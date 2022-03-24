 Skip to content
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm good enough for Hawaii but you're not."
 
GentDirkly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This only applies to Oahu. Feel free to visit the other islands.
 
SirOsisofLyvre
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's more of a rant this guy has about being subjugated by the US Military and gov't.

And now we're driving up his tweet, adding fuel to the fires of his rage.  I'd tell him to take a nice drink of ice cold water, but evidently it's been replaced with jet fuel.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twitter remains a cesspool of overstatement and hysteria.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are so many other, better destinations in the Pacific. Just get a damned passport.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: Twitter remains a cesspool of overstatement and hysteria.


Thank God that sort of thing never happens on Fark.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without pineapples, the military & tourism Oahu's entire economy would collapse in short order.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also: I've prospectively got a scientific conference on the big island in autumn, so he can bite me.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always wanted to try JP-9
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirOsisofLyvre: It's more of a rant this guy has about being subjugated by the US Military and gov't.

And now we're driving up his tweet, adding fuel to the fires of his rage.  I'd tell him to take a nice drink of ice cold water, but evidently it's been replaced with jet fuel.


Hes not wrong. The United States basically stole those islands and took what never belonged to us
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strangeat viral marketing campaign ever!...
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kozlo: I always wanted to try JP-9


JP-8 gives me a skin rash.
I hated taking fuel samples from a P3. Stupid fuel valve.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: SirOsisofLyvre: It's more of a rant this guy has about being subjugated by the US Military and gov't.

And now we're driving up his tweet, adding fuel to the fires of his rage.  I'd tell him to take a nice drink of ice cold water, but evidently it's been replaced with jet fuel.

Hes not wrong. The United States basically stole those islands and took what never belonged to us


Much like the rest of the country.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: SirOsisofLyvre: It's more of a rant this guy has about being subjugated by the US Military and gov't.

And now we're driving up his tweet, adding fuel to the fires of his rage.  I'd tell him to take a nice drink of ice cold water, but evidently it's been replaced with jet fuel.

Hes not wrong. The United States basically stole those islands and took what never belonged to us


Is that bad? What would have happened in 1941 if all that stood between the USA and Japan was a people who never even accidentally blundered into a bronze age?
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snort: Twitter remains a cesspool of overstatement and hysteria.

Is being upset at "ruining 20% of an island's fresh water supply with jet fuel" really an overstatement or not subject to anger?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: SirOsisofLyvre: It's more of a rant this guy has about being subjugated by the US Military and gov't.

And now we're driving up his tweet, adding fuel to the fires of his rage.  I'd tell him to take a nice drink of ice cold water, but evidently it's been replaced with jet fuel.

Hes not wrong. The United States basically stole those islands and took what never belonged to us


It must be nice to be able to reinvent history to fit whatever narrative you're peddling.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Weaver95: SirOsisofLyvre: It's more of a rant this guy has about being subjugated by the US Military and gov't.

And now we're driving up his tweet, adding fuel to the fires of his rage.  I'd tell him to take a nice drink of ice cold water, but evidently it's been replaced with jet fuel.

Hes not wrong. The United States basically stole those islands and took what never belonged to us


Much like the rest of the country world.

Fify.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Weaver95: SirOsisofLyvre: It's more of a rant this guy has about being subjugated by the US Military and gov't.

And now we're driving up his tweet, adding fuel to the fires of his rage.  I'd tell him to take a nice drink of ice cold water, but evidently it's been replaced with jet fuel.

Hes not wrong. The United States basically stole those islands and took what never belonged to us

It must be nice to be able to reinvent history to fit whatever narrative you're peddling.


Go and read up on the history those islands for yourself.
We flat out stole them from the people who lived there.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: Weaver95: SirOsisofLyvre: It's more of a rant this guy has about being subjugated by the US Military and gov't.

And now we're driving up his tweet, adding fuel to the fires of his rage.  I'd tell him to take a nice drink of ice cold water, but evidently it's been replaced with jet fuel.

Hes not wrong. The United States basically stole those islands and took what never belonged to us

Is that bad? What would have happened in 1941 if all that stood between the USA and Japan was a people who never even accidentally blundered into a bronze age?


Justification after the fact doesn't excuse what we did.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
metvcdn.metv.comView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come to Azores instead:
-not stolen land
-nicer people
-less/no meth
-way cheaper
-cleaner
-no active volcanoes (ok well as of today...)
-better food
-etc...
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Weaver95: SirOsisofLyvre: It's more of a rant this guy has about being subjugated by the US Military and gov't.

And now we're driving up his tweet, adding fuel to the fires of his rage.  I'd tell him to take a nice drink of ice cold water, but evidently it's been replaced with jet fuel.

Hes not wrong. The United States basically stole those islands and took what never belonged to us

Much like the rest of the country.


Or any country in history ever?
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you visit Hawaii in the summer?  It is already hot everywhere.  Visit Hawaii when it is cold and shiatty at home.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: There are so many other, better destinations in the Pacific. Just get a damned passport.


Where all do you recommend? (No snark) My wife and I went to the big island for the first time last year and it was absolutely magical.* We've talked about New Zealand.

*Part of the magic might have come from spending a week sans children for the first time, but then again Volcanoes National Park is pure magic by itself.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: SirOsisofLyvre: It's more of a rant this guy has about being subjugated by the US Military and gov't.

And now we're driving up his tweet, adding fuel to the fires of his rage.  I'd tell him to take a nice drink of ice cold water, but evidently it's been replaced with jet fuel.

Hes not wrong. The United States basically stole those islands and took what never belonged to us


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

SOP
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: There are so many other, better destinations in the Pacific. Just get a damned passport.


Don't hate on Guam, bro
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: -no active volcanoes (ok well as of today...)


is that a plus or minus for the azores? It's not a minus to Hawai'i
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yes, yes! Further increase local miseries by denying them their main source of income: tourists

Yes do that! It isn't like they've had a bad couple of years recently.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Sexy Jesus: Weaver95: SirOsisofLyvre: It's more of a rant this guy has about being subjugated by the US Military and gov't.

And now we're driving up his tweet, adding fuel to the fires of his rage.  I'd tell him to take a nice drink of ice cold water, but evidently it's been replaced with jet fuel.

Hes not wrong. The United States basically stole those islands and took what never belonged to us

Is that bad? What would have happened in 1941 if all that stood between the USA and Japan was a people who never even accidentally blundered into a bronze age?

Justification after the fact doesn't excuse what we did.


In retrospect, it looks like Hawaii should have had a more restrictive immigration policy.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Russ1642: Weaver95: SirOsisofLyvre: It's more of a rant this guy has about being subjugated by the US Military and gov't.

And now we're driving up his tweet, adding fuel to the fires of his rage.  I'd tell him to take a nice drink of ice cold water, but evidently it's been replaced with jet fuel.

Hes not wrong. The United States basically stole those islands and took what never belonged to us

It must be nice to be able to reinvent history to fit whatever narrative you're peddling.

Go and read up on the history those islands for yourself.
We flat out stole them from the people who lived there.


You're right, a bunch of rich oligarchs took over and conspired to drag the US military in to support their coup.

Thankfully I'm personally not a rich oligarch, nor am I related to any rich oligarchs.
 
hej
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

indylaw: "I'm good enough for Hawaii but you're not."


I live in Hawaii and you don't.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Weaver95: SirOsisofLyvre: It's more of a rant this guy has about being subjugated by the US Military and gov't.

And now we're driving up his tweet, adding fuel to the fires of his rage.  I'd tell him to take a nice drink of ice cold water, but evidently it's been replaced with jet fuel.

Hes not wrong. The United States basically stole those islands and took what never belonged to us


This land is your land
This land is my land
But mostly my land
Now get off my land
 
jso2897
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

snowshovel: Snort: Twitter remains a cesspool of overstatement and hysteria.

Is being upset at "ruining 20% of an island's fresh water supply with jet fuel" really an overstatement or not subject to anger?


Does it inconvenience any rich white people?
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

indylaw: "I'm good enough for Hawaii but you're not."


How dare a resident prioritize resources for the locals and not your tourist trip.

Nice self-awareness there Indy. Positively Trumpian.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Weaver95: kozlo: I always wanted to try JP-9

JP-8 gives me a skin rash.
I hated taking fuel samples from a P3. Stupid fuel valve.


Did your fuel samples stack up on the end of the flight line because they couldn't get someone to take the samples to Hickam?  The first guy was an alky who disappeared, van and all.  Second guy did the pickups but never made the deliveries.  No one knows what happened to the samples, but I can guess now.  He said he delivered them.  Air Force says he didn't.  Army verses Air Force in a truth fight?  Bet on AF.  Then, they suggested I do the job.  Forty years on, I suddenly feel insulted by that suggestion.

Freakstorm!  68-1602 needs a fuel sample.  Get out there.
"Why?  The bottle will just get stacked up there in that pile."
Freakstorm!  Get out there and milk that huey!

Pictured the a Japanese Zero strafing the flight line at Wheeler.  A bullet hits that pile of fuel samples and the whole end of the flightline explodes.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AntonChigger: dionysusaur: Weaver95: SirOsisofLyvre: It's more of a rant this guy has about being subjugated by the US Military and gov't.

And now we're driving up his tweet, adding fuel to the fires of his rage.  I'd tell him to take a nice drink of ice cold water, but evidently it's been replaced with jet fuel.

Hes not wrong. The United States basically stole those islands and took what never belonged to us

Much like the rest of the country.

Or any country in history ever?


It's more like the Hawaiian monarchy sold their people and land in a devils bargain to enrich themselves and entrench their power. They got rich, their aristocratic class wanted a slice, partnered with American planters to overthrow the monarchy and establish a republic which then was annexed as a US territory to best protect their economic interests. Greed brought down the Kingdom of Hawaii in the same way as the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hawai'i secessionists are hilarious.
They think that if they gained independence they *wouldn't* immediately be the object of a three* corned fight between China, Japan, and Korea**, with zero chance of keeping independence***.

* at least 3 way fight.

** The Republic of Korea would totally go for it, just to show the Japanese how it is done, and rub it in Japan's face that they couldn't do it in WWII.

*** and Hawai'ians would collaborate with the occupiers/colonists shamelessly.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Come to Azores instead:
-not stolen land
-nicer people
-less/no meth
-way cheaper
-cleaner
-no active volcanoes (ok well as of today...)
-better food
-etc...


You lost me there.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ask people to conserve whatever? If covid behavior is any indicator they'll be completely depleted pretty fast.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Weaver95: SirOsisofLyvre: It's more of a rant this guy has about being subjugated by the US Military and gov't.

And now we're driving up his tweet, adding fuel to the fires of his rage.  I'd tell him to take a nice drink of ice cold water, but evidently it's been replaced with jet fuel.

Hes not wrong. The United States basically stole those islands and took what never belonged to us

[i.pinimg.com image 640x740]
SOP


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
indylaw
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SirOsisofLyvre: It's more of a rant this guy has about being subjugated by the US Military and gov't.

And now we're driving up his tweet, adding fuel to the fires of his rage.  I'd tell him to take a nice drink of ice cold water, but evidently it's been replaced with jet fuel.


He's not even, judging by the name, a native Hawaiian. Someone is his past moved to Hawaii after it had been annexed/subjugated/enslaved/whatever histrionic verb he used to start a new life. The handwringing about the US Military and the Kingdom of Hawai'i is like 100 years too late and sounds silly coming from a colonist.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i say again- Sarah Vowell, Unfamiliar Fishes
Fark user imageView Full Size

entirely about how Hawaii became American and like all her stuff it's so good.
first it was missionaries, because of course it was, then the entrepreneurs, then the military.
so, hit with fanaticism, greed and hawkishness one right after another, yeah.
what's fascinating and evil is that the final blow was voter suppression.
 
Greil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Weaver95: SirOsisofLyvre: It's more of a rant this guy has about being subjugated by the US Military and gov't.

And now we're driving up his tweet, adding fuel to the fires of his rage.  I'd tell him to take a nice drink of ice cold water, but evidently it's been replaced with jet fuel.

Hes not wrong. The United States basically stole those islands and took what never belonged to us


It gets worse. The military plunked the NCTAMS base on top of a holy site. That's not just any random collection of buildings they work out of, that's a secure information site, which is much, much harder to move/get rid of and cannot be visited by uncleared people for any reason. Makes it so the government basically can't give it back even if they decided to.
 
indylaw
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Weaver95: SirOsisofLyvre: It's more of a rant this guy has about being subjugated by the US Military and gov't.

And now we're driving up his tweet, adding fuel to the fires of his rage.  I'd tell him to take a nice drink of ice cold water, but evidently it's been replaced with jet fuel.

Hes not wrong. The United States basically stole those islands and took what never belonged to us

[i.pinimg.com image 640x740]
SOP


And don't get me started on what the Danes and the Jutes did to East Anglia and Edmund the Martyr.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Russ1642: Weaver95: SirOsisofLyvre: It's more of a rant this guy has about being subjugated by the US Military and gov't.

And now we're driving up his tweet, adding fuel to the fires of his rage.  I'd tell him to take a nice drink of ice cold water, but evidently it's been replaced with jet fuel.

Hes not wrong. The United States basically stole those islands and took what never belonged to us

It must be nice to be able to reinvent history to fit whatever narrative you're peddling.

Go and read up on the history those islands for yourself.
We flat out stole them from the people who lived there.


I have looked at the history and it's one of the cases where that isn't what happened. It wasn't conquered or invaded by the US.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Weaver95: Russ1642: Weaver95: SirOsisofLyvre: It's more of a rant this guy has about being subjugated by the US Military and gov't.

And now we're driving up his tweet, adding fuel to the fires of his rage.  I'd tell him to take a nice drink of ice cold water, but evidently it's been replaced with jet fuel.

Hes not wrong. The United States basically stole those islands and took what never belonged to us

It must be nice to be able to reinvent history to fit whatever narrative you're peddling.

Go and read up on the history those islands for yourself.
We flat out stole them from the people who lived there.

I have looked at the history and it's one of the cases where that isn't what happened. It wasn't conquered or invaded by the US.


Good luck with that.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What I'm confused about is why Hawaii is only one State.

Shouldn't each populated island get a say? Oh, too few people? Counter example; Wyoming.
 
squidloe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Week from today we'll be on the big island. So, no, not staying away.
 
