope he keeps his head down and doesn't try to become a hero.
 
Pilikia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dirty rotten Methodists.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: What about rustlers, cut throats, murderers, bounty hunters, desperados, mugs, pugs, thugs, nitwits, halfwits, dimwits, vipers, snipers, con men, Indian agents, Mexican bandits, muggers, buggerers, bushwhackers, hornswogglers, horse thieves, bull dykes, train robbers, bank robbers, ass-kickers, and shiat-kickers?

And to all they do accept...

[i.gifer.com image 420x176]


What about rapists and rapists?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they also try to prevent the bloosthirsty crazies from simply walking over to the Russian army.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pilikia: Dirty rotten Methodists.


It's the Whiskeypalians you gotta watch out for. They get you drunk first before they spin you right round, baby, right round.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: I'd kill for a Big Mac right now.



So would the Russians.
 
Pilikia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: I hope they also try to prevent the bloosthirsty crazies from simply walking over to the Russian army.


The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mamulashvili has been weeding out recruits with radical views or with ties to right-wing organizations: "We are avoiding extremists - we don't want them here."

Considering Russia is a huge supporter of extremist right wing groups and even provides paramilitary training for the European groups, that's a wise decision.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure that bloodthirsty guys are the ones you want to bring in, give ammo and a rifle and deliver into the middle of a Russian troop encampment.

I mean, Berserkers are a thing....
 
Pilikia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Pilikia: Dirty rotten Methodists.

It's the Whiskeypalians you gotta watch out for. They get you drunk first before they spin you right round, baby, right round.


Don't even get me started on the Whiskeypalians...
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pilikia: ParallelUniverseParking: I hope they also try to prevent the bloosthirsty crazies from simply walking over to the Russian army.

The more things change, the more they stay the same.[Fark user image 850x362]


Tae find his equal, an irishman is FORCED tae talk tae god! And the almighty saes, "just answer the fookin question!"
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: harleyquinnical: What about rustlers, cut throats, murderers, bounty hunters, desperados, mugs, pugs, thugs, nitwits, halfwits, dimwits, vipers, snipers, con men, Indian agents, Mexican bandits, muggers, buggerers, bushwhackers, hornswogglers, horse thieves, bull dykes, train robbers, bank robbers, ass-kickers, and shiat-kickers?

And to all they do accept...

[i.gifer.com image 420x176]

What about rapists and rapists?


You said 'rapists' twice.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Pilikia: Dirty rotten Methodists.

It's the Whiskeypalians you gotta watch out for. They get you drunk first before they spin you right round, baby, right round.


You bastard!
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kabloink: Mamulashvili has been weeding out recruits with radical views or with ties to right-wing organizations: "We are avoiding extremists - we don't want them here."

Considering Russia is a huge supporter of extremist right wing groups and even provides paramilitary training for the European groups, that's a wise decision.


Regardless of what Russia is doing that is always a good idea
 
Lord Rust
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asking for foreign volunteers was madness. Sure, you might get a few people who actually have war experience *and* who are willing to operate within the confines of a strict hierarchy *and* who speak russian or ukrainian. Maybe. A. Few.

What you will get in spades are thrill/danger seekers -- exactly the type you do not want as your teammate in war. Staying safe(ish) in war is boring & a team effort: impulsive lone wolves do not only die, but get others killed too.

At best, they don't contribute much and tie up lots of resources as they need constant baby-sitting. At worst they run amok, get killed, kill civilians, commit war crimes, and make Putin very happy.
 
Lord Rust
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: I'm pretty sure that bloodthirsty guys are the ones you want to bring in, give ammo and a rifle and deliver into the middle of a Russian troop encampment.


Hell no. That's the type of guy who gets their pals killed by not following orders.

I can imagine trying to what do what you say. The bloodthirsty guy would open fire before others were in attack positions and before you know it, the enemy is shooting at you from prepared firing positions but you are desperately trying to find any cover and oops you're dead.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: I'm pretty sure that bloodthirsty guys are the ones you want to bring in, give ammo and a rifle and deliver into the middle of a Russian troop encampment.

I mean, Berserkers are a thing....


Not really.  Berserkers are sh*t at coordination and teamwork.  You win a modern fight with those, not blood lust.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lord Rust: Asking for foreign volunteers was madness. Sure, you might get a few people who actually have war experience *and* who are willing to operate within the confines of a strict hierarchy *and* who speak russian or ukrainian. Maybe. A. Few.

What you will get in spades are thrill/danger seekers -- exactly the type you do not want as your teammate in war. Staying safe(ish) in war is boring & a team effort: impulsive lone wolves do not only die, but get others killed too.

At best, they don't contribute much and tie up lots of resources as they need constant baby-sitting. At worst they run amok, get killed, kill civilians, commit war crimes, and make Putin very happy.


I'm not sure about that. Yes, the yahoos are all trouble, but by advertising they may be getting some folks from the Baltic States who see Russia coming for them next. It's a lot better to stop them in the country next door rather than wait until they're blowing up shiat on your block.
 
Tsukari
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: I'm pretty sure that bloodthirsty guys are the ones you want to bring in, give ammo and a rifle and deliver into the middle of a Russian troop encampment.

I mean, Berserkers are a thing....


I'd be worried about that sort of strategy considering that a lot of the bloodthirsty morons trying to go over there to shoot people wouldn't know (and/or care) about the difference between Ukrainians and Russians.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: What about rustlers, cut throats, murderers, bounty hunters, desperados, mugs, pugs, thugs, nitwits, halfwits, dimwits, vipers, snipers, con men, Indian agents, Mexican bandits, muggers, buggerers, bushwhackers, hornswogglers, horse thieves, bull dykes, train robbers, bank robbers, ass-kickers, and shiat-kickers?

And to all they do accept...

[i.gifer.com image 420x176]


What about the sportos, the motorheads, geeks, sluts, bloods, wastoids, dweebies & dickheads?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lord Rust: Asking for foreign volunteers was madness. Sure, you might get a few people who actually have war experience *and* who are willing to operate within the confines of a strict hierarchy *and* who speak russian or ukrainian. Maybe. A. Few.



They aren't excepting randos, they are only taking combat veterans. Speaking the language is not a requirement.
 
Lord Rust
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Surpheon: I'm not sure about that. Yes, the yahoos are all trouble, but by advertising they may be getting some folks from the Baltic States who see Russia coming for them next. It's a lot better to stop them in the country next door rather than wait until they're blowing up shiat on your block.


I do know a few of us Finns did go. Some are already coming back complaining that "it wasn't as exciting I though it would be" and/or "being targeted by artillery was very scary, I did not like it at all, why was I not warned". Sigh.

Well, you do not hear about the guys who actually know what they are doing. But the number of volunteers who are good soldiers and integrate well into the ukrainian troops must be totally insignificant.

The only value I can see is a propaganda value of "the world sides with us", which may count for something.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What about Presbyterians?
whysanity.netView Full Size
 
berylman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If all else fails send in the Elite Elementary School Music Teacher Brigade... the painful sounds of 50 recorder flutes will hypnotize the Russians into surrender
 
Abox
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did any of the guys from the Group W bench answer the call?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tsukari: Kit Fister: I'm pretty sure that bloodthirsty guys are the ones you want to bring in, give ammo and a rifle and deliver into the middle of a Russian troop encampment.

I mean, Berserkers are a thing....

I'd be worried about that sort of strategy considering that a lot of the bloodthirsty morons trying to go over there to shoot people wouldn't know (and/or care) about the difference between Ukrainians and Russians.


That's why you have to deliver them directly into a Russian camp.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A large from Chicago showed up but gunned each other down in matter of minutes.
 
Alebak
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kabloink: Mamulashvili has been weeding out recruits with radical views or with ties to right-wing organizations: "We are avoiding extremists - we don't want them here."

Considering Russia is a huge supporter of extremist right wing groups and even provides paramilitary training for the European groups, that's a wise decision.


Its one of the most frustrating parts about the disinformation over this conflict.

"Ukrainian nazis bruh, Putins the good guy!"

"Its like two groups of guys out of a country with tens of millions of people."

"Then why are they letting the nazi squads fight for them? Sounds like what nazis would do!"

"Because its an existential conflict, of course they'd throw everything and the kitchen sink at them."

Like if the existence of nazi militias and political groups means a country deserves to die then I have bad news about America, Canada, and I'm going to guess almost every single country in NATO and the EU.
 
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well it was join you guys or shoot up a school. People get mad when you shoot up a school.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 850x359]

Hedy Lamarr unavailable for comment.


That's "Hedley".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puckrock2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kabloink: Mamulashvili has been weeding out recruits with radical views or with ties to right-wing organizations: "We are avoiding extremists - we don't want them here."

Considering Russia is a huge supporter of extremist right wing groups and even provides paramilitary training for the European groups, that's a wise decision.


Um, yeah, about that...
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lord Rust: Kit Fister: I'm pretty sure that bloodthirsty guys are the ones you want to bring in, give ammo and a rifle and deliver into the middle of a Russian troop encampment.

Hell no. That's the type of guy who gets their pals killed by not following orders.

I can imagine trying to what do what you say. The bloodthirsty guy would open fire before others were in attack positions and before you know it, the enemy is shooting at you from prepared firing positions but you are desperately trying to find any cover and oops you're dead.


Ah, yes.. Leroy Jenkins Syndrome has ruined many quests.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: I'm pretty sure that bloodthirsty guys are the ones you want to bring in, give ammo and a rifle and deliver into the middle of a Russian troop encampment.

I mean, Berserkers are a thing....


Organize them into companies of 99. 4 companies to a battalion.
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lord Rust: Surpheon: I'm not sure about that. Yes, the yahoos are all trouble, but by advertising they may be getting some folks from the Baltic States who see Russia coming for them next. It's a lot better to stop them in the country next door rather than wait until they're blowing up shiat on your block.

I do know a few of us Finns did go. Some are already coming back complaining that "it wasn't as exciting I though it would be" and/or "being targeted by artillery was very scary, I did not like it at all, why was I not warned". Sigh.

Well, you do not hear about the guys who actually know what they are doing. But the number of volunteers who are good soldiers and integrate well into the ukrainian troops must be totally insignificant.

The only value I can see is a propaganda value of "the world sides with us", which may count for something.


Username doesn't check out
 
